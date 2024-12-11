The Absolute Best Greek Yogurt Is An Unexpected Grocery Store Brand
Greek yogurt is the thick, dense, older sibling of regular yogurt, perfect for getting more heft into your smoothies, adding a tangy bite to your side dishes, or scooping for straight-from-the-tub snacking. We were curious about where you could find the best Greek yogurt and set out on a dairy scavenger hunt of sorts to figure it out. After comparing 10 Greek yogurt brands and ranking them from worst to best, there was one clear, very surprising winner.
We ranked Walmart's bettergoods Greek yogurt as our favorite brand. Surprisingly, it beat out the very popular Chobani and Walmart's other brand of Greek yogurt, Great Value. When comparing Greek yogurts, we looked at flavor — all picks were vanilla — and texture. The bettergoods honey vanilla Greek yogurt delivered a pleasant, subtle milky flavor, while the honey wasn't cloyingly sweet but more floral. Although we mainly evaluated taste and texture, bettergoods comes with the added perk of being well priced at about $4 for a 32-ounce tub.
Unique Greek yogurt recipes
The great thing about keeping your fridge stocked with a go-to Greek yogurt is that you'll always have a versatile recipe enhancer on hand. It really is a magical dairy product. While most people are used to snacking on Greek yogurt for a simple and healthy breakfast, we highly recommend replacing your buttermilk or fat with Greek Yogurt the next time you make biscuits. The sourness from the yogurt, as well as its moisture, gives you the perfect tangy, flaky bite to your biscuit.
We spoke to a group of chefs to learn how they utilized Greek yogurt from breakfast through to dessert and were floored by all the creative ways you can transform Greek yogurt into a star ingredient. For example, you can make labneh with Greek yogurt by placing it in a cheesecloth and letting the moisture drain out over a 48-hour period or try using it as your creamy salsa-verde base with your favorite herbs and peppers to make an excellent chicken or pork marinade. Greek yogurt is truly a creamy chameleon that can complement any dish, and we recommend bettergoods when it comes to using the best of the best.