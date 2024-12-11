The Absolute Best Greek Yogurt Is An Unexpected Grocery Store Brand

Greek yogurt is the thick, dense, older sibling of regular yogurt, perfect for getting more heft into your smoothies, adding a tangy bite to your side dishes, or scooping for straight-from-the-tub snacking. We were curious about where you could find the best Greek yogurt and set out on a dairy scavenger hunt of sorts to figure it out. After comparing 10 Greek yogurt brands and ranking them from worst to best, there was one clear, very surprising winner.

Advertisement

We ranked Walmart's bettergoods Greek yogurt as our favorite brand. Surprisingly, it beat out the very popular Chobani and Walmart's other brand of Greek yogurt, Great Value. When comparing Greek yogurts, we looked at flavor — all picks were vanilla — and texture. The bettergoods honey vanilla Greek yogurt delivered a pleasant, subtle milky flavor, while the honey wasn't cloyingly sweet but more floral. Although we mainly evaluated taste and texture, bettergoods comes with the added perk of being well priced at about $4 for a 32-ounce tub.