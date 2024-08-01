Use Your Kitchen Torch To Brûlée Figs For A Sophisticated Dessert

Depending on where you live, figs can be hard to find. Their season is short, and they don't grow everywhere. But those seedy beauties are worth the hunt: When they're ripe, they're delicious on their own, and they're full of nutrients like vitamins A and C, calcium, and iron. There are lots of flavorful fig recipes that can take the fruit to a whole different level, and one of the best and simplest ways to do so is to brûlée them.

Brûlée comes from the French word "brûler," which literally means "to burn." You're probably most familiar with crème brûlée, which translates to "burnt cream." In a classic crème brûlée, the custard base is topped with sugar. A kitchen torch is then used to caramelize the top layer, creating a hard shell that breaks apart almost like glass to reveal the smooth custard beneath it. Brûléed figs are more or less prepared the same way.

First, choose your favorite variety of fig and make sure that they're at peak ripeness so that the insides are soft. Then, cut them in half lengthwise, or in slices, depending on how you choose to use them after they've been brûléed, and place them on an oven-safe sheet pan. Finally, sprinkle about a teaspoon of sugar over the inner flesh and immediately torch the sugar. This creates a hardened piece of caramelly goodness that's slightly bitter due to the burnt sugar, contrasting beautifully with the jammy fig.