Use Your Kitchen Torch To Brûlée Figs For A Sophisticated Dessert
Depending on where you live, figs can be hard to find. Their season is short, and they don't grow everywhere. But those seedy beauties are worth the hunt: When they're ripe, they're delicious on their own, and they're full of nutrients like vitamins A and C, calcium, and iron. There are lots of flavorful fig recipes that can take the fruit to a whole different level, and one of the best and simplest ways to do so is to brûlée them.
Brûlée comes from the French word "brûler," which literally means "to burn." You're probably most familiar with crème brûlée, which translates to "burnt cream." In a classic crème brûlée, the custard base is topped with sugar. A kitchen torch is then used to caramelize the top layer, creating a hard shell that breaks apart almost like glass to reveal the smooth custard beneath it. Brûléed figs are more or less prepared the same way.
First, choose your favorite variety of fig and make sure that they're at peak ripeness so that the insides are soft. Then, cut them in half lengthwise, or in slices, depending on how you choose to use them after they've been brûléed, and place them on an oven-safe sheet pan. Finally, sprinkle about a teaspoon of sugar over the inner flesh and immediately torch the sugar. This creates a hardened piece of caramelly goodness that's slightly bitter due to the burnt sugar, contrasting beautifully with the jammy fig.
Get the most out of your brûléed figs
The best way to eat a brûléed fig is, of course, as-is. But the contrasting flavors are sometimes just too good to leave on their own. For an appetizer, try adding your brûléed figs to this fig baked Brie for some depth and creaminess. Brie's subtle taste makes it super versatile and easy to pair with fruit. Goat cheese is similar and is always a tangy surprise when paired with berries or other types of fruit. Try adding brûléed figs to this salami and fig flatbread recipe, which features chunks of goat cheese that will make your taste buds tingle.
If you've got a sweet tooth, there are plenty of options to satisfy it with your crispy-crackly brûléed figs. A classic zabaglione with figs and amaretti is one option: The figs are already served on the top, so this can be easily modified to use brûléed ones instead. This fig and caramel mini cheesecake is similar, too, and will look even more gorgeous with a sparkling coat of burnt sugar overtop.