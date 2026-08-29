The Fast Food Sauces Worth Buying By The Bottle
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One of the biggest reasons to choose one fast food restaurant over another is its dipping sauces. They can make or break a meal — and when you leave the drive-thru and discover that there aren't any in your bag, it can be devastating. If you have a few favorites you return to over and over again, you might find yourself hoarding packets in kitchen drawers or searching for DIY recipes. But it's easier than ever to enjoy the best fast food sauces at home, as many chains sell them in stores or online.
Some customers complain that certain fast food sauces — like Taco Bell's store-bought bottled sauces — don't taste like the packets you get with your meal. This could be because the real recipe is a closely guarded secret, or the sauce is manufactured by an outside company. To figure out which chains have the best bottled sauce, Tasting Table scoured social media posts and read hundreds of reviews. In the end, there were five fast food sauces worth buying by the bottle.
Chick-fil-A Sauce
This signature dipping sauce is creamy, sweet, and tangy with a hint of smoke. It's not hard to figure out what's really in Chick-fil-A Sauce, as the company lists the ingredients on each bottle and packet. Yet recreating it at home isn't quite the same, so it's absolutely worth buying a bottle from your local restaurant or grocery store.
Chick-fil-A sauce is frequently praised online — fans have called it "the best sauce in fast food." In fact, in one Reddit post, a person claimed it's "too good to be true." In another post that sang its praises, a Redditor said the sauce "has a bit of a smokiness to it, a bit more of a deeper sweetness [that's] not just honey, and a different tang than just a mustard would have."
Though you can find countless copycat recipes, Chick-fil-A Sauce is a classic and cannot truly be replicated. Plus, buying the ingredients separately would actually cost more. You can grab a 16-ounce bottle of Chick-fil-A Sauce at Walmart for around $4. If it's out of stock, customers say the Great Value Chicken Dipping Sauce is a near-identical grocery store copycat for the fast food sauce.
Arby's Horsey Sauce
While deceptive, Arby's Horsey Sauce came in second place in Tasting Table's ranking of every sauce from Arby's. It's aptly described as "horseradish mayonnaise" by one Redditor, as it's sweet and sharp with a zesty kick. In the same Reddit post, a customer said it's "the nectar of the gods when [you're] drunk" and "a horseradish/mayo sauce when sober." In a different Reddit thread, a customer said, "Horsey Sauce is an all time legend. Literally nothing else like it in all of (major) fast food."
This Arby's sauce is one of the most recommended fast food sauces online. It has a 4.6-star rating at Walmart, where you can buy a 12-ounce bottle of Arby's Horsey Sauce for around $3. Plus, buying it in the store is faster and less expensive than making it at home. As one Walmart customer said in their five-star review of the bottled sauce, "I suppose I could create my own Horsey sauce with mayo and horseradish, however this being the real thing and available I went for it."
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Mardi Gras Mustard Dipping Sauce
Popeyes' Mardi Gras Mustard Dipping Sauce is frequently described as one of the best fast food sauces, period. Tasting Table even placed it at number one in our ranking of every Popeyes sauce. This signature Cajun-inspired sauce is made from Creole mustard and horseradish, and has a slightly sweet taste with a bold, spicy kick that's perfect for pairing with crispy fried chicken, shrimp, or French fries. One person on Reddit nailed it when they called it the "all-time champ."
Popeyes' Mardi Gras Mustard Dipping Sauce is so popular that, when one customer on Reddit thought it had been discontinued, they actually said they were going to "find a new chicken spot." Luckily, it doesn't seem that the chain has any plans to stop serving it any time soon. In fact, Popeyes started selling its sauces in 2025. You can get a large 18-ounce bottle of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Mardi Gras Mustard Dipping Sauce at Walmart for less than $5, where it has a 4.6-star rating.
One Walmart reviewer confirmed that it "tastes just like it does at the restaurant." On Amazon, where you can buy a bottle of Popeyes Mardi Gras Mustard Dipping Sauce for roughly the same price, a customer called it "the absolute best mustard ever made" and said it tastes "exactly the same as in the restaurant."
Whataburger Spicy Ketchup
An unwritten rule to know before visiting Whataburger is that you have to try the chain's Spicy Ketchup. Originally introduced in 2011 as a limited-time sauce, it has proven staying power, remaining a favorite of customers ever since. Made with a base of sweet, rich tomato paste with a hint of sugar, vinegar, onion, and garlic, it gets its heat from red jalapeño pepper puree. If plain ketchup is a little too sweet for you, you'll enjoy this deliciously spicy twist on a classic condiment.
Several people have admitted that the Whataburger Spicy Ketchup is a staple in their home. Even people without a local Whataburger regularly order bottles of it online. One Redditor called it "the best thing since sliced bread" and said that they have "developed an addiction" to it. You can buy it directly from the Whataburger website and at Walmart, where a 20-ounce bottle of Whataburger Spicy Ketchup is priced just under $3 with a 4.8-star rating.
Taco Bell Fire Sauce
If you need your hot sauce to set your mouth on fire, Taco Bell's Fire Sauce isn't for you. But if you prefer a medium-heat taco sauce with a fragrant tomato puree base and a jalapeño pepper kick, you won't be able to get enough of it. This fan-favorite really is the hands-down best Taco Bell sauce, and has been a staple of its condiment lineup since the 2000s, with customers using it for everything from takeout to home cooking. Some prefer it to the hotter condiments offered, as its more subtle flavor profile allows all ingredients to shine through.
On Reddit, Taco Bell fans praise the sauce for being versatile, flavorful, and mild enough to pair with everything. One Redditor said, "No matter how often I eat this sauce I am never bored of it ... It's not the hottest but it is a perfect mix of flavors. If it wasn't frowned upon by society I would chug a bottle of the stuff." In another Reddit post, a customer said, "I've recently discovered they sell these in stores. And have gone through 4 bottles in about 3 months." Luckily, the sauce is incredibly affordable: a 7.5-ounce bottle of Taco Bell Fire Sauce is under $2 at Walmart with a 4.7-star rating.