The Fast Food Sauces Worth Buying By The Bottle

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One of the biggest reasons to choose one fast food restaurant over another is its dipping sauces. They can make or break a meal — and when you leave the drive-thru and discover that there aren't any in your bag, it can be devastating. If you have a few favorites you return to over and over again, you might find yourself hoarding packets in kitchen drawers or searching for DIY recipes. But it's easier than ever to enjoy the best fast food sauces at home, as many chains sell them in stores or online.

Some customers complain that certain fast food sauces — like Taco Bell's store-bought bottled sauces — don't taste like the packets you get with your meal. This could be because the real recipe is a closely guarded secret, or the sauce is manufactured by an outside company. To figure out which chains have the best bottled sauce, Tasting Table scoured social media posts and read hundreds of reviews. In the end, there were five fast food sauces worth buying by the bottle.