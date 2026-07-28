I Tried And Ranked Every Popeyes Sauce. This Is The One I'd Order Again

Chicken chains are known for having iconic sauces. Chick-fil-A has its self-named signature sauce, as does Raising Cane's. But Popeyes does things a little differently. It has its Signature Hot Wing Sauce, sure, but I wouldn't necessarily call it in the same caliber as the two aforementioned chain options. When I go to Popeyes, I don't automatically think of one sauce. I've tried some of its sauces on various occasions, so I challenged myself to taste them all in one visit. I picked up every sauce from my store, which is lucky number 12 at the time of writing. I was supposed to get tartar sauce, but was told it's a limited-time option for when they have fish sandwiches.

I snagged a side of fries for dunking and judged the sauces on their flavor and what each imparted onto the food. I also considered the consistency and versatility. I had a free reward in the Popeyes app from points accrued and redeemed it for chicken tenders, so I could test each sauce with both spuds and chicken. I wanted something that would enhance the food and make it more interesting and flavorful. Using this logic, I also assumed it'd work well with any chicken dish you get from the chain. Some sauces were underwhelming while others shone brighter than expected. Here's how they ranked.