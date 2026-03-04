Every Popeyes Seafood Item, Ranked

Now that I covered what a Shrimp Tackle Box is, let me talk about the shrimp itself a little more generally. All the shrimp — regardless of the rub or no rub — suffer from a similar issue: They range considerably. Some have tails, some don't. But worse than that, you can't always tell which is which by looking at them. Some are heavily breaded, where I couldn't be sure if it had a tail or not, so I took a bite only to gnaw on that unpleasant, sharp, and papery tail. After that initial experience, I was careful to delicately bite the next shrimp in anticipation of a tail, but it was not there. So, get ready for some hide-and-seek. This is across the board, no matter the flavor, so I won't mention it again — but just keep that in mind.

The Garlic Parm gets second-to-last place because it underdelivers, too, but at least it's slightly more flavorful than the Buffalo. The aroma and taste of Parmesan saturate the shrimp. It's the only thing I can sniff or garner as far as taste. It's cheesy and nutty at the same time, covering up virtually all of the shrimp's actual flavor. Some shrimp are coated in the rub, while others look like they were hidden while getting seasoned with just residual dust. While the flavor is slightly more successful than the Buffalo, I wouldn't recommend the Garlic Parm either.