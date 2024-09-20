Ghost Pepper Salt Turns The Ultra-Spicy Pepper Into A Tolerable Seasoning

Maybe you've watched one too many episodes of "Hot Ones" and started to ponder the existential question: Could I take on a ghost pepper? Probably not. No offense.

One of the hottest known chilis, the ghost pepper can bring on strong burning sensations, not to mention potential digestive issues. The good news? You can experiment with a milder version through a shake of ghost pepper salt. The spice blend mixes a quantity of salt with a smaller measurement of the fiery pepper — leading to a product that's still undeniably hot, but slightly more bearable.

Ghost pepper salt can be crafted through several methods. For instance, Colorado-based company Savory Spice pairs the pepper with kosher salt through a liquid chemical binding process, adding an unsweetened chocolate extract to meld the ingredients together. Companies who craft the product leave buyers with one general warning: Be careful, because this thing still packs considerable heat.