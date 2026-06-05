Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich Tastes 10X Better When Ordered Like This

The tartness and smoothness of the coleslaw can be step one. Popeyes has plenty of ingredients and sides to work with. Some like to dip their sandwich in their mashed potatoes and gravy, adding some Cajun Sparkle seasoning to the potatoes to elevate the spice and savory factor. Then you've got the red beans, another worthy side that can be used as a dipping sauce or scooped onto your sandwich.

Popeyes' sauces are another easy way to customize your sandwich. You have plenty of choices, including BoldBQ Sauce, Blackened Ranch Sauce, Sweet Heat Sauce, Bayou Buffalo Sauce, and the Buttermilk Ranch Sauce, which we listed as one of the best fast food ranch sauces. Simply remove the chicken patty, place it in the foil-laminated pouch, add a sauce or two, then fold the wrapper closed and give it a good shake to coat the chicken evenly. It will get messy, so you might need to ask for a few more napkins before reassembling the sandwich.

Of course, there's always the option to add Havarti cheese and bacon for an extra charge. And some locations won't charge you for a side of pickles if you're not satisfied with the two that come standard on the sandwich. With all these layers of customization options, creating your perfect Popeyes chicken sandwich is well worth the extra prep.