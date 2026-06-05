Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich Tastes 10X Better When Ordered Like This
For many fast food fans, Popeyes has one of the best chicken sandwiches around. Popeyes Classic Chicken Sandwich, which we ranked as the best Popeyes chicken item on the menu, features a pillowy soft brioche bun with the ultra-crispy and juicy fried chicken breast packed with peppery seasoning, and a couple of pickle slices for a touch of tang. It already has a great balance of flavors and texture, but there's a better way to enjoy the sandwich — one that takes it to the next level from the very first bite.
For the ultimate fried chicken sandwich experience, we recommend adding a healthy slathering of the chicken chain's coleslaw. On its own, it's a creamy and flavorful side that includes shredded cabbage and carrots, all coated in a sweet and tangy mayo dressing. Adding a heaping portion onto the Classic Chicken Sandwich brings extra acidity, crunch, and richness to every bite. There's also a nice temperature balance between the hot sandwich and the cool coleslaw. Ordering a side of coleslaw and plopping it on top of the fried chicken can instantly make your sandwich even better, but that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to customization options.
How to make Popeyes' chicken sandwich even better
The tartness and smoothness of the coleslaw can be step one. Popeyes has plenty of ingredients and sides to work with. Some like to dip their sandwich in their mashed potatoes and gravy, adding some Cajun Sparkle seasoning to the potatoes to elevate the spice and savory factor. Then you've got the red beans, another worthy side that can be used as a dipping sauce or scooped onto your sandwich.
Popeyes' sauces are another easy way to customize your sandwich. You have plenty of choices, including BoldBQ Sauce, Blackened Ranch Sauce, Sweet Heat Sauce, Bayou Buffalo Sauce, and the Buttermilk Ranch Sauce, which we listed as one of the best fast food ranch sauces. Simply remove the chicken patty, place it in the foil-laminated pouch, add a sauce or two, then fold the wrapper closed and give it a good shake to coat the chicken evenly. It will get messy, so you might need to ask for a few more napkins before reassembling the sandwich.
Of course, there's always the option to add Havarti cheese and bacon for an extra charge. And some locations won't charge you for a side of pickles if you're not satisfied with the two that come standard on the sandwich. With all these layers of customization options, creating your perfect Popeyes chicken sandwich is well worth the extra prep.