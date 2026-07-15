10 Sweet Baby Ray's Sauce Flavors, Ranked

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Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Sauce is one of the best-selling sauces in the U.S. It works with everything from ribs and chicken to briskets and burgers, so you'll never run out of ways to use it in your kitchen. While there are likely a few facts you don't know about the brand, one might be that it actually has a vast array of sauces; I wanted to test out as many options from Sweet Baby Ray's as I could find — though there were plenty others (including hot sauces) I didn't include here. Some of the ones I did try were barbecue sauces, while others were dips and marinades.

No matter the label, I wanted to find the best-tasting, most versatile, and most dynamic product that the brand offered. It was also important that the sauce live up to its name in terms of flavor. I tried each with a chicken wing or drumstick to find which met my criteria. Depending on the flavor profile you're going for, you'll easily find a couple of top contenders worth adding to your pantry and using to season meats, veggies, and other dishes.