Saucy Buffalo Chicken Meatballs Recipe

Whether it's a tailgating day, family game night, or a casual pizza party, there's almost always buffalo wings in the mix. Classic buffalo sauce typically relies on a cayenne pepper–based hot sauce mixed with butter, melding tangy and spicy flavors with a rich and creamy undertone. While hot wings are always a hit, we've come up with a fun spin: buffalo chicken meatballs! These are so easy to make and taste even better the next day after soaking in the sauce ... if there's any leftover, that is.

Instead of searing the meatballs, which sometimes leads to them falling apart from being handled so much, these chicken meatballs are rolled and baked at a high temperature for a speedy cook time. After the oven, pop them into a pot of buffalo sauce and let it simmer until the meatballs are coated and the sauce is reduced. If you'd rather let them simmer for a longer time (always a good idea) or want to make a double batch in advance, you can also simmer them in the crockpot on low heat for 4 hours instead of on the stovetop. Serve them right out of the pot for parties, or platter them up with toothpicks, ranch, and some fresh cut veggies for dipping.