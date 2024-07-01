Main Ingredients Poultry Recipes Chicken Recipes

Saucy Buffalo Chicken Meatballs Recipe

saucy buffalo chicken meatballs Alexander Roberts/Tasting Table
By Alexander Roberts/

Whether it's a tailgating day, family game night, or a casual pizza party, there's almost always buffalo wings in the mix. Classic buffalo sauce typically relies on a cayenne pepper–based hot sauce mixed with butter, melding tangy and spicy flavors with a rich and creamy undertone. While hot wings are always a hit, we've come up with a fun spin: buffalo chicken meatballs! These are so easy to make and taste even better the next day after soaking in the sauce ... if there's any leftover, that is.  

Instead of searing the meatballs, which sometimes leads to them falling apart from being handled so much, these chicken meatballs are rolled and baked at a high temperature for a speedy cook time. After the oven, pop them into a pot of buffalo sauce and let it simmer until the meatballs are coated and the sauce is reduced. If you'd rather let them simmer for a longer time (always a good idea) or want to make a double batch in advance, you can also simmer them in the crockpot on low heat for 4 hours instead of on the stovetop. Serve them right out of the pot for parties, or platter them up with toothpicks, ranch, and some fresh cut veggies for dipping.

Grab the ingredients for saucy buffalo chicken meatballs

ingredients buffalo chicken meatballs Alexander Roberts/Tasting Table

For these saucy meatballs, we'll start with ground chicken and mix in some bread crumbs, egg, chives, and parsley. Grated onion also goes into the mixture for moisture and flavor, along with salt, pepper, and garlic. These meatballs also have a secret ingredient that adds a little crunch and drives home the buffalo vibes: diced celery. You'll need a little extra celery and carrot to cut into sticks, if you like, and some ranch dressing is perfect for dipping — but, blue cheese would be just as delicious! For the buffalo sauce, you'll need one large bottle of store-bought sauce for at least 1 ½ cups.

Step 1: Preheat the oven

preheating the oven Alexander Roberts/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 425 F.

Step 2: Line and grease a baking sheet

baking sheet lined with foil Alexander Roberts/Tasting Table

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and grease with cooking spray.

Step 3: Combine breadcrumbs, herbs, salt, and pepper

mixing breadcrumbs with seasonings Alexander Roberts/Tasting Table

Add the breadcrumbs, 2 tablespoons chives, parsley, salt, and pepper to a mixing bowl.

Step 4: Mix in the egg

stirring egg into breadcrumb mix Alexander Roberts/Tasting Table

Add the egg and stir to combine.

Step 5: Add ground chicken, onion, garlic, and celery

mixing chicken meatballs Alexander Roberts/Tasting Table

Add the ground chicken, onion, celery, and garlic.

Step 6: Mix with your hands

mixing buffalo chicken meatballs Alexander Roberts/Tasting Table

Stir with your hands until combined.

Step 7: Portion the chicken meatballs

portioning buffalo chicken meatballs Alexander Roberts/Tasting Table

Portion the mixture into golf ball–sized meatballs about 1 ½ inches in diameter.

Step 8: Place the meatballs on a baking sheet

meatballs on baking sheet Alexander Roberts/Tasting Table

Place the meatballs on the baking sheet.

Step 9: Bake the meatballs

meatballs in oven Alexander Roberts/Tasting Table

Bake the meatballs for 13 minutes.

Step 10: Heat up the buffalo sauce

simmering buffalo sauce Alexander Roberts/Tasting Table

Add the buffalo sauce to a medium pot and bring to a simmer.

Step 11: Add the meatballs to the pot

meatballs in buffalo sauce Alexander Roberts/Tasting Table

Add the baked meatballs to the sauce and let simmer on low for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 12: Drizzle with ranch dressing and top with chives

buffalo chicken meatballs with ranch Alexander Roberts/Tasting Table

Drizzle the meatballs with ranch dressing and top with the remaining chives.

Step 13: Serve hot with carrot and celery sticks

buffalo chicken meatballs with veggies Alexander Roberts/Tasting Table

Serve hot with carrot and celery sticks on the side.

How can I make homemade buffalo sauce?

butter and hot sauce Alexander Roberts/Tasting Table

Several brands make a ready-to-serve buffalo sauce, sometimes labeled as "buffalo wing sauce," but it's not difficult at all to make your own. When you make your own sauce, you can amp it up with fresh garlic, customize the heat level, and season it to perfectly suit your preferences.

For a simple, homemade version, add 1 cup of a hot sauce of your choice (go for something spicy, such as cayenne, if you have it) and 1–2 sticks of butter to a pot over medium heat. Whisk occasionally as the butter and sauce melt together, simmering for 5–10 minutes total. Let it cool down slightly for a thicker sauce or simmer the meatballs in it right away. For a hotter sauce, use a smaller amount of butter.

Homemade buffalo sauce can be kept in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week. If the butter in the sauce solidifies after being chilled, microwave it in 20 second intervals, stirring between each, until the sauce is warmed and pourable again. Try serving it over chicken tenders, or make a buffalo chicken salad.

What should I serve with saucy buffalo chicken meatballs?

buffalo chicken meatballs and veggies Alexander Roberts/Tasting Table

We love having these with celery and carrots for some freshness alongside the rich, saucy meatballs. Any other steamed green veggie or fresh salad (maybe a kale caesar or a nice wedge?) would serve the same purpose. A crisp basket of homemade french fries would be another classic pairing, as would a baked potato for something less involved. You could even try some zucchini or avocado fries for something lighter.

Beyond vegetable sides, these buffalo chicken meatballs would make an amazing sandwich. Try using garlic bread, a hoagie roll, or a pack of slider buns for serving up your saucy meatballs. To bump it up a notch, add some sauce and the meatballs to the bread, followed by fresh mozzarella cheese or sliced provolone. Pop this under the broiler on high for 1–2 minutes, until the cheese melts and the bread gets a little toasty. Sandwich it up and enjoy a delicious spin on a traditional meatball sub.

