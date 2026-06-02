8 Stubb's BBQ Sauce Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're like me, then once BBQ season arrives, you want to spend your weekends outside, grilling up some of your favorite foods and enjoying time with family and friends. And although you can make your own BBQ sauce from scratch, you might not have time to do so whenever you want to have a cookout. That's when grocery store BBQ sauces can come in handy. They make it way easier to infuse your meats and other proteins with bold, tangy, and sweet flavors in a pinch.

There are plenty of prominent brands to check out, but Stubb's happens to be one of the best. Its sauces come in a wide range of flavors, from the super tangy to the intensely sweet and sticky. I've taste-tested eight different flavors from Stubb's and ranked them to give you a better idea of which one you might want to try out. My taste tends toward the tangier and more complex end of the spectrum, so this ranking reflects that viewpoint. When it comes to this brand, though, there's plenty to love about the sweet varieties, too.

So, fire up your grill, prepare your chicken, beef, tofu, or whatever else you may want to grill, and give these Stubb's sauces a try for yourself. BBQ season just got a lot more delicious.