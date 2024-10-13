How To Pair Foods With High-Proof Bourbons, According To An Expert

When pairing food with liquor, it's generally a good idea to go with something that won't distract away from the meal. The drink should embrace the dish, not dominate it. High-proof bourbons can be hard to pair with food, but there are a few ingredients that mirror its intensity. We spoke to an expert to discover the best foods to eat with high-proof bourbon.

The key difference between high-proof bourbon and low-proof bourbon is the strength of the drink. High-proof bourbon has a higher alcohol content and less water, thus giving it a headier taste that fully showcases its notes. It's because of this that Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward and creator of @urbanbourbonist on Instagram, prefers to pair pungent meals with the whiskey. "For high-proof bourbons, you want bold flavors like smoked brisket, blue cheese, or even dark chocolate," Blatner says. "The intensity of the bourbon needs something equally robust to stand up to it, and these flavors offer the right amount of richness to create balance," Blatner explains.

Though these three foods vary in things like sweetness and zest, they all have incredibly vivid flavors that are the foremost thing you taste in whatever they're included in. The best high-proof bourbons complement the velvety flavor of dark chocolate, mirror brisket's smoky taste, and balance out blue cheese's signature tang. You can either sip bourbon along with these bold foods or work them into the recipe with a glaze or dressing.