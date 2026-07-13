7 Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, Ranked Worst To Best

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Pretzels are a fantastic snack because they're crunchy and easy to pick up and hold. Their small size makes them a breeze to nibble on, or you can pop the whole piece into your mouth. Depending on the flavor, you can pair them with other snacks or dips, and this versatility makes them enticing. There is no shortage of sweet and savory pretzel options on the market, and I wanted to focus on one I'd seen a lot on social media: Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

Based on some of the videos I've seen, there's a lot of range in people's favorite Dot's Homestyle Pretzel flavors, so it doesn't seem like there's a major consensus on what's best. Someone says a flavor is their favorite, while someone else says that's their least favorite. That's why I wanted to try every flavor the brand offers and rank them based purely on my personal taste, which ones I liked the most, and which ones kept me coming back for more. I included information about the flavors, what I think about them, and who may appreciate those flavor notes so you can buy the one(s) that are the best fit for you.