7 Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, Ranked Worst To Best
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Pretzels are a fantastic snack because they're crunchy and easy to pick up and hold. Their small size makes them a breeze to nibble on, or you can pop the whole piece into your mouth. Depending on the flavor, you can pair them with other snacks or dips, and this versatility makes them enticing. There is no shortage of sweet and savory pretzel options on the market, and I wanted to focus on one I'd seen a lot on social media: Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.
Based on some of the videos I've seen, there's a lot of range in people's favorite Dot's Homestyle Pretzel flavors, so it doesn't seem like there's a major consensus on what's best. Someone says a flavor is their favorite, while someone else says that's their least favorite. That's why I wanted to try every flavor the brand offers and rank them based purely on my personal taste, which ones I liked the most, and which ones kept me coming back for more. I included information about the flavors, what I think about them, and who may appreciate those flavor notes so you can buy the one(s) that are the best fit for you.
7. Southwest
Southwest seasoning varies depending on the recipe you follow, but it generally includes ingredients like chili powder, cumin, garlic, paprika, oregano, pepper, and cayenne. It's supposed to be complex and incredibly flavorful. For me, Dot's Homestyle version of the flavor caught me off guard. The description on the bag is "a blend of bold and zesty spices," and while I agree with those adjectives, there's also a vegetal and grassy hint.
I don't mind this flavor in something like matcha, but it doesn't work in the buttery pretzel form with the rest of the seasoning. Other reviews have noted that it's spicy, but I didn't catch any heat. Dot's Homestyle includes ingredients such as dehydrated red bell pepper, jalapeño pepper, paprika, tomato powder, cheddar cheese, and other spices. It's well-seasoned, sure, but it's my least favorite of the ones I tried. It wasn't as jarring after a few pieces, but I'd still pick any other flavor over this one.
I have a feeling it'll take a while to polish off this bag; maybe I can pawn it off to a family member. I find it interesting that a Daily Meal review ranked Southwest the worst Dot's Homestyle flavor, too.
6. BBQ
If you like barbecue-flavored chips, these BBQ-flavored Dot's Homestyle Pretzels are a fantastic option that brings a new texture into the fold. I didn't want to get into the signature Dot's Homestyle texture in the Southwest flavor since I wanted to focus on the flavor. But it's worth mentioning that Dot's Homestyle Pretzels have a compelling, unique consistency that you won't get in your average mini pretzel — they're not as dry or crumbly.
I can't say that they're moist because that wouldn't be true, but they almost melt in your mouth as you chew. That's one of the main things that sets Dot's Homestyle apart from other pretzels on the market. The twisted shape is eye-catching and easy to nibble on, but the texture is what makes it stand out most. The shape is the perfect vehicle for holding all the seasonings, like barbecue flavoring.
In a way, you can expect the same complexity as the Southwest seasoning. However, this one seems more well-rounded, with a hint of sweetness and smokiness rather than an outright earthy, vegetal flavor. It has ingredients like brown sugar, honey, onion powder, paprika, garlic, tomato powder, and natural smoke flavor to give it that dimension and keep it close to a classic barbecue sauce recipe. I catch the sweetness on my tongue first, but then it develops into a smoky, savory note. I think this would be fantastic to put out instead of chips while watching a sporting event. I prefer this flavor over the Southwest just because it's more balanced and nuanced and doesn't have a striking vegetable-like flavor.
5. Buffalo
I love Buffalo sauce, and while it may have a debated history, we know it originated in Buffalo, New York (hence the name). This condiment typically features a captivating combination of creamy, buttery notes and the heat of hot sauce (and other ingredients). That delicate balance works well on Dot's Homestyle Pretzels. I noticed the buttery flavor as soon as I took my first bite. It transformed into a burst of heat by the time I finished the twist.
The Buffalo-seasoned Dot's Homestyle Pretzels are perfect for spice lovers or when standard, salty pretzels are too boring. I wouldn't say they're incredibly spicy, but they bring some heat and make for a tasty snack. They're very different from the rest of the Dot's Homestyle lineup, and I can appreciate that the butter flavor helps mellow things out and helps it stay true to what I'd expect from a Buffalo-seasoned pretzel.
The Buffalo sauce is made with aged cayenne peppers, vinegar solids, and other ingredients — I like that it stays true to Buffalo sauce by using the actual condiment as a seasoning. There's a creaminess from whey (milk), complexity from garlic and onion powder, and other natural and artificial flavors thrown in. I have to assume the buttery element comes from those flavorings. The Buffalo-seasoned Dot's Homestyle Pretzels are worth trying when you want to spice up your life, and I like the heat more than the flavor of the sweet-savory barbecue pretzels.
4. Original
You might think that something called "original" is plain or perhaps the foundational flavor, but that is not the case with Dot's Homestyle. This is actually a garlic-flavored option, which might be surprising for a first-timer — it was for me. The ingredient list is vague, with inclusions like natural and artificial flavor and spices, but dehydrated garlic and onion and MSG are clearly included; these certainly contribute to the savory and garlic notes.
That said, if you're not a fan of that flavor profile, it's better to skip this Dot's Homestyle flavor in favor of another. I like the garlic taste paired with the buttery base, as it creates a flavorful, memorable pretzel that strays far from plain. If you're a Dot's Homestyle newbie, this is definitely a good starting point to understand the overarching Dot's Homestyle flavor and texture. It doesn't seem like Dot's Homestyle has an unseasoned offering in its lineup, either. I quite like the mellow flavor compared to the three previous bolder options. This flavor is easier to snack on, whereas you may only want a handful of Buffalo Dot's Homestyle Pretzels before you're ready to wash them down with something else.
3. Cinnamon Sugar
Dot's Homestyle Pretzels only has one sweet option on offer: Cinnamon Sugar. This flavor is incredible, with a cinnamon-forward intensity you can smell as soon as you open the bag. There's an ideal ratio for cinnamon sugar, and Dot's Homestyle nails this harmonious balance. The spice adds complexity to the pretzel without making it taste like a sheer sugar explosion. The cinnamon and sugar together create a perfect pairing that many may be familiar with. If you enjoy the likes of snickerdoodles and other cinnamon-sugar treats, then this flavor is a must-try.
I like that the cinnamon sugar exterior shines through at first, but the pretzel still has a buttery base. The seasoning almost washes away, allowing the buttery flavor to follow. It goes beyond plain ol' sugar, though; brown sugar, honey, maple syrup, and molasses also offer sweetness. Plus, there's some vanilla extract thrown in for more dimension. These ingredients create a stellar, dynamic combination of flavors that I'd expect from a gourmet brand. You don't have to spend a lot to get a great, rich-flavored snack, which is why this Dot's Homestyle variety would be perfect for serving to guests. I found myself coming back to the Cinnamon Sugar over the Original just because it's so easy to eat. It's nice for Dot's Homestyle to include a sweet option in its selection, and I'd like to see more from the brand (it's clearly successful with this one). Maybe it can do a dark chocolate-covered one.
2. Honey Mustard
Honey Mustard has some loyal fans, and I'm right there with them. I love mustard and dip anything from fries to carrots in it, and it's the first condiment I put on my burger. Obviously, I love the acidic tang of mustard, which is a big reason this flavor is my No. 2 pick. I haven't seen as many mustard-flavored pretzels on the market (although there are a few), but it's not out-of-the-box since soft pretzels are often paired with honey mustard. I love the mustard's intensity, but it's still a breeze to eat a whole handful of them.
I found myself returning to this flavor, and I even preferred it over the Cinnamon Sugar. The seasoning includes mustard, paprika, and distilled vinegar to give it a distinctly mustard-forward flavor (the mustard is compounded by mustard seed and mustard oil, too). I find the sweetness from the sugar, brown sugar, and honey is surprisingly nuanced, and it isn't obvious because the mustard is more potent. So if it's so incredible, why doesn't it take first place? Ultimately, there are only so many mustard-flavored pretzels I want to eat, and the next flavor was simply easier to consume. I also noticed a lot of the pretzels in this bag were broken. While this didn't affect the ranking, and it may have occurred in transit and has nothing to do with the flavor, it was worth noting.
1. Parmesan Garlic
Parmesan and garlic are a truly iconic combination that works well on anything from fries to chicken wings, so it's not much of a shocker that it works in pretzel form. Dot's Homestyle Pretzels' iconic Parmesan Garlic twists are the perfect vehicle for such a flavor combination thanks to the pretzel's mild but buttery foundation. It's reminiscent of a garlic Parmesan butter, which is what makes it so familiar and delicious.
Out of the flavors, I really enjoyed this one and kept coming back to it, so much so that I opened and closed the bag so many times that the press seal ripped off. It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Dot's Homestyle uses actual Parmesan cheese, considering the elevated ingredients in other flavors. There's also garlic powder, buttermilk, MSG, and dehydrated parsley, which contribute to the incredible flavor. It's deeply savory with an herbal touch, with a creamy hint that rounds it out.
I can totally understand that Parmesan Garlic might be a bit intense and not appeal to every consumer, but I have to say I particularly enjoyed the flavor combination. I consider it the most approachable chip-like flavor, which is what kept me digging around the bag for more. Some reviews note that it's slightly stinky (valid), but still a favorite.
Methodology
These Dot's Homestyle Pretzels are ranked according to my personal preference on the overall flavor. Your favorite might be the one I thought was mid-tier, and it's nothing personal. There aren't any textural differences, except maybe a thicker seasoning coating, but it's not enough to make it a deciding factor. I included insights as to who might like a particular flavor, as personal taste will likely dictate which one appeals to you. I mentioned ingredients when relevant to explain how a variety tastes or what notes I could discern from it.
I bought the 16-ounce bag of each type, but there are smaller multi-pack options of certain flavors if you don't want to commit to one. I tried each flavor many, many times over the course of several days — amounting to at least 15 pretzels each — to really get a sense of the flavors and what I liked or didn't like about them. Will I be able to use 7 pounds of pretzels? Absolutely! Not only will I share with family, but there are plenty of creative ways to use pretzels in sweet and savory applications.
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Daily Meal.