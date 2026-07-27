There are seemingly endless American burger chains out there, all offering slightly different versions of essentially the same things. However, once you start looking at slightly smaller, more regional chains, you can more often see some unexpected burger styles and flavors that make an average fast food run a bit more interesting. That's certainly true when it comes to Whataburger. This chain originated in Corpus Christi, Texas, so it undoubtedly has a Texas flavor to it, but these days, you can find Whataburger locations scattered across the Southeast and parts of the Southwest.

Because this chain hasn't yet reached every corner of the country, there's a lot you might not know about it. While you can obviously just walk in and order whatever you want without knowing much about what Whataburger has to offer, having a sense of what to expect can make your first trip tastier. That's why we're covering these unwritten rules to know before visiting Whataburger. These may not be hard-and-fast rules, but following them will yield a more delicious dining experience and may help you avoid some common ordering pitfalls. Let's take a closer look at the rules you should be following the first time you visit before reading up on the best Whataburger hacks to try.