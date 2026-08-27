Costco's Best 15 Brunch Finds Worth Picking Up On Your Next Visit
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I have hosted a multitude of brunches over the years. It's the perfect celebratory situation to gather friends and family for birthdays, wedding and baby showers, holidays, or just because you haven't seen each other in a while. And who doesn't love a good brunch? You've got a little something sweet over here and a little something savory over there. The possibilities of enjoying a large variety of flavors, because most will be in small portions, are incredibly immense. Yum! Food and festivities are always the best combo.
We have sought out the best from the frozen section, we have nibbled our way through the baked goods, and we have taken a deep dive into what Costco fans hold in highest regard, using a collection of customer reviews and our own Tasting Table roundups and rankings. This list includes both food and drinks, ways to get creative with your offerings, some suggestions on the layout, and how to have it all with little hassle and a lot of savings. Start by getting fresh fruit — grapes, berries, melon — at your corner market. (You probably don't need 15 pounds of fruit; your local grocery will be cheaper with less waste.) Other than that, you aim for including these brunch bests in your next Costco run, and breakfast is set.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Foppen Norwegian Smoked Salmon Slices
Smoked salmon is such an iconic brunch staple. There was a time when I was hesitant to try it, but once I did, I knew I would never host another brunch without it. Costco fills this need with one of our favorite smoked salmon products from the store, Foppen Norwegian Smoked Salmon Slices. The pack comes with three different flavors — pepper, traditional, and dill — and all of them are tasty. And don't worry, Costco has many tasty bases perfect for this.
Grab a 12-ounce package of Foppen Norwegian Smoked Salmon Slices for under $16.
Schwartz Brothers Bakery Organic Everything Bagel Chips
These Schwartz Brothers Everything Bagel Chips are so delicious and a fantastic pairing with the smoked salmon. While you can grab some Kirkland Signature bagels and cream cheese while at Costco, you are going to want to skip the store brand everything bagels. (What's up with the fennel, Costco?) And after you are done with your brunch, if you have any of these chips leftover, fans suggest subbing them in salads for croutons or pairing them with cream-based dips.
Get nearly a pound of Schwartz Brothers Bakery Organic Everything Bagel Chips for around $10.
Kirkland Signature Danish Mix and Match
I generally avoid the bakery at Costco unless I know I'm going to be sharing. But, with brunch in mind, I can walk straight over to the Danish and shop like a kid in a candy store. There are four flavors sold in 4-packs — cherry, almond, or cream cheese. I generally go with the cherry and the cream cheese, but there's no wrong choice. Pick your favorite and just know there are fans of all three.
Choose two flavors of Kirkland Signature Danish and get a 4-pack of each for around $14.
La Terra Fina Quiche
Small bites are good, but you also need substance. And nothing says brunch like a good quiche. Even better when you don't have to make it from scratch. La Terra Fina Quiche are both delicious and look fabulous served on a colorful platter. Sit this right on the table, and guests will happily serve themselves. This two-pack offers a spinach and artichoke option, which is my favorite, and a classic broccoli and cheddar. Make either or both; your guests will be pleased.
Grab a 2-pack of La Terra Fina Quiche for around $16.50.
Kirkland Signature Imported French Brie
I love baked brie, and it's so easy; I don't wait for special occasions to have it. Kirkland Signature Imported French Brie is close to a pound and a half worth of cheese, so you may want to start by cutting this into quarters or thirds. And that's great because you can have one or multiple serving dishes of this. Bake at 350 for 5 to 6 minutes and then serve with crusty bread or the Schwartz Brothers bagel chips above. Thank me later.
Get 1.32 pounds of Kirkland Signature Imported French Brie for around $13.50.
Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants
Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants have a solid fan base for very good reason. Fluffy, fresh, and fabulous, it's best to get this 12-pack when you are serving several, but you can freeze them. (They can mold fast.) Get creative and serve these with a selection of jam or preserves, maybe spreadable chocolate. Or fans, who I agree with, also enjoy this with the deli chicken salad. And just like the quiche, that creates a bigger, more filling option, which brunch needs.
Grab a 12-count of Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants for around $7.
Kirkland Signature Chicken Salad
If you want to serve Kirkland Signature Chicken Salad on a Signature croissant, there are two ways of going about it. You can purchase a premade platter of 12 sandwich's, which serves 12-24, for a little over $50. Or you can buy the chicken salad and croissants separately and put them together yourself for around $25. That a personal decision. I add black grapes and walnuts, so I choose to construct my own on the day of the brunch.
You can pickup Kirkland Signature Chicken Salad for around $7 a pound.
Kirkland Signature Hickory Smoked Sliced Bacon
Life is better with bacon, so have it at brunch. For the best bacon at Costco, grab the blue pack. That is the Kirkland Signature Hickory Smoked Sliced Bacon; you can easily freeze extra, and it is our favorite out of all the Costco bacon options. I suggest laying out some slices on a pan, sprinkling them with brown sugar, and oven frying at 375 for 12 minutes. Just watch the look on guests' faces when they see a platter of candied bacon.
Get four 1-pound packs of Kirkland Signature Hickory Smoked Sliced Bacon for around $17.50.
Uncle Matt's Organic Orange Juice
This organic orange juice is considered top quality by critics and customers alike. It dominates in taste tests, beating out most of the more widely known big brands. So, it's a great buy every day, perfect for adults and kids, and it is a splendid reason to offer mimosas at your brunch. If your Costco has a liquor store, pop in there for a great deal on some champagne or prosecco.
Grab a 2-pack of 52-ounce bottles of Uncle Matt's Organic Orange Juice for under $15.
Cello Cracker Cut Premium Sliced Cheese Variety Pack
A cheese tray is always a popular option for a get together, and that includes a brunch spread. Costco makes it easy to whip one up quickly by simply opening this package of aged cheddar, Jarlsberg, Havarti, and Dutch Gouda cracker-cut cheese. A quick bite that will satisfy a crowd, cheese pairs well with your fruit, the smoked salmon, and the everything bagel chips.
Get a 2-pound variety pack of Cello Cracker Cut Premium Sliced Cheese for under $15.
Crunchmaster Multi-Grain Crackers
Of course if you are going to have cheese, it's a no-brainer to grab some crackers. From Costco, try the Crunchmaster Multi-Grain Crackers. They are the perfect carrier for sliced cheese, hardy enough to carry a thick dip, and are so tasty on their own. I suggest placing these between the cheese and the salmon, they work well with both, especially if you have a cream cheese spread. Plus, they are both vegan and gluten free.
Get a box of two 14-ounce bags of Crunchmaster Multi-Grain Crackers for around $13.
Ficacci Greek Olive Platter
Just like it's important to offer a couple of big-portion items, you also want toothpick items for the grazers. Olives are perfect for that, and this Gourmet Foods Ficacci Greek Olive Platter is so good that it made our best Costco buy list for August. Three flavor options include Halkidiki olives paired with a tangy garlic, kalamata, and sweet pepper. And beyond just popping these in your mouth, use them as inspiration for making a fun Bloody Mary bar.
Grab Gourmet Foods Ficacci Greek Olive Platter for a little over $11.
Mini Beignet Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut
New to Costco this year to help celebrate Mardi Gras, these chocolate-hazelnut-filled mini beignets are thankfully still around and up to party. Fans are digging these treats, with many of them suggesting warming them in the air fryer for a next-level treat. As with most bakery items, these are good for a crowd because they only stay fresh a couple of days. However, they freeze well when you're not sharing and can be thawed when the craving hits.
Get a 22-count package of Mini Beignet Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut for under $11.50.
Belgian Boys Bite-Sized Pancakes
These Belgian Boys Bite-Sized Pancakes are a great reason to make a pancake bar, whether it is for a small crowd or a party of one. Heat them in a pan, microwave, or air fryer, which I suggest, for a quick brunch item. Set them on their own platter and surround them with small dishes of berries, sliced banana, whipped cream, butter, syrup, and whatever else you can think of. This is not only a great brunch addition; it's an item to build a great brunch around.
Grab 2-packs of 45 Belgian Boys Mini Pancakes for under $11.50.
Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup
Of course, if you are going to be serving pancakes, or anything that shines with a bit of syrup, you have to have Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup as a topping option. This maple syrup is delicious and affordable, sitting at 4.9 stars out of 5, with nearly 5,000 reviews on the Costco site. And it's for good reason; if you don't mind the wonky spout, you just can't do better than this syrup purchase.
Get your 1-liter bottle of Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup for under $15.