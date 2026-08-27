Costco's Best 15 Brunch Finds Worth Picking Up On Your Next Visit

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I have hosted a multitude of brunches over the years. It's the perfect celebratory situation to gather friends and family for birthdays, wedding and baby showers, holidays, or just because you haven't seen each other in a while. And who doesn't love a good brunch? You've got a little something sweet over here and a little something savory over there. The possibilities of enjoying a large variety of flavors, because most will be in small portions, are incredibly immense. Yum! Food and festivities are always the best combo.

We have sought out the best from the frozen section, we have nibbled our way through the baked goods, and we have taken a deep dive into what Costco fans hold in highest regard, using a collection of customer reviews and our own Tasting Table roundups and rankings. This list includes both food and drinks, ways to get creative with your offerings, some suggestions on the layout, and how to have it all with little hassle and a lot of savings. Start by getting fresh fruit — grapes, berries, melon — at your corner market. (You probably don't need 15 pounds of fruit; your local grocery will be cheaper with less waste.) Other than that, you aim for including these brunch bests in your next Costco run, and breakfast is set.

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