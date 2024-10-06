What Makes Everything Bagels The Worst Buy At Costco's Bakery

You should always think twice before buying baked goods from the grocery store, and as it turns out, not everything from the Costco bakery is made from scratch. Sadly, the bagels are one of those things — which might partially explain why our taste testers found them to be the worst Costco bakery buy of all. In Tasting Table's ranking of seven different Costco breads — including everything from the artisan rolls and baguettes to the multigrain rolls and croissants — they found the everything bagels to be the most disappointing.

Before biting into Costco's everything bagels, our taste testers knew better than to expect much. But, even for a mass-produced grocery store bagel, these everything bagels brought "everything" but the everything seasoning, without any of that chew or crunch — and a serious lack of tanginess. Flat, dry, and leaving any discernible crust or flavor to the imagination, the Costco bakery everything bagels are pretty on par with what you might expect from a pre-made and packaged bagel.

All in all, Costco's everything bagels are just bad bagels — whether you're a New Yorker, Montrealer, or hail from any other bagel-knowing origin, most people can agree on that much. You'll spend your $7.99 better elsewhere, and don't you dare fall for the bagel boxes, either. All you'll be left with is even more bad bagels to eat, and you'll only have yourself to blame.