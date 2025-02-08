Why Costco's Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup Infuriates Consumers

Costco might be known for having authentic products at great prices inside its big-box stores. But despite its quality, one product has shoppers fuming. Kirkland organic maple syrup is bottled with pure grade A amber maple syrup making it one worth buying if you know what to look for. But once you get home with the liter of syrup and pop the lid, the primary issue comes to light: the cap's spout.

While the medium-hued syrup (learn more about the four maple syrup grades with Tasting Table's guide) is delicious, it tends to pool under the lifted spout that rises above the rest of the cap. So, if you don't pour the maple syrup slowly and carefully, it can easily build up under the spout's lip, creating a crusty mess. Though this isn't the only unusual design choice of maple syrup vessels — like the tiny handle attached to the bottle – it is the only one that impedes the use and enjoyment of the syrup. No one wants to pick hardened bits of the sweet nectar off their food, after all.