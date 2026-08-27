8 Frequent Customer Complaints About Applebee's

Whether you live in a suburban area with few good independent sit-down restaurants or you're just looking for a reliable, relatively affordable date night meal, a chain restaurant like Applebee's can seem like a good option when you need a bite to eat (thanks to its entrees and various cocktails). Applebee's has been around since the 1980s, and in that time, it has served up classic American favorites to families across the country. But if you've eaten at the chain yourself, then you probably know that it doesn't always live up to its potential — an idea that many customers seem to agree with, according to plenty of comments scattered across the internet.

We're digging into some of the most common complaints about the chain, ranging from issues like value to cleanliness and beyond, to address what diners don't seem to particularly like about what Applebee's has to offer. Those who have experience at Applebee's may have encountered some of these same problems and be able to relate to these specific customer complaints. Perhaps you're looking for some solidarity after a particularly bad meal at the chain, or maybe you're trying to talk yourself out of spending money there for dinner tonight. Whatever the case may be, these customer complaints are common enough that they're impossible to ignore. If you still end up going to the chain anyway, just make sure you avoid these common mistakes to avoid a truly unpleasant dining experience.