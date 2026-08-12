7 Things Applebee's Does Better Than Chili's
Applebee's and Chili's are prime staples of American dining. While Chili's approaches its meals with a Tex-Mex and classic American mix, Applebee's focuses on American dishes, with a couple of twists thrown in here and there. The history of Applebee's and Chili's dates back decades, with both restaurants evolving into two of the biggest competing bar and grill chains. Both establishments have positive attributes, be it the service, food, or overall vibe of each one's locations.
But, despite harboring a multitude of similarities, Applebee's has numerous qualities that are simply better than Chili's. As a connoisseur of both restaurants, I find myself drawn to Applebee's for important reasons that Chili's just isn't able to beat. From the environment when walking through the doors to a unique menu approach that guides customers more directly, Applebee's has a plethora of noteworthy strengths that make it a better experience. Chili's may have plenty of its own good points, but Applebee's doesn't miss a beat with the things it does better.
Applebee's environment is always clean and comfortable
Walking into Applebee's, I'm always struck by just how welcoming the restaurant's environment is. Although Chili's is no stranger to providing a pristine first impression, Applebee's has an immaculate presentation that feels familiar. No matter the location, I'm always struck by the attention to detail in every facet of the restaurant. Medium-level lighting emphasizes a relaxing mood. The ample walking room on the floor provides everyone with space — something I haven't noticed other restaurants, including Chili's, accommodate for all the time. The tables even have a particular shine, offering a feeling of freshness with every meal.
But what makes Applebee's so special is that it's always clean. Every location I've set foot in has been spotless, from the rugged floor to the bar countertops. It's an eye-catcher for other customers, too, with regulars attesting to just how spotless everything is. Sitting down at a table, I'm always appreciative of how much detail goes into keeping the restaurant clean. Even the bathrooms are polished, making me feel like the first person to set foot inside, no matter the time of day. Applebee's properly presented environment puts it a step above the rest, always making me feel at home the moment I walk through its doors.
Applebee's Appetizer Menu is More Diverse
Applebee's and Chili's share plenty of similar appetizer offerings, making each menu look almost the same at the outset. Chili's blocks of fried mozzarella and Applebee's mozzarella sticks provide the same type of experience, as do both restaurants' salsa and queso chip dips. While Applebee's boneless wings are its best appetizer, Chili's competes with its own rendition, complete with a similar approach to sauce flavoring. But despite sharing a number of big appetizers, there's a stark difference that makes each restaurant a rather unique experience.
Chili's keeps it simple. Fried mozzarella, chips with dip, and boneless wings are its staples, with Texas Cheese Fries and Southwestern Egg Rolls thrown in for good measure. But Applebee's offers a much wider variety of appetizers that show off its more creative menu approach. Some are simple, like the chicken quesadilla and Brew Pub Loaded Waffle Fries. Others are more unique, like the Crispy Pickle Waves and the Bacon Cheeseburger Wonton Tacos. It's an impressively diverse approach that has customers vying for deals to try each one.
Because of its assorted options, I'm always up for an Applebee's appetizer. From the savory cheese pull of the mozzarella sticks to the crunch of Loaded Potato Waves, the restaurant never fails to deliver a delicious first course before the main meal. Because there are so many appetizers to choose from, Applebee's one-ups Chili's in variety, making for a much more positive start to one's visit.
Applebee's has curated vegetarian and vegan dishes
Chili's and Applebee's both have a number of options for vegetarian and vegan customers, with many meals taking both dietary restrictions into account. But for Applebee's entrees, there's a very specific way of approaching both types of dishes. Chili's has a meat-centric menu, providing many options for burgers, steaks, and chicken. While it includes some pasta and salad dishes, many have meat or dairy by default, meaning vegetarian and vegan customers have to navigate which ingredients need to be removed. But Applebee's approaches this in an accommodating way.
Applebee's has a procured Vegan and Vegetarian Menu Guide that informs customers of which dishes fall into each category. This includes highlighting entrees with Impossible patties and sides like steamed broccoli. But it also includes instructions on what to have withheld and what can be substituted for various dishes to make each vegetarian or vegan. Customers are extremely satisfied with this guidance, since it makes it easier to know what to avoid and what can be customized into either experience. It makes discussing both types of dishes easier, too, as diners navigate the menu.
While I'm neither vegetarian nor vegan, I've seen firsthand how helpful the Applebee's Menu Guide can be. I've watched vegan friends and family members easily navigate entrees, choosing what to eat without the hassle of a guessing game. Because Applebee's has such a thoughtful approach, it easily outshines Chili's in the vegetarian-vegan department — and many other restaurants, for that matter.
Don't forget about Applebee's stunning signature cocktails
I don't typically drink when out to eat, but it's hard to pass up the opportunity for one of Applebee's Signature Cocktails. Mixed fresh behind the bar, the restaurant's diverse divestments of delicious drinks is one of its best attributes. From classics like the Blue Aloha Mana Margarita to newer items like the Mucho Bacardi Blushing Dragon, Applebee's has plenty of tasty Signature Cocktails that bolster its alcoholic drink menu. While Chili's also serves cocktails at the bar, the drinks at Applebee's are advertised as a staple. Said promotion is pushed for good reason, too.
Though I've only been privy to a few of Applebee's cocktails, each serves up its flavor well, from the sweet and sugary to the tart and tangy. The Perfect Dragon Fruit Margarita and Shark Bowl are personal favorites, while the Bacardi Pina Colada with Blue Tropical Swirl is the best of the restaurant's newer offerings. It helps that bartenders are consistently passionate about the drinks, mixing each in delicately balanced ways. I've never had a bad drink at Applebee's, something customers attest to for both regular servings and for limited-time flavors, such as the summertime Poolio with Don Julio. The cocktails are signature for a reason, with every Applebee's I've been to setting the same high bar of quality for every dining experience.
Dessert is an Applebee's must
Applebee's entrees are quite filling, but one must always save room for dessert. While Chili's has a similarly sized dessert menu, its servings of a giant cookie, chocolate cake, and Reese's pie don't hold a candle to what Applebee's offers. For starters, the Brownie Bite offers a rich dark chocolate taste, deliciously complemented by a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The Sizzlin' Butter Pecan Blondie is made superb thanks to maple cream cheese sauce. And the more recently launched Sizzlin' Caramel Apple Pie is prepared with just the right amount of caramel sauce and candied pecans.
But the real powerhouse of Applebee's dessert menu is the Triple Chocolate Meltdown. Hailed by customers as the restaurant's best, this chocolate cake brimming with fudge inside is enhanced by a generous helping of hot fudge atop it, alongside a single vanilla ice cream scoop on the side. Not only has it enamored many regulars, but it's also stolen my heart. The Triple Chocolate Meltdown is the perfect way to end one's meal at Applebee's, complete with a savory sweetness and a chocolatey blend Chili's could only dream of. It's my favorite dessert on the menu and a testament to how high-quality Applebee's food is, especially its signature items.
Applebee's service is impeccable
Food and drink aren't the only high-quality attributes of an Applebee's visit. The service is top-notch, with attentive staff at the ready throughout one's dining experience. While Chili's also has friendly servers, the warm and friendly environment at Applebee's bolsters the quality of service. Every time I've been to Applebee's, the servers have been polite and kind. When attending to a group, waiters always check in on food quality, saying they're happy to hear what a good experience we're having.
Not once have I had a negative experience with Applebee's service, and customers agree it's one of the best restaurants with friendly staff. It's a common throughline that Applebee's has courteous employees, delivering food with precision and always making diners feel welcome in the restaurant. It's this consistency, from both my own experiences and those of others, that makes the service at Applebee's stand out. Considerate, kind, and caring, servers go above and beyond to make sure diners are happy with their experiences, providing memorable times in the process.
It has an overall welcoming atmosphere
While good food and service are extremely important, a restaurant's quality also hinges on how welcome it makes customers feel. For Applebee's, this is an easy slam dunk. The combination of cleanliness and friendly service is the pillar by which the restaurant provides a welcoming ambience, upholding the most prominent aspect of them all: comfort. I've always felt comfortable and safe in Applebee's, with the excellent service and attention to detail creating an experience that is both memorable and powerful. I'm not alone in this sentiment, either, as customers also find the short wait times for food and mindful service to be extremely important attributes of the restaurant's overall quality.
But what really tops off its welcoming atmosphere is its family-oriented approach for diners with young children. Applebee's has a very solid kids' menu, featuring smaller versions of the chicken quesadilla and cheeseburger, alongside exclusive items like a personal pizza or a corn dog. While other restaurant kids' menus have similar approaches, it's the cherry on top for customers with young children, who are deeply satisfied with its familial approach. While I've never dined there with younger family members, I've seen firsthand how hospitable the environment can be, regardless of a party's age range; it's a universal feature of the restaurant. Despite Chili's having its own family-first mindset, Applebee's simply succeeds more convincingly, with a welcoming environment everyone can easily enjoy.
Methodology
The assessment of what Applebee's does better than Chili's was built primarily on personal experience. As a regular Applebee's customer who's eaten at multiple locations, I have extensive knowledge of the restaurant's environment, menu, and overall quality. My experiences were further bolstered by customer testimony, which enhanced analysis on Applebee's best-performing factors.
Reviews were pulled from Tripadvisor, Reddit, and Facebook, thus allowing for a wide selection of experiences in the process. Information to substantiate all claims was found via Applebee's and Chili's websites.