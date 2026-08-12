7 Things Applebee's Does Better Than Chili's

Applebee's and Chili's share plenty of similar appetizer offerings, making each menu look almost the same at the outset. Chili's blocks of fried mozzarella and Applebee's mozzarella sticks provide the same type of experience, as do both restaurants' salsa and queso chip dips. While Applebee's boneless wings are its best appetizer, Chili's competes with its own rendition, complete with a similar approach to sauce flavoring. But despite sharing a number of big appetizers, there's a stark difference that makes each restaurant a rather unique experience.

Chili's keeps it simple. Fried mozzarella, chips with dip, and boneless wings are its staples, with Texas Cheese Fries and Southwestern Egg Rolls thrown in for good measure. But Applebee's offers a much wider variety of appetizers that show off its more creative menu approach. Some are simple, like the chicken quesadilla and Brew Pub Loaded Waffle Fries. Others are more unique, like the Crispy Pickle Waves and the Bacon Cheeseburger Wonton Tacos. It's an impressively diverse approach that has customers vying for deals to try each one.

Because of its assorted options, I'm always up for an Applebee's appetizer. From the savory cheese pull of the mozzarella sticks to the crunch of Loaded Potato Waves, the restaurant never fails to deliver a delicious first course before the main meal. Because there are so many appetizers to choose from, Applebee's one-ups Chili's in variety, making for a much more positive start to one's visit.