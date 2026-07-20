10 Applebee's Entrees, Ranked Worst To Best

Everybody from the neighborhood is invited to dine at Applebee's. It's this welcoming, come-as-you-are atmosphere that makes the chain such a great gathering place, whether it's the weekend or a random weeknight happy hour. Of course, the other key ingredient that gets people through the door is the American-style grub. The restaurant has built a reputation for offering something for everyone. And today we're taking a closer look at arguably the most important segment of the menu: the entrees.

Applebee's sets us up with a slew of familiar favorites. You can always rely on hamburgers, chicken tenders, steaks, and even saucy ribs to be at the ready. But the chain also adds a bit of flair to its menu with Cajun-inspired dishes, protein-packed pastas, and other surprising culinary fusions. Paired with a must-have appetizer like The Ultimate Trio (the starter that's giving Chili's Triple Dipper a run for its money) and washed down with a Dollarita, what more could you ask for?

It's the kind of variety that makes you want to try a little bit of everything, so that's what I did. I recently sat down to try several Applebee's entrees, and ranked each one on its overall appeal. Did it pull me in from the start with its presentation, and keep my attention with fresh flavor combos and careful preparation? Those were the qualities I was looking for as I dug into each plate.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.