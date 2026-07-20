10 Applebee's Entrees, Ranked Worst To Best
Everybody from the neighborhood is invited to dine at Applebee's. It's this welcoming, come-as-you-are atmosphere that makes the chain such a great gathering place, whether it's the weekend or a random weeknight happy hour. Of course, the other key ingredient that gets people through the door is the American-style grub. The restaurant has built a reputation for offering something for everyone. And today we're taking a closer look at arguably the most important segment of the menu: the entrees.
Applebee's sets us up with a slew of familiar favorites. You can always rely on hamburgers, chicken tenders, steaks, and even saucy ribs to be at the ready. But the chain also adds a bit of flair to its menu with Cajun-inspired dishes, protein-packed pastas, and other surprising culinary fusions. Paired with a must-have appetizer like The Ultimate Trio (the starter that's giving Chili's Triple Dipper a run for its money) and washed down with a Dollarita, what more could you ask for?
It's the kind of variety that makes you want to try a little bit of everything, so that's what I did. I recently sat down to try several Applebee's entrees, and ranked each one on its overall appeal. Did it pull me in from the start with its presentation, and keep my attention with fresh flavor combos and careful preparation? Those were the qualities I was looking for as I dug into each plate.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
10. Chicken Tenders Platter
Applebee's doesn't deny us good old-fashioned fast-food chicken tenders. As a casual American restaurant chain, it had better not. I fear people would riot if they were ever pulled from the menu. What else would serve as our always-reliable backup option in the case of an indecisive emergency?
The restaurant actually offers two chicken tender meals: a plate with just one side plus sauce, or a larger platter with more tenders, two sides, and sauce. I was served the latter with fries and coleslaw, and I can report that they're solid tenders. They're just far from the most exciting thing on the menu. I'd classify them as a step above most fast-food chicken tenders, which I tried and ranked. They have an extra crispy and crackly breading, with just a light saltiness around the outside. The chicken on the inside is thick and juicy enough to be enjoyed without sauce. If you would prefer to kick things up a notch, the honey mustard is a nice tangy pick. There's also a slew of other sauce options available, like classic Buffalo, honey barbecue, and sweet Asian chile.
The fries and coleslaw were good complementary sides, and overall, the portions felt generous for the price. There were just enough fries and seven total tenders. I don't know about you, but for me, that amount of tenders is certainly enough to warrant a doggie bag.
9. Blackened Shrimp & Andouille Sausage Penne
Applebee's calls this the "ultimate comfort food." I can see where the chain is coming from, given the meal's pasta base, Cajun flavors, and complimentary breadstick on the side. But I have to admit, I grew more confused than comforted with each bite. The dish is like a cross between jambalaya, fajitas, and seafood pasta, all crammed into one large bowl. With loads of competing tastes and textures, it's almost too much. At the same time, it somehow lacks flavor and feels like a meal I could have easily whipped up at home.
On a positive note, the blackened shrimp were a highlight of the bowl, and surprisingly, there was enough to go around. The slices of andouille sausage also brought a nice spicy, savory flavor, though they were cut so thin that many pieces ended up a bit overcooked and chewy. On the other hand, the peppers and onions could have used a few more minutes of cook time. The Cajun Alfredo sauce should have been the element that brought everything together. But it leaned more cheesy than spicy, and there wasn't quite enough of it to coat every bite. As a result, some bites were left noticeably dry.
It does enough to beat the chicken tenders. But it left me wanting more sauce, a bolder Cajun kick, and a softer garlic breadstick. This crunchy breadstick left me pining for one of Olive Garden's fluffy creations.
8. Classic Broccoli Chicken Alfredo
To me, this is more comfort food-coded than the shrimp and andouille penne. It also feels more cohesive. The ingredients actually work well together rather than feeling forced.
It's a fairly simple pasta dish. Just think of a classic chicken fettuccine Alfredo, but with broccoli florets thrown in for a pop of color and nutrients. The noodles were cooked well, not too stiff and not too mushy. The grilled chicken on top tasted fresh, flavorful, and juicy. It was tender enough to cut with just a fork. I also appreciated that the pasta wasn't absolutely drowning in sauce. The restaurant went the lightly coated route instead of the ladle-on-as-much-as-possible route. Whenever I got a bite with everything included, it almost reminded me of a cozy bowl of broccoli cheddar soup, and the portion is just hearty enough to be filling and not overwhelming.
Of course, there's room for improvement — particularly when it comes to the flavor and consistency of the sauce itself. It could be creamier, with more buttery notes, and even just a pinch of salt would help it stand out more. As it is, as much as I hate to say it, the dish is a bit boring. And with that same mediocre breadstick on the side, I can't say it's one of Applebee's best and brightest entrees.
7. Double-Glazed Baby Back Ribs
You may have heard some controversy around Applebee's ribs. But not to worry. That revolves around the chain's riblets, which are known for their lack of meat, gristle, and overall disappointing flavor. The chain's Baby Back Ribs, on the other hand, are far more palatable.
I was brought a full rack rather than the half-rack portion, and let me tell you, it's an intimidatingly large amount of food. You won't leave the restaurant hungry after this. It's double-glazed in a honey barbecue sauce (though you can also opt for sweet Asian chile and honey glaze), and I could smell the sweet smokiness from a mile away. The meat wasn't quite fall-off-the-bone tender, but it pulled away from the bone easily enough and had a nice char on the outside. Let's put it this way: If you wanted to eat the ribs with a fork and knife rather than your hands, you easily could. The thick sauce was more sweet than anything else, and its smokiness was stronger on the nose than in the taste.
My final thought is that there are other dishes Applebee's does better, including lower-profile plates like burgers and chicken. But if you're really craving ribs, these will do the trick. Manage your expectations away from authentic barbecue and toward chain-restaurant quality, and you'll be satisfied with what lands on your plate.
6. Whole Lotta Bacon Burger
When you name a burger this way, the big question is always going to be whether it lives up to its promises. I'd say that the Whole Lotta Bacon Burger does ... for the most part.
It's a certifiable big-mouth burger, stacked high with the works. You have all the classic toppings, including lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and American cheese. But the big kicker is that the handheld triples down on bacon. It not only throws three slices of the good stuff under the toasted bun, but the patty itself is also seared with Applewood-smoked bacon, and a bacon sauce finishes things off. With all these fancy features, it seems unfair to all the other burgers out there. In reality, though, it still boils down to a pretty standard bacon cheeseburger. Don't get me wrong; it's a tasty one. The juicy beef patty was cooked to a nice medium-well; the bacon was salty and toed the line between crispy and fatty (just how I like it); and the rest of the toppings added another layer of flavor. It's just nothing particularly extraordinary.
The bacon sauce was the one ingredient that had the power to push this burger further up the rankings, but I was a bit confused by its flavor profile. It didn't really taste smoky or bacon-forward. Instead, it reminded me more of a creamy sweet chile sauce or even something like a red French dressing. Whatever it was going for, it didn't elevate the burger in the ways I had hoped.
5. O-M-Cheese Burger
The O-M-Cheese Burger is a new Applebee's feature as of 2026, and it certainly makes a big first impression. It comes to your table sizzling on a hot cast iron plate, just as fajitas would. The burger is actually cut in half and lying face down in an ooey-gooey pool of queso and cheddar cheeses.
This presentation is everything. That, and the overload of cheesiness, helped the O-M-Cheese surpass the Whole Lotta Bacon Burger in the rankings — even though it's a much simpler burger build. It forgoes all the veggies and fluff to bring the focus back to the beef, bacon, bun, and, of course, the cheese. Ahh, the cheese. There's an American slice inside, and, on the outside, it blankets the burger in a creamy film. You can continue to go back for more dips — even the fries get the cheesy treatment. My one note is that I think the skillet may have been a touch too hot, because the cheese underneath the burger started to harden. It's not necessarily a problem; it still tastes good even in this form. But I don't think it was quite the experience Applebee's was going for.
The burger's description also includes a spicy honey mustard in the mix. But I didn't notice it underneath all the meat and cheese. I wish it had been more prominent because a bit of spice and pizzazz is just what this carb-filled plate is missing.
4. Fiesta Lime Chicken
The Fiesta Lime Chicken is one of the lighter options among all these greasy cheeseburgers and pasta dishes. Well, at least it feels a bit lighter. It's still packing nearly 1,200 calories, so "lighter" is definitely a relative term here.
There are a lot of bright flavors happening on this plate, all of which are grounded by a base of plump grilled chicken that's coated in a lime sauce. While the chicken sets the tone, it's the accompaniments that really give the meal its personality — and help to satisfy the fiesta requirements. First, there's the layer of Mexi-ranch on the chicken breast for a creamy Southwest flair. Then comes the melted cheddar cheese and my personal favorite part: the house-made pico de gallo. It's zesty and fresh, providing great contrast when set against the cheese- and sauce-covered chicken. All of this is served over a bed of tortilla strips. Some inevitably turn soggy under the poultry, but the rest offer a satisfying crunch — I'm a big fan of little textural elements just like this.
The rice on the opposite side of the plate, unfortunately, holds the meal back. It was dry and lacked the bolder, spiced flavors you'd expect from a Spanish-style rice. In the future, I think I'd swap it out for a different side — perhaps the cilantro rice or even a cup of the chain's Chicken Tortilla Soup.
3. Quesadilla Burger
Why settle for a boring old bun when you can bookend your patty with two cheesy quesadillas instead? It's a bold mashup of flavors and cuisines that takes the concept of Tex-Mex to an entirely new level. But it just works. It even turned out to be my favorite Applebee's burger.
In many ways, the Quesadilla Burger is actually similar to the previous Fiesta Lime Chicken. The two share several ingredients. Melty cheddar cheese is tucked inside both quesadilla buns. The Mexi-ranch is also back, as well as plenty of that vibrant pico de gallo. So you're still getting all those lively Southwestern flavors. But it's even better when paired with a savory beef patty. Pepper Jack cheese slices add even more zest, and the tortillas deserve some credit. They were toasty, buttery, and crispy — a clear upgrade from a standard burger bun. There was even an unexpected surprise tucked inside the handheld: strips of bacon. And I'm not one to complain about finding bacon where I wasn't expecting it.
There were only a few Applebee's entrees I liked even more than this one. I was also tempted to dunk the whole sandwich into a side of sour cream, much like I would a traditional quesadilla. It doesn't need the extra help, but a cool, creamy finish sounds heavenly.
2. Bacon Cheeseburger Wonton Tacos
The Bacon Cheeseburger Wonton Tacos are yet another intriguing culinary fusion, and they hit the spot yet again. The tacos are a new face in the neighborhood; they're even newer than the O-M-Cheese Burger. They're technically not an entree, as they're listed as an appetizer and the latest addition to Applebee's 2-for-$25 menu. But since they could act as a lunch or dinner meal, they were included anyway. And they certainly earn their keep in the taste test.
The tacos combine two fan-favorite items at the chain: the Bacon Cheeseburger and the Chicken Wonton Tacos. That means the chain piles all your favorite burger ingredients, including ground beef, cheddar cheese, diced pickles, and even bacon crumbles, into a crispy, wonton-style shell. Everything is then topped off with the pièce de résistance: a drizzle of spicy honey mustard. In a street taco size, they look adorable sitting in their taco holder, and they taste even better. I love the light crunchiness and greasiness of the shell. The tacos have that savory and nostalgic cheeseburger flavor but in a lighter, bite-sized format — not to mention, with a uniquely spicy sauce.
If I could share one request, it would be to add just a little bit more meat to each taco. Even as is, though, this is a top-tier pick at the chain. It's second only to a longstanding meal that's every bit as hearty as it is flavorful.
1. Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp
The Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp is my winner and a mixed grill combo that's a much better ode to Cajun cooking than the lower-ranked shrimp and sausage pasta. And it's not just because it's served with a side of pomp and circumstance on a sizzling plate; it's because the dish delivers on all fronts and comes off more like a premium steakhouse dish than one you'd find at a casual American chain.
It's not quite surf and turf, but it represents both land and sea. There's chicken dressed in Cajun seasonings and a handful of blackened shrimp. Both are drenched in garlic butter and covered in parsley. They were both cooked well: tender with a welcome char around the edges. The proteins are made even better thanks to the sauteed onions and mushrooms hiding underneath. These veggies aren't just for show; they're a central part of the meal, and since they're steeped in butter, they feel supremely indulgent. The garlic red-skin mashed potatoes were an added bonus. They could be creamier and have a stronger garlic taste, but when eaten with the chicken and the shrimp, they did their job of soaking up the juices and rounding out the meal quite well.
Methodology
For this review, I pre-selected some of my local Applebee's more popular and prominent dishes and was also able to try a few newer features, including the O-M-Cheese Burger and Bacon Cheeseburger Wonton Tacos. As I worked my way through each dish, I was on the lookout for several key qualities. Of course, the presentation of each dish caught my eye, and bonus points were given to any meal that was visually intriguing. But this is far from the whole story. What I was more interested in was the combination and balance of ingredients on each plate. I looked at how well the various meats and sides were cooked, how well-seasoned they were, and how much flavor was on the plate.
When done well, classic comfort meals can really shine, and I also ended up really loving some of the chain's more wild-card dishes. Ultimately, I came to a conclusion about each one and ranked them from my least favorite to my most favorite.