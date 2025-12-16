Applebee's Ultimate Trio Vs Chili's Triple Dipper: Which Appetizer Comes Out On Top?

Correct me if I'm wrong, but it feels like there's a distinct rivalry between Chili's and Applebee's. Both fast casual chains lure patrons with mouthwatering dishes at a fair price. From appetizers to desserts, both eateries offer tempting delights that quell a range of cravings, whether it's a hankering for Mexican, Italian, or Southwest fusion.

When it comes to appetizers, Chili's is no stranger to the notion of combining a few on one plate. Chili's appetizer platter, aka the Triple Dipper, features a customizable medley of three starters in one order. Choices range from burgers to wings, and from fried mozzarella to crispy chicken, so one can enjoy a variety of flavors and textures at once. Seemingly craving a piece of the trinity pie, Applebee's launched its Ultimate Trio in August 2025. Diners can pick three items from a long list of appetizers — from pickle fries and pretzels with beer cheese, to onion rings, waffle fries, quesadillas, wings, mozzarella sticks, shrimp, and ribs — so there are numerous ways to build a trio.

To determine which chain has the better triad, I went to both popular restaurants and ordered the appetizer threesome. Even though the Applebee's menu features a lengthy list of items, I chose comparable options to those offered at Chili's. I ordered boneless wings, fried mozzarella, and something unique — which was the Southwest egg rolls at Chili's and chicken wonton tacos at Applebee's. How did it go? Read on to find out.