7 Mistakes You Should Avoid Making At Applebee's

Drive through a busy suburban area, and you'll see countless casual chain restaurants boasting classic American dishes, all with slight variations between them. But perhaps the most iconic and recognizable of these chains is Applebee's. It's both a family-friendly eatery and a bar, a place to go for a weeknight meal or a game night drink. Applebee's can be found in 17 different countries, with more than 1,600 locations worldwide. And chances are, if you're reading this, you've been to at least one of them.

But even if you're a seasoned Applebee's patron, there's probably a lot about the restaurant you don't know. This can lead you to make mistakes while dining at the popular chain, which can cost you money or prevent you from having the best possible experience there. By reading up on these common mistakes and working to avoid them, you'll guarantee that your next Applebee's experience will be better than ever. By knowing how to save money at the restaurant and which dishes you should try (and which to avoid), you'll be an absolute Applebee's pro in no time.