14 Best Seafood Spots Guy Fieri Visited On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
It goes without saying that we are huge fans of Guy Fieri — and not just because he was nice enough to sit down with us and share some of his best tips for unbeatable burgers. "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" is a brilliant show that shines a light on the hidden treasures found across the country, and he's been to all kinds of different restaurants along the way — including several that specialize in seafood.
Fieri famously has a list of foods that he refuses to eat, but fortunately, there's no seafood on that list. As far as we're concerned, that's great — because if there's anyone we want to check out neighborhood seafood spots and report back on, it's him. Signs you're eating at a quality seafood spot include things like a menu that focuses on local seafood, a knowledgeable staff, and carefully handled and prepared fish, so when Fieri gets a peek into the kitchen, we know it's the real deal.
He's been to a lot of restaurants over the course of the show, so in order to choose the best, we looked for those restaurants that he not only raved over (and sometimes returned to), but also those that get widespread rave reviews from customers as well as the media. You can learn more about our methodology at the end. These are the places that have won awards, are celebrated for a commitment to working with local fishermen, and in some cases, have been area favorites for decades. Fieri isn't the only one to love these places!
Pirate Republic (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
When Pirate Republic was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in 2020, Guy Fieri wasn't the only one who stopped by — Vanilla Ice was there, too. They discovered what area folk have known for a while, and that's the fact that this place serves up outstanding seafood dishes inspired by cuisines across South America and the Caribbean. They got to see what went into a fan favorite seafood stew called moqueca, made with freshly filleted fish, calamari, shrimp, clams, and mussels, combined with a creamy sauce that earned kudos from both.
The moqueca has won the hearts of numerous customers for delivering spicy-sweet, creamy perfection. Fried snapper is also said to be the stuff of dreams, while others are quick to note that you can't go wrong with any of the shrimp dishes. When it comes time to discuss Fort Lauderdale as a food-lover's destination, Pirate Republic has earned the hat tip as one of the places putting the city on the map.
(954) 761-3500
400 SW 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Seither's Seafood (Harahan, Louisiana)
There are a ton of great restaurants in and around New Orleans, so it takes a lot to stand out from the pack. Seither's Seafood stands out in a big way, especially for Guy Fieri. Not only was he there for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in 2019, but he returned for an episode of "Triple D Nation," which was officially announced in 2026. That initial show spotlighted Seither's as a spot locals swear by, and Fieri was treated to a towering construction that included fresh ahi, crab salad, avocados, shrimp, and tons of spices and sauces.
Fieri was impressed by the fact that if fish isn't available locally, dishes simply get cut from the menu. You'll often hear this place mentioned elsewhere as one of the spots to go for the best crawfish and soft-shelled crabs in the city. If you believe it's impossible to head to NOLA without getting a po'boy, Seither's has you covered there, too: it was awarded Best Seafood Po'Boy honors at the 2025 Oak Street Po'Boy Fest.
(504) 738-1116
279 Hickory Ave, Harahan, LA 70123
The Lobster Shanty (Salem, Massachusetts)
Lobster is right in the name of this longtime Salem favorite, but when it appeared on a 2010 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," pulled pork was actually the first thing that Guy Fieri tried. He was seriously impressed by the attention to detail and the final ultra-juicy sandwich. That, however, was just the beginning, and lobster is the clear star of the show.
When it came time to feature the namesake food here, that was in martini form. Lobster is, of course, prepared almost every way you can imagine, and the lobster martini got Fieri's seal of approval. Actual lobster broth goes into the cocktail — the finishing touch to a menu that has also seen this eatery appear on "Man v. Food." Customers, meanwhile, continue to rave about generously portioned lobster rolls that have people coming back for seconds, a stellar clam chowder, and seriously spicy crab cakes.
(978)745-5449
25 Front St, Salem, MA 01970
Stoney Creek Inn (Greenland Beach, Maryland)
Stoney Creek Inn has earned press coverage as the kind of place you want to go when you're looking for above-and-beyond seafood in a casual, fun spot. There's a lot of tradition thrown in here for good measure, and it was front and center in the 2008 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" titled "Traditional Dishes." We're talking about the kind of steamed crab feasts that involve a whole lot of crab, a table, and a communal meal where everyone jumps in and gets messy, which is what Fieri found here.
Crab is front and center, served by chefs whose skills were passed down through the family. There was no shortage of good things he had to say about the inevitable table full of crab, and others have echoed the idea that the dedication to Maryland's staple seafood done right makes this a standout. Crab balls and crab cakes, cream of crab soup and crab toast, crab dip, crab pretzels, and all delivered with super-friendly service? You can't go wrong.
(410) 439-3123
8238 Fort Smallwood Rd, Greenland Beach, MD 21226
The Rawbar (Chico, California)
Talk about dishes that the West Coast simply does best, and salmon, fish tacos, and Pacific seafood are definitely on the list. When Guy Fieri headed to Chico, California, for a stop during Season 32 of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," it made sense that he was seeking great seafood. What he found at The Rawbar was Asian-inspired seafood dishes that he called phenomenal, and he's not the only one who thinks so. The Rawbar has earned "Best of Chico" awards for a decade running, along with sprawling media coverage and the love of tons of fans, for everything from ambiance to sushi.
The sweet-and-creamy clams and bibimbap featured on the show were so complicated that any viewer would quickly lose track of just how many ultra-fresh ingredients went into each dish. The restaurant was lauded by locals for making the most of the area's agricultural bounty as well as seafood. If you want even more than just inventive, delicious, generously portioned dishes, you can also attend a sushi-making class.
(530) 897-0626
346 Broadway St, Chico, CA 95928
Fisherman's Market (Eugene, Oregon)
Seafood spoils incredibly fast, and while there are tricks that you can use to keep things fresher for longer, there's something different going on at Fisherman's Market in Eugene. Helmed by a commercial fisherman who's very familiar with Alaskan waters, this place stands out from the crowd by priding itself on seafood that comes right off the boat, into the kitchen, and onto the plate. It was featured on a Season 21 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," where Guy Fieri quickly learned that customers know how fresh the fish is — they see it brought in. Live crab is literally right there in the restaurant, and when it came time to head to the kitchen, he had some crab that he called some of the best and freshest he'd ever had.
The Cajun crawfish pie was another win for Fieri — and it is for customers, too. When you throw in things like the highly recommended fish and chips (with rockfish, ideally, but you can also choose from another 11 varieties), shrimp scampi, clam chowder, and fish dips to die for, you'll learn first-hand the difference that freshness makes.
(541) 484-2722
830 W 7th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill (Portland, Oregon)
Since Guy Fieri visited Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill in 2020, it's been called one of the best places for everything from Dungeness crab to gazpacho in the Portland area. The focus here is on ingredients sourced from the restaurant's own farm as well as local seafood, and Fieri spotlighted a highly lauded spot with a seasonal menu based on what was fresh and on offer — hence the name.
Seafood Cioppino was on the schedule, an impressively complicated stew designed to make the most of whatever fresh seafood came in on any particular day. It was Dungeness crab cakes on that particular day, and when you add mussels, salmon, and rockfish alongside that deep-fried crab cake, that's when Fieri said that deliciousness happened. Customer favorites are as varied as those seasons, but don't skip the smoked salmon chowder and keep an eye out for the razor clams.
(503) 244-6400
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
Jimmy's Famous Seafood (Baltimore, Maryland)
It wasn't until 2020 that Jimmy's Famous Seafood made a long-overdue appearance on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." In 2022, co-owner and chef Tony Minadakis was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Restaurant Association of Maryland, and that's just a fraction of the hype — he also appeared on "Beat Bobby Flay."
It's no secret that Maryland is known for its crab. (Fun fact: The Chesapeake Bay is home to roughly 349 million blue crabs.) Crab cakes are, of course, one of the most highly recommended items on the menu. Guy Fieri sampled the cakes when he visited the kitchen and learned that it was a family recipe full of flavor and spices, and even more full of crab meat. Binders and fillers? Not so much here. The result was a massive crab cake that was nothing short of divine.
(410) 633-4040
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
The Whale's Rib (Deerfield Beach, Florida)
The restaurant industry is a tough one, and doing something different is a great way to stand out. When Guy Fieri pulled in the parking lot for a 2009 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" titled "Only at This Joint," it was with a promise of finding something unique — and those in the kitchen here have been doing things their own way for more than three decades. He spoke with customers who have been loyal since discovering their favorites in childhood, but what he was really there for was a unique take on oysters Rockefeller.
Coarse-chopped fresh spinach, a slice of tomato, a slice of provolone cheese, and some Parmesan put a spin on this old-time classic and convinced Fieri that an outside-the-box interpretation is the way to go. The rock shrimp also got a shout-out on the show and has continuously earned rave reviews from customers who fall in love with this lobster-like shrimp. Also, don't skip the lobster bisque.
(954) 421-8880
2031 NE 2nd St, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
The Fish Counter (Vancouver, Canada)
The Fish Counter has two locations in Vancouver, but it's the one on Main Street that was visited by Guy Fieri for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back in Season 30. He was clearly and immediately impressed by the fact that it was a joint venture between a chef and a marine biologist, with a focus not just on local sourcing but on sustainability. Sharing information and educating customers is a huge part of its ethos, while in the kitchen, Fieri was in awe of fish and chips made with salmon and the help of a scratch-made batter with local beer.
It's not surprising that there are a ton of reviews raving about the fish and chips here, served with a house tartar sauce and hand-cut fries. Some say that not only are these the best-ever meals, but that the restaurant also has a gluten-free batter and deep fryer to whip up the same dish for those with certain dietary requirements. No matter what's fresh and on the menu, customers claim that it's delish.
(604) 876-3474
3825 Main St, Vancouver, BC, V5V 3P1, Canada
Castaway Waterfront Restaurant & Sushi Bar (Marathon, Florida)
Guy Fieri visited Castaway in the Florida Keys during Season 39, and found something really neat: the owner is an ex-Navy diver who's actually heading out into the nearby waters and sourcing his own catch, sometimes by plucking lobster right up off the seafloor. That's what is going into things like the lobster enchiladas, which both Fieri and his son absolutely loved.
While Fieri gave high praise for the incredible dedication to every step of the process, there's also more to the story. There's often lionfish on the menu, an invasive species that Castaway is going above and beyond to both remove from Florida's coastal waters and cook, as well as to raise awareness around and encourage others to do the same. The restaurant's work has even been featured in National Geographic. Customers say it's a dining experience that really shines, from the fresh sushi to the chance to watch the manatees glide past as you dine.
(305) 743-6247
1406 Ocean View Ave, Marathon, FL 33050
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
Guy Fieri started his trip to Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant by reminiscing about the great oysters he'd already had in Louisiana by the time this episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in 2025's Season 51 rolled around. The restaurant itself had a lot to live up to, as it dates back to 1945 when it first opened as a small fish market, closed in 2007 around the death of the longtime owner, and was reopened by the same family in 2016. Widely beloved, it has a long history to live up to — and hits the mark every time.
It's still winning awards and recognition for serving the best oysters around, and that's what Fieri discovered. That, and a completely wild crawfish cheesecake appetizer that he described as shockingly rich, flavorful, and downright delicious. He also reported that the chargrilled oysters were out of this world, which is precisely what other customers have been saying, too.
(225) 924-3045
4335 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
The Fish House (Key Largo, Florida)
Key Largo's The Fish House is a pretty cool place that takes pride in serving seafood that came off the nearby docks and commercial fishing boats not long before. (Anyone who's in Key Largo on a fishing trip can have the chefs here prepare their catch, too, which is fun!) "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" put the spotlight on this fish-focused favorite in 2016's Season 24, when Guy Fieri got a look at the house specialty matecumbe.
Fresh salsa and yellowtail come together in a simple dish that doesn't need anything else to highlight delicate deliciousness. It was so good that Fieri called it one of the most outstanding seafood meals he'd had. Customers agree, with this place pulling in rave reviews no matter what the day's fresh catch is. Expect everything from Key Largo oysters to mahi mahi, lobster ravioli, hogfish, an outstanding smoked fish dip, and of course, Key lime pie.
(305) 451-4665
102401 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL 33037
Nico's Pier 38 (Honolulu, Hawaii)
There are some iconic Hawaiian foods that you need to try at least once, and anyone who heads to this most distant of states probably does so expecting to find serious seafood. That's definitely the case at Nico's Pier 38, which has received plenty of buzzy press and nods for serving some of the best seafood around. When "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" visited in 2010, Guy Fieri was shocked to find the kitchen staff sourcing fish directly out of the warehouses stocked full of catches right off the boats, choosing what fish was going to become the special of the day.
That day, it was opah, prepared with a scratch-made sauce and crab stuffing. Fieri's review was — of course — one that raved about all aspects of the dish, and reviews from customers are no less glowing. Shrimp scampi pasta is also always a win, and the poke is some of the best you'll find.
(808) 540-1377
1129 N Nimitz Hwy, Honolulu, HI 96817
Methodology
Guy Fieri has been to a ton of restaurants, so picking the best seafood spots was tough. We started with our longtime, almost fanatical devotion to "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" to start picking some of the seafood restaurants that stood out to us as the ones that impressed him the most, but didn't stop there.
In order to make it onto our list, restaurants needed to have widespread, stellar reviews spanning years, take pride in things like locally sourced, ultra-fresh fish, and offer their own interpretations on classic dishes. We looked for those that have won awards, been featured in other shows, and have earned local and national media coverage, and gave preference to those with menus that change with the availability of fresh catches.