14 Best Seafood Spots Guy Fieri Visited On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

It goes without saying that we are huge fans of Guy Fieri — and not just because he was nice enough to sit down with us and share some of his best tips for unbeatable burgers. "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" is a brilliant show that shines a light on the hidden treasures found across the country, and he's been to all kinds of different restaurants along the way — including several that specialize in seafood.

Fieri famously has a list of foods that he refuses to eat, but fortunately, there's no seafood on that list. As far as we're concerned, that's great — because if there's anyone we want to check out neighborhood seafood spots and report back on, it's him. Signs you're eating at a quality seafood spot include things like a menu that focuses on local seafood, a knowledgeable staff, and carefully handled and prepared fish, so when Fieri gets a peek into the kitchen, we know it's the real deal.

He's been to a lot of restaurants over the course of the show, so in order to choose the best, we looked for those restaurants that he not only raved over (and sometimes returned to), but also those that get widespread rave reviews from customers as well as the media. You can learn more about our methodology at the end. These are the places that have won awards, are celebrated for a commitment to working with local fishermen, and in some cases, have been area favorites for decades. Fieri isn't the only one to love these places!