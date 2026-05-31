Guy Fieri's 11 Best Tips For Unbeatable Burgers
Few celebrity chefs embody the spirit of summertime fun and backyard BBQs quite like Guy Fieri. After all, there's no doubt you'd love to have the professional foodie personality as your ultra-fun neighbor. As for the products he puts his name on, they're essentially guaranteed to be a win with anyone who likes things a little spicy, a lot flavorful, and incredibly approachable. In fact, when Tasting Table reviewed Fieri's 2026 collaboration with Waterloo, we decided we'd legit drink the sparkling water collab from a flip flop.
Fieri's Flavortown partnered with Waterloo to release three new flavors that are well-suited for summer. Root Beer Float, Apple Pie a la Mode, and Coconut Line Cooler all hit the market with a splash in 2026, and you likely already know these are ideal for sipping over the grill. That said, we thought it was the perfect time to get the inside scoop on how to make sure your burgers are next level, so we asked Fieri himself.
The celebrity chef was kind enough to give us some stellar tips that are guaranteed to make your next burger night one to remember. This is true whether you're firing up the grill, standing over the stove in your kitchen, or just wishing it was time for summer fun. From start to finish, burger to bun, and everything in between, here's how Guy Fieri makes burgers just a bit better.
It all starts with quality meat and creative beef blends
It's entirely possible that you've heard the oft-repeated wisdom that you'll need a higher-fat beef ratio for burgers on the grill. Guy Fieri agrees, and told us that 80/20 is where it's at. There's a bit of a caveat, though, because according to him, that's only where things start. He says that quality is key, and it makes sense. The burger itself is the star of the show here, and when you take his advice, skip the frozen meat and opt for high-quality freshness, it's going to make a huge difference in each and every bite.
There's just a little more to it. "If you can, step it up with a custom mix," Fieri said. "Chuck, short rib, brisket — something with great flavor and fat is a good option. At the end of the day, you get what you pay for, so make it count."
Everyone has an opinion on what makes the best burger (even Paul Newman), and Fieri's advice is wonderful because it invites experimentation: Every burger you make this summer can be a little different. If you're not sure how to start, chat with the pros in your favorite grocery store's meat department. They'll steer you in the right direction and whip up a freshly-ground mix that's ready for the grill.
Use steam for perfectly melted cheese every time
If you always fall back on American cheese because it's the easiest to melt and leads to the best burger, you're definitely not alone. There's nothing wrong with this classic staple, but swapping cheeses can give your cheeseburgers a stellar upgrade. There can be a bit of a learning curve, though, and Guy Fieri has some great advice for anyone who's been disappointed in the way some cheeses melt — particularly cheeses that quickly go from unmelted to burned.
"The trick is using a dome with a little steam," he told us. "It helps the heat penetrate and melt the cheese without drying it out ... add a splash of water and cover it, the steam gets in there and gives you that smooth, melty cheese finish."
With that handy trick in your arsenal, you'll be able to explore all kinds of underrated cheeses that you should be adding to your burgers. Give those plain yellow slices a rest this summer and try halloumi, Gruyère, fresh mozzarella, or even brie, and you're guaranteed to find yourself serving some seriously impressive cheeseburgers.
Grab a cast iron pan for those crispy edges
When it comes to cooking burgers, there's certainly no shortage of options. Firing up the grill is a great way to guarantee you're going to be all those delightfully crispy bits that bring the serious flavor, but what if you're not feeling like going through the hassle? If you don't have a grill you can still absolutely end up with a burger that tastes like it came off one, and Guy Fieri says to reach for a cast iron pan.
"The key is high heat, hot and fast," he told us. "If you want that perfect crispy edge, nothing beats a cast iron pan or flat top, where you can really control the heat and get a hard sear." The reaction that causes that oh-so-desirable browning is the Maillard Reaction, and it's a neat bit of culinary science. You've got to make thing hots to get it to work, though, as it only starts to happen once temperatures get up to and over 300 degrees Fahrenheit. If you use a regular pan and drop even a room temperature patty in there, it's going to lower the temperature enough to make things a little iffy.
Cast iron is known for holding the heat, so you'll very quickly see it sizzling away and browning in a way that forms a crust that not only makes it easy to flip as it browns and pulls away from the pan, but makes it downright delicious, too.
Don't underestimate the importance of heat management
The process of cooking burgers looks pretty straightforward, but Guy Fieri says that the key to a truly great burger is all about heat management. Different circumstances, burgers, and methods require different approaches, but it's fundamental to consider things like how thick your burger is, how well you want it done in the center, and what kind of heat it's exposed to.
Fieri gave us a few examples. "For grilling," he said, "You want to start over direct heat and then move to indirect if you're cooking a thicker burger." Makes sense, right? Things can get complicated, and he took a thick steakhouse-style burger as another example. Getting the combination of a medium rare burger with a wonderfully crispy exterior is tough, he said, but definitely doable — if you're managing your heat properly.
"The key is high heat," Fieri added. "Get it hot enough to sear and build flavor, but not so hot that you're burning it. The hotter the surface, within reason, the better the result." Sure, it comes down to a balancing act — and one that might take some practice to perfect. But the first step is keeping the importance of heat in mind when you're moving things around a grill or even in a pan.
Keep wet ingredients away from the bun
There's an old saying: The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry. That's certainly the case with burgers, and don't worry, we've all been there. We've all carefully selected out meats, cheese, and toppings, marveled at grilled perfection, and halfway through realized the bun has turned into a texture and consistency that we'll describe as moist (we said it).
Fortunately, there's a trick to preventing that from happening, and it's our favorite kind of trick — an easy one. According to Guy Fieri, it's all about how you assemble your burger, and where you put wet ingredients.
"Protect your bun," he explained to us. "That is one of my biggest tips that I tell people. When you pile on wet ingredients, all that moisture is going to soak right through, so you need a barrier. Use something like lettuce, cheese, bacon, even an onion ring, just give that bun some protection." Fieri even went as far to call the physical construction of your burger one of the most important points of burger making, and we agree: No one wants a soggy bottom ... bun.
Don't go overboard with toppings
Look, we get it. There are a ton of great options for burger toppings out there, and it's easy to get carried away. Tall, towering burgers that look like they're on the verge of collapse might seem like a deliciously decadent thing, but who really wants to have to unhinge our jaws like a boa constrictor to grab a bite? Who wants to be picking half the burger up off the table — or floor, or ground — and wondering if the five-second rule applies?
Guy Fieri agrees, and told us that it's about moderation. "The key is to keep the burger a manageable size so you can enjoy it without it falling apart." That applies to the quality of toppings as well as the number of them, and he gave the example of a single onion ring, and just a quarter of an avocado being just the right amount. An exception to that might be something like a chili cheeseburger that is messy by design, and in that case? Fieri says that's when it's time to go all in and make it a knife-and-fork meal.
He says you should also keep an eye on what you're adding, and make sure that there's not too much of one thing. Add too much onion and you might not taste anything else, and as Fieri explained, "You do not want one instrument in the band to be louder than everyone else — you want it to be harmonious."
A dash of something acidic is key
It's easy to fall into the routine of reaching for the same old condiments, but what if you're looking for something new and unexpected? We asked Guy Fieri for his favorite unique and underappreciated burger toppings, and he definitely delivered.
"I'm all about bringing in some acid," he said. "Giardiniera, any kind of pickled pepper, a splash of vinegar or hot sauce, even a squeeze of lemon can be a total game changer." He does it in some pretty unique — and easy — ways, including adding a dash of vinegar to lettuce.
Keep this tip in mind, and you'll find it opening up a ton of possibilities. Everyone loves pickles (don't they?) but from there, you may even find yourself experimenting with things like lemon curd on lamb burgers, or even whipping up your own bacon onion jam with a kick from apple cider vinegar and Worcestershire sauce. A little bit goes a long way, and it'll brighten up the flavor of your entire burger.
Contrasting textures make magic happen
There are a lot of mistakes everyone makes when building sandwiches, and that includes overlooking the importance of contrasting textures. A little bit of crunch can make a world of difference, and it's the same when it comes to burgers. Don't believe us — this is according to Guy Fieri.
"I also love adding texture with fried toppings like jalapenos or onions," he told us. "There's a lot of cheese that people usually don't give attention to." Additionally, Fieri said, "For cheeses that don't melt as well, like feta, add a little mayo or sour cream to make it spreadable. I also love to add a piece of fried halloumi cheese on top."
That's the kind of advice you'll want to take notes on. It also opens up a whole new world of possibilities and toppings that you might not have ever given a second — or first — thought to. So much will work so well with a burger: Try pork rinds, potato sticks and chips, a crispy hash brown, or some fresh coleslaw, as they'll all pack the double whammy of texture and flavor.
Opt for the creative condiments
Here's another place where it can be easy to fall into a rut. While we all have our go-to brands of things like ketchup and mayo, there are so many options out there that it's a little mind-blowing. Guy Fieri is a big fan of mixing things up with ultra-creative sauces, and that perhaps isn't surprising to fans.
Fieri told us that he recommends skipping the boring and always going one step further when it comes to condiments. "I always want my flavors to go to the next level, so even something as basic as ketchup, I'll go with a sriracha ketchup," he explained. It might be an easy upgrade, but it's one that delivers big.
This tip is perhaps unsurprising to his fans. After all, back in 2024, Fieri's sauce collaboration lent his Flavortown vision to Litehouse, Inc. to bring his signature sauces into our kitchens. These sauces included things like the garlic aioli Donkey Sauce, a wing sauce, and a BBQ sauce, all of which definitely have their place on a great burger.
A grilled or toasted bun is a must
Do you take the time to toast your hamburger buns? If not, you absolutely should be. When we asked Guy Fieri if he was Team Grilled Bun or Not Grilled bun, he definitely picked a side. "Grilled bun, both sides," he told us. "Burgers are simple, so you have to make sure to touch every piece of it. That toasted bun gives you texture and helps hold everything together."
Not only does this upgrade the flavor, but if you wait until the very last minute to toast, you'll find those buns are still delightfully warm when they make it to the table. That said, we'd also like to mention that there's one simple, extra step you can take for crispier grilled burger buns. Spread on a little bit of butter for you put buns on the grill, under the broiler, or in the toaster oven, and you'll get something that's just a little bit above and beyond. Everything is better with butter, after all, and that's the case for burger buns, too.
Consider your options before choosing a bun
You know that not all types of meat work equally well for burgers, and the same can be said of buns. According to Guy Fieri, one of the biggest burger mistakes he sees is when people just sort of grab whatever's at hand on the grocery store shelves without giving any thought to the heavy lifting it's going to have to do, and how it's going to handle what you've got in mind for that burger. These sort of generic buns, he says, are the buns that fall apart halfway through, or come with an unpleasant, dough-like texture — and we know that burgers are all about texture. Fortunately, he has some advice.
"You've got to give the bun some real consideration," Fieri said. "A great bun should complement the burger, not compete with it." As for specific recommendations, "King's Hawaiian is the king of buns. I also love pretzel and brioche, anything that supports the burger without competing with it. The bun should withstand the heat and all the toppings, but not disappear, either."
A good way to look at it is that you're going to want a bun option that's a little on the firm side, and when it comes to toasted buns, brioche is a tried-and-true option. Other good options include things like ciabatta and Kaiser rolls, which can all be especially good when paired with an extra-juicy burger.