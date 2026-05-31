Guy Fieri's 11 Best Tips For Unbeatable Burgers

Few celebrity chefs embody the spirit of summertime fun and backyard BBQs quite like Guy Fieri. After all, there's no doubt you'd love to have the professional foodie personality as your ultra-fun neighbor. As for the products he puts his name on, they're essentially guaranteed to be a win with anyone who likes things a little spicy, a lot flavorful, and incredibly approachable. In fact, when Tasting Table reviewed Fieri's 2026 collaboration with Waterloo, we decided we'd legit drink the sparkling water collab from a flip flop.

Fieri's Flavortown partnered with Waterloo to release three new flavors that are well-suited for summer. Root Beer Float, Apple Pie a la Mode, and Coconut Line Cooler all hit the market with a splash in 2026, and you likely already know these are ideal for sipping over the grill. That said, we thought it was the perfect time to get the inside scoop on how to make sure your burgers are next level, so we asked Fieri himself.

The celebrity chef was kind enough to give us some stellar tips that are guaranteed to make your next burger night one to remember. This is true whether you're firing up the grill, standing over the stove in your kitchen, or just wishing it was time for summer fun. From start to finish, burger to bun, and everything in between, here's how Guy Fieri makes burgers just a bit better.