Review: I Would Legit Drink Guy Fieri's New Sparkling Water Collab From A Flip Flop
As soon as I gave up alcohol, I started consuming an absolutely embarrassing amount of seltzer. So I know firsthand that one of the most common complaints among sparkling water fanatics is that the flavors are often so subtle they might as well be nonexistent (looking at you, La Croix). Every time I crack open a can, I'm reminded of this iconic X post: "La Croix tastes like if you were drinking carbonated water and someone screamed the name of a fruit from another room."
That's why one brand is making major waves in the bubbly water scene by infusing drinks with vivid, nostalgic flavors that could turn any diehard soda fan into a seltzer lifer. Seltzer drinkers rally behind Waterloo, one of our favorite sparkling water brands willing to flip the script on this fizzy drink's boring reputation.
Waterloo's sparkling waters are bold and satisfying, so who better to team up with the flavor-forward brand than the mayor of Flavortown himself? In 2024 and 2025, Guy Fieri and Waterloo unveiled unique, limited-time-only flavors to plenty of fanfare, and now they're at it again. I got my hands on three dessert-inspired seltzers — Coconut Lime Cooler, Apple Pie à la Mode, and Root Beer Float — to uncover whether or not these zero-calorie, zero-sugar drinks are worthy of sweet-treat status. These drinks have big, Guy Fieri-sized shoes to fill; can they live up to the mayor's flavor standards, or is someone simply screaming their names in the next room?
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
To taste-test these three new seltzers from Waterloo and Guy Fieri, I set aside any personal bias in seltzer flavor or brand preference to judge the drinks based solely on objective qualities. I determined whether or not each variety adhered to Waterloo's bold-flavor standard and judged each based on how sweet and indulgent they were, since they're designed to mimic desserts, after all.
In this review, I focus primarily on the most important factor in these drinks: their flavor. However, I also factor in the quality of carbonation and how refreshing they feel to drink, although these factors play a decidedly smaller role. I dive into alternate uses for the new drinks for those who like to experiment with flavored seltzers in cocktails or infuse their bubbly beverage with a little extra something. But I don't judge them based on their ability to enhance cocktails or mocktails or act solely as a base for a creative concoction.
Primarily, I was looking for pure drinkability here — as in, how likely I'd be to reach for another can time and time again. Being able to plow through six cans without even realizing it is a hallmark of a great seltzer, and complex, dessert-like flavors sometimes falter on this front. But with the mayor on its side, I'm betting Waterloo can strike the perfect balance.
Taste test: Coconut Lime Cooler
Let's start off this taste test with the black sheep of the group: Coconut Lime Cooler. This flavor is admittedly less dessert-like than the other two, so it's a bit unfair to compare it to its decadent cousins. But I couldn't help it. Alongside the other two drinks, Coconut Lime Cooler isn't particularly impressive. However, as a standalone seltzer, it's a must-have come summer.
Coconut-flavored seltzers are few and far between, but they deserve a little more recognition — especially when Waterloo is the brain behind the tropical, refreshing bubbly. Coconut Lime Cooler has the unmistakable creamy mouthfeel and nutty sweetness of coconut water, carried by plenty of tingly bubbles. The lime flavor is following far behind as more of an afterthought, but it does its job balancing out the rich coconut with a little tang, albeit not as much as I would have liked. Next time, I'll probably add a couple drops of lime juice to up the zestiness, or even a splash of pineapple juice for a little more sweet oomph.
If you're looking for a summer seltzer to drink sans add-ins, Coconut Lime Cooler is a solid choice (if you're a big fan of coconut, that is). But if you're looking for a flavored seltzer to craft the tastiest mocktails at home, it might be a better choice. The flavor is potent enough that it will still shine against added juice or non-alcoholic spirits. In fact, one or two flavorful additions are a must to make it more fun and complex.
Taste test: Apple Pie à la Mode
I was born and raised in a small town famous for its apples and annual apple-themed festival. So, not to brag, but I know my way around this juicy red fruit more than the average apple layman. That is to say, I'm deeply offended by bad, artificial-tasting apple flavor. I'm happy to report that I didn't detect a whiff of that dreaded fake fruit essence in Waterloo's Apple Pie à la Mode. Not only that, but its fresh apple taste was accented by all the best parts of a homemade slice of apple pie with a scoop of premium vanilla ice cream on top.
Every flavor is expertly balanced in Apple Pie à la Mode. The fruit flavor is much closer to compote than straight-off-the-tree apple, with warm cinnamon and other spices making an appearance. There's even the unmistakable taste of toasty pastry — how does Waterloo do it? Creamy vanilla backs every flavor up with its trademark dessert decadence, but never overwhelms the drink. Vanilla tends to be a love-it-or-hate flavor in sparkling waters, but I think even those who despise the classic creamy taste in their seltzer will be happy with Waterloo's take on America's favorite dessert.
This is a drink that deserves to be enjoyed straight. Even without sugar, it's enough to satisfy a sweet tooth. However, I couldn't stop fantasizing about Apple Pie à la Mode in an old-school, New York-style egg cream, where the seltzer's timeless dessert flavor could feel right at home.
Taste test: Root Beer Float
I associate root beer floats with going to the local ice cream stand with my family as a kid. Waterloo's root beer float-inspired seltzer immediately transported me back to those simpler times, sipping a creamy soda in the hot summer sun. After I took my first sip of this drink, I ran to get my seltzer-hating partner to force him to give it a try. He looked skeptical, but we ended up sharing a moment of disbelief. How can a seltzer be that good?
Root Beer Float was my favorite flavor of this Waterloo-Guy Fieri collab. Imagine an icy cold root beer float with a hefty scoop of quality vanilla ice cream slowly melting into a frosty mug, but with absolutely no sugar. That's exactly the experience this Waterloo sparkling water delivers, capturing every nostalgic note of the classic treat in a hydrating, refreshing drink.
The taste of root beer is more prominent than vanilla, which acts as the finishing touch to make this more dessert-worthy and not just reminiscent of a classic soda. Waterloo is famous for taking iconic soda flavors and giving them a sugar-free seltzer twist, and the root beer essence here is no less successful than the flavor in its famous grape soda and Sprite-like drinks. This seltzer should be enjoyed as-is, in a chilled glass (which always makes a root beer float taste even better), with absolutely zero additions. It doesn't need to be sweeter, more flavorful, or any more bubbly — the only thing it needs is to join the permanent Waterloo lineup.
Final thoughts
I'm absolutely enthralled with Waterloo's new limited-time-only flavors — in fact, as Guy Fieri would say, I'd drink these from a flip flop, and they'd still taste good. As a nearly lifelong seltzer fan, I'm always looking to get my hands on some unique flavors once plain old grapefruit or lime are starting to get boring. Typically, I've found that seltzers aiming to mimic complex, decadent desserts usually leave me feeling pretty disappointed, which is to be expected. After all, how can a calorie- and sugar-free drink be as satisfying as an ice cream sundae or a slice of cheesecake? In the case of Coconut Lime Cooler, Apple Pie à la Mode, and Root Beer Float, I don't think Waterloo could have gotten any closer to these dessert flavors if it tried.
What really sets these sparkling waters apart from other dessert-inspired bubbly beverages is how flavorful yet balanced they are. They never feel like an artificial-flavor punch, but they also don't taste like a La Croix-esque whisper of vague fruit essence. Coconut Lime Cooler is bright and refreshing, Apple Pie à la Mode tastes like crisp fruit and fresh-baked pastry spices, and Root Beer Float is a nostalgia-evoking sensation. Those looking for something as indulgent as a dessert or sweet drink sans sugar and calories are likely to consider these their new after-dinner treat.
Price and availability
You'll be able to find Coconut Lime Cooler, Apple Pie à la Mode, and Root Beer Float at retailers all over the United States starting in April of 2026. The new drinks will be available at Aldi, Albertsons, Safeway, Target, Whole Foods, select Kroger divisions, Amazon, Walmart's online store, HEB, Central Market, Stop & Shop, ShopRite, Hy-Vee, Raley's, Fresh Direct, Fresh Thyme and others. Suffice to say, you probably won't have to stray far to get your hands on all three new Waterloo flavors no matter where in the U.S. you live.
All three flavors will be available in packs of either six or 12 cans. You can expect to pay anywhere between $4.99 and $5.49 for a pack of six cans in any of the three flavors. If you'd rather opt for the larger case of a dozen, the price will likely fall between $6.99 and $7.49, which results in a savings of about $0.05 per can compared to the smaller-sized pack. Prices vary depending on location and which store you're shopping at, and please note that availability may also vary.