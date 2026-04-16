Review: I Would Legit Drink Guy Fieri's New Sparkling Water Collab From A Flip Flop

As soon as I gave up alcohol, I started consuming an absolutely embarrassing amount of seltzer. So I know firsthand that one of the most common complaints among sparkling water fanatics is that the flavors are often so subtle they might as well be nonexistent (looking at you, La Croix). Every time I crack open a can, I'm reminded of this iconic X post: "La Croix tastes like if you were drinking carbonated water and someone screamed the name of a fruit from another room."

That's why one brand is making major waves in the bubbly water scene by infusing drinks with vivid, nostalgic flavors that could turn any diehard soda fan into a seltzer lifer. Seltzer drinkers rally behind Waterloo, one of our favorite sparkling water brands willing to flip the script on this fizzy drink's boring reputation.

Waterloo's sparkling waters are bold and satisfying, so who better to team up with the flavor-forward brand than the mayor of Flavortown himself? In 2024 and 2025, Guy Fieri and Waterloo unveiled unique, limited-time-only flavors to plenty of fanfare, and now they're at it again. I got my hands on three dessert-inspired seltzers — Coconut Lime Cooler, Apple Pie à la Mode, and Root Beer Float — to uncover whether or not these zero-calorie, zero-sugar drinks are worthy of sweet-treat status. These drinks have big, Guy Fieri-sized shoes to fill; can they live up to the mayor's flavor standards, or is someone simply screaming their names in the next room?

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.