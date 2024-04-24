Experiment With Flavored Seltzers In Your Next Highball Cocktail

Nowadays, popular hard seltzers are bar staples, as readily available as macro lagers or vodka sodas. The beverage is so widespread it's easy to forget it has a non-alcoholic alternative — the flavored seltzer. This bubbly drink is made with artificially added carbonation and aromatic ingredients. The flavor essences in seltzer are created with extracts from natural substances, making them a great cocktail ingredient.

So, experiment by spicing up a highball with the soda water swap. Start by reaching for a citrus-flavored seltzer — it'll be easier to meld into the drink. A lemon seltzer can go beautifully with what's in a whiskey highball, while a lime-flavored seltzer aligns well with tequila. Or even riff on the paloma with a grapefruit seltzer.

You'll want to mix in the same ratio as a classic highball — around two parts seltzer to one part spirit, served in a glass with ice. From there, you'll likely need to adjust the ratio per taste. And if the flavoring's too intense, remember you can dilute it with unflavored soda water.