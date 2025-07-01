11 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes When Building Sandwiches

The first step in building a sandwich is selecting the bread, but how much thought should you put into this? Most of us stick to the same bread each time, but choosing a more interesting option can transform your sandwich. Getting the texture right is also important, as heavier fillings need a more robust bread to prevent spillage. While sliced bread is the most popular option for homemade sandwiches for its pleasing texture, there are other exciting alternatives. Seeded versions offer the same soft, easy-to-eat experience but with a little added texture and flavor. With this type of bread, the main flavor stems from the filling, so make sure to pack it with tasty ingredients.

Crusty loaves create a unique mouthfeel and significantly upgrade your sandwich, as long as the bread and fillings complement each other. Ciabatta is a nicely balanced bread that can handle juicy tomatoes or a generous slather of mayo without collapsing in fright. It works especially well with Italian cold meats or a Caprese filling with a smear of pesto. For a softer option, an authentic brioche loaf is an underrated choice that works brilliantly with fillings that have a hint of sweetness, such as turkey and cranberry or goat cheese and chutney. By switching up the bread regularly, you can ensure that your sandwiches are never in danger of becoming repetitive or boring.