Why Seafood Spoils So Fast (And How To Keep Yours Safe And Fresh Longer)

Seafood spoils faster than land animals, and fresh seafood goes bad more quickly than frozen. To find out why that is, and how you can make sure your seafood is fresh and safe, Tasting Table spoke with Wesley Rose, the Director of Perishables for Whole Foods Market. Rose says that seafood is "more perishable than other animal proteins" primarily due to the difference in "moisture content, enzymes, and fat content in fish" when compared to that of beef, poultry, and pork.

The ocean is a cold, dark place, and fish (and the bacteria living in and on them) have adapted to survive low temperatures. Your home refrigerator is likely kept at about 37-40 degrees Fahrenheit, which is not cold enough to sufficiently inhibit bacterial growth in seafood. As soon as a fish dies, oxygen, bacteria, and enzymes will begin degrading the fats and proteins in the fish. Improper refrigeration or storage will speed the process, resulting in a foul odor and significantly increasing the risk of foodborne illness.

Another huge factor is that by the time you purchase seafood from a grocery store, it is likely already three to six days old. At the store, it's kept on ice to maintain its freshness, but once you buy it, you're already at a disadvantage as to its quality and longevity. To safely keep seafood in the fridge so it stays fresh for as long as possible, Rose recommends, "storing seafood in an airtight container in the cold part of the fridge, typically the bottom shelf against the back wall is the best spot for seafood to stay fresh." You can also use a simple trick to make sure your seafood stays fresh before cooking it: store it on ice.