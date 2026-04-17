10 Signs You're Eating At A Quality Seafood Restaurant

When you want to dine on a lobster dinner or indulge in oysters Rockefeller, it's understandable you'd want a quality seafood restaurant to ensure fresh fish or top-notch preparations. And no one wants to risk getting ill because the shellfish was a bit off and well past its prime. But how can you determine if a seafood restaurant is a quality establishment if you've never eaten there? Do you have to just chance it? We spoke with executive chef Alan Gosker for Lola in Nevada City, California, and culinary director Matthew Gaudet from Saltie Girl Seafood Bar in Boston and Los Angeles for advice on how to spot a quality seafood restaurant.

Quality seafood restaurants are proud to be so, and you'll notice this as soon as you walk through the doors. Your overall impression happens within the first five seconds and may even start in the parking lot. A well-maintained sidewalk and entryway point to quality in the details. And interior decorating, lighting, noise level, and overall ambiance give off a vibe. Additionally, staff that are knowledgeable and courteous instills a sense of competence and professionalism, indicating care for the customers. Gaudet says it all begins with the restaurant's reputation. But if you're unaware of what that is, there are signs you can pay attention to in order to determine if the restaurant is worth a try.