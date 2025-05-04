12 Of The Best Sauces To Pair With Seafood

The world of seafood is incredibly diverse, comprising everything from a decadent lobster dish to a simple canned tuna salad. Essentially, the category of seafood comprises fish, shellfish, and crustaceans, with more than a whopping 20,000 edible species across the world. Of course, if deciding whether to eat shrimp, crab, salmon, or mussels wasn't tricky enough already, there's another question that requires some careful consideration: Which sauce do you serve along with it?

Thankfully, with its distinctly briny taste and varying levels of richness, seafood pairs fantastically with a wide array of different sauces. While certain varieties of seafood will work best with specific sauces, many others are exceptionally versatile, working just as well with pan-seared scallops as they can with oven-baked cod.

Perhaps you're in the mood for something creamy and comforting, or a fresh, zesty pairing is your goal. Whether you love a sauce with a spicy kick, a boozy kick, or a hint of sweetness, we've got you covered. Take some inspiration from this saucy lineup, and you'll never make a boring seafood dish again.