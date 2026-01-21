As A Pro Chef, I Think These Are The Best Raw Seafood Restaurants In Los Angeles

Located in the bustling Frogtown neighborhood of LA, the sprawling backyard patio of Mariscos ZaZaZa transports you out of the chaos and into a tranquil oasis reminiscent of a casual Mexican desert resort, complete with cacti and calming earth tones. A more low-key version of its nighttime counterpart restaurant Loreto, ZaZaZa is only open for a few hours from Thursday to Sunday, and serves a more limited but still incredible menu, perfect for sweltering Los Angeles afternoons.

You walk through a narrow passageway of crunchy gravel and order at the counter bar area, then find a table in the gorgeous patio, either under the shade of an awning or beneath lush peppertrees, and sit with your perfect michelada or ice-cold Pacífico to await your food. El Aguachile Hulk has some serious spice that sneaks up on you, while the Tostada De Camarón's pineapple and avocado bring your taste buds back down to earth. What you absolutely must order, however, is the Tostada Bonito, where thick slices of Baja yellowtail are slathered in tobiko mayo and topped with capers and radish, making it one of the most unique tostadas I've ever had the pleasure of eating.

The menu also features a list of hot dishes, and the crispy Flautas Ahogadas and El Gran Burrito Caramrón should be must-orders for the table. Other than the massive burrito, portions are moderate, so I love to kick back with friends in the shade and share everything. Don't forget to take advantage of the house-made hot sauces, lying in wait on a table in the corner. The music is usually a fun mix of Bad Bunny and other contemporary Latin artists, bringing a slightly upbeat vibe to an otherwise tranquil setting.

zazaza.la