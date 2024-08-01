13 Best Food Trucks In Southern California, According To An LA Local

A lot of native Angelenos and Southern California residents know that if there's one aspect of dining that this part of the country absolutely excels at, it's food trucks. You can, of course, find plenty of glamorous fine dining restaurants in LA, Orange County, and San Diego, featuring cuisines from all over the world. However, some of the best food you will ever try in the area is also some of the most affordable, as it's served out of the side of a truck.

If you're looking for a guide to the best food trucks in Southern California — as there are so many roaming the streets these days, it's hard to choose just a few — check out the ones featured here. As a Los Angeles resident for over a decade, this selection includes some of the region's most celebrated casual eats and will also highlight my own personal favorite spots and dishes. The following food trucks also showcase a range of different dining experiences, from handmade pasta to colorful ices and, naturally, California's most recognizable food truck staple: tacos. If you want to find out where these food trucks will be roaming about, most of these establishments' websites or social media accounts usually provide a schedule of upcoming locations.