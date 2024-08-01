13 Best Food Trucks In Southern California, According To An LA Local
A lot of native Angelenos and Southern California residents know that if there's one aspect of dining that this part of the country absolutely excels at, it's food trucks. You can, of course, find plenty of glamorous fine dining restaurants in LA, Orange County, and San Diego, featuring cuisines from all over the world. However, some of the best food you will ever try in the area is also some of the most affordable, as it's served out of the side of a truck.
If you're looking for a guide to the best food trucks in Southern California — as there are so many roaming the streets these days, it's hard to choose just a few — check out the ones featured here. As a Los Angeles resident for over a decade, this selection includes some of the region's most celebrated casual eats and will also highlight my own personal favorite spots and dishes. The following food trucks also showcase a range of different dining experiences, from handmade pasta to colorful ices and, naturally, California's most recognizable food truck staple: tacos. If you want to find out where these food trucks will be roaming about, most of these establishments' websites or social media accounts usually provide a schedule of upcoming locations.
Kogi BBQ
By far one of the most famous food trucks in the area, having served LA and Orange County for several years, Kogi BBQ was started by chef Roy Choi in 2008. There was an explosion of X, formerly known as Twitter, usage at around the same time — and Choi took advantage of the relatively new social media platform to post his truck's location in real time. Thanks to this marketing plan, Kogi surged in popularity, as well. Choi was named best new chef by Food and Wine magazine in 2010 and is now widely recognized as one of the founders of the modern food truck trend.
Choi's food combines Korean and Mexican influences, taking cues from two of the biggest immigrant communities in Los Angeles, to create some mouthwatering tacos. They became even more nationally recognizable when they were sampled by none other than Anthony Bourdain on "Parts Unknown." If you're going to check out Kogi BBQ, you have to try the classic short rib taco that made the truck famous in the first place. It's also available in burrito form, and other popular offerings include the kimchi quesadilla and sliders. Since the operation now features several food trucks, a taqueria, and a full-scale catering operation, covering ground from the San Fernando Valley down to The OC, you shouldn't have any trouble finding a Kogi truck in the LA metro area.
(323) 315-0253
Multiple locations
Mariscos Jalisco
Taco trucks in Southern California face some serious competition, as not only are tacos one of the most common food truck staples, but also one of the most common dining experiences in the area in general. Therefore, it's quite impressive to consider that Mariscos Jalisco became so popular after launching in 2002, that the truck was included in Michelin's 2023 guide, has been highlighted in several "best of" lists, and was named the Los Angeles Times' 2024 Gold Award winner. It also happens to be a personal favorite when I need a refreshing and delicious taco on the go.
Founder Raul Ortega has indeed expanded his food empire with several trucks — including a permanent location in Mid City on La Cienega Boulevard — and a couple of brick-and-mortar locations, whose hours and locations can be verified on the business' website. Though everything on the menu is delicious, if you do stop by, make sure to check out the hard-shell shrimp taco that made Mariscos Jalisco famous via word of mouth, known as taco de camaron. Otherwise, there are several other seafood tacos and tostadas you can order instead.
Multiple locations
Happy Ice
While taco trucks may be the most popular type of food trucks in Southern California, they're far from the only ones. Enter Happy Ice, with a brick-and-mortar location on Melrose Avenue, as well as two food trucks that make their way throughout LA serving colorful Italian ices. Best of all, the ices are dairy-free, vegan, and kosher, meaning people with all sorts of dietary restrictions can still enjoy a nice cold treat.
The state of California itself highlights Happy Ice as one of the state's best food trucks on its website. You can order some delicious, fruity flavors on their own — my personal favorites are strawberry lemonade and mango tango — but most people prefer one of the many multi-flavor combinations, such as the Rainbow Rocket, which features every flavor. The truck also often introduces new specials, so if it's been a while since your last visit to Happy Ice, you might want to drop by again and check out any additions to the menu. If it's your first time, know that you can combine up to three flavors, with a dose of soft serve on top for an extra summery treat.
(855) 934-2779
Multiple locations
Shawarma Guys
Shawarma is not just a mainstay of New York City street food; it's also served from some of San Diego's favorite food trucks. You can find Shawarma Guys' trucks rambling around the city, with two brick-and-mortar locations now established in the area, as well. In fact, Shawarma Guys is so beloved that, in 2023, San Diego Magazine's critics and readers alike named it the area's best food truck.
The good news for those who have had trouble finding this food truck is that one now maintains a pretty fixed location on Grape Street in South Park, operating daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can order shawarma wraps, plates, pitas, and even cheesesteaks. My personal favorite is the surprisingly upscale Wagyu beef shawarma plate, which — like all Shawarma Guys plates — comes with yellow rice, hummus, tabouli, and pita bread. If you ever swing by this food truck, which was once prominently featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives," you should try this premium meat dish.
Multiple locations
8E8 Thai Street Food
Named for the fact that main dishes start at $8 a pop, making this one of the most budget-friendly food trucks in Southern California, 8E8 Thai Street Food brings one of the region's most beloved cuisines to the streets. Personally, I never thought I would be eating pad Thai out of a food truck, but after I discovered this particular one, I changed my mind.
You will frequently find 8E8 Thai Street Food hanging around the UCLA campus, where hungry students line up for a taste of the ultra-popular pad Thai or yellow curry, among various other classic Thai mains. Founder Montre Liwirun, who emigrated from Thailand to the U.S., chose to bring some of his own flair to his dishes in order to give Angelenos authentic Thai cuisine. A combination of quality food, large serving sizes, and a fiery spice level (especially if you request it) have created a huge loyal following for this truck. If you're nowhere near UCLA, no need to worry: 8E8 also makes its way around town, with stops at popular locations like the Melrose Trading Post. You can also hire the truck for event catering.
(818) 465-5281
Multiple locations
Messi Burger
Ranking No. 1 in a local ranking of the best food trucks in The OC in 2024, the Messi Burger truck makes its way around Orange County delivering customers some of the biggest, juiciest burgers around. If you're looking for a food truck with classic American specials, you can also get wings here, as well as a fried chicken sandwich or chili cheese dog, among other items.
You can build your own burger at this food truck, starting from a base of beef, turkey, or chicken, and then choosing the toppings you like most to complete the dish. Every order comes with a side of fries. If you want to try the wings instead, make sure to order them with the Down South BBQ sauce, a really popular choice. Messi Burger usually hangs out around the Santa Ana area, though you can always nail down its exact schedule by checking in advance on the food truck's website.
Multiple locations
Unique Fettuccine
Food trucks don't need to just be about fast food. At Unique Fettuccine, you can get fresh handmade pasta and other more generally upscale dishes for a food truck. This business roams around Orange County, making its way from Anaheim to Torrance to Santa Ana and all sorts of other locations for events, catering, or simply to sell to customers on the street.
It's one of my personal favorites — and it has also become a favorite of friends of mine after they've had a taste — yet it's a bit more under the radar than others on this list. If you're not a pasta fan, no worries, as Unique Fettuccine also serves classic comfort food like sandwiches, hot dogs, wings, and nachos with a gourmet twist. The dish I order most often here, besides pasta, is the chef's hamburger, served with caramelized onions and a special secret sauce. However, if you're trying this food truck for the first time, you should probably try the fettuccine made in the Parmigiano Reggiano wheel. Then, you can order it with a personalized selection of toppings, choosing among mushrooms, bolognese, chicken, truffle oil, pesto sauce, sauteed vegetables, and — if you're in the mood for an even stronger cheese flavor — some extra Parmesan to boot.
(714) 417-2089
Multiple locations
Green Truck
For environmentally conscious diners, the LA-based Green Truck has been a great option since 2006. The founders and chefs believe in delivering fresh, locally sourced organic food to its customers in a sustainable way. The food truck's packaging is recyclable and compostable, and it even uses leftover vegetable oil to help power the truck. Best of all, whether you order the paleo bowl or the Mother Trucker vegan burger, you know you're getting high-quality ingredients.
In 2024, Authentic Food Quest named it one of the tastiest food trucks in Los Angeles, alongside some other standouts already included on this list. You can book the truck for any private or corporate event, including weddings (of which the Green Truck has catered plenty in the area), in addition to catering local film productions. There's also a permanent cafe located on Lindblade Street in Culver City. One of my favorite orders here is the mouthwatering organic chicken pesto sandwich, served on ciabatta with roasted red peppers, mozzarella, arugula, and vegan mayonnaise.
(310) 204-0477
Multiple locations
Angel's Tijuana Tacos
Angel's Tijuana Tacos gets the Southern California basics right — serving absolutely scrumptious tacos without fancy twists that have amassed a loyal local following. The tortillas are handmade on the premises, and the various types of meat offered are generally cut from a rotating spit on the truck. Tijuana-style tacos generally mean that the food is made with charcoal-grilled meat served in soft shell tacos.
Hundreds of Angeleno Reddit users recommend the al pastor, which has now become one of my personal favorite food truck dishes in LA, as well. Other options include burritos, quesadillas, and tortas. If you're feeling super hungry, you can even create your own box of nachos. Finally, on a hot summer day, you'll want to consider completing your meal with a refreshing cup of agua fresca. Since Angel's Tijuana Tacos now operates several food trucks in the LA metro area, no matter where you are in the city, chances are you can find this food truck in a spot not far from you. But if you want to plan ahead, you can find a schedule of its upcoming locations on the food truck's Instagram account.
instagram.com/angelstijuanatacos
Multiple locations
Brothers Cousins Tacos
Brothers Cousins Tacos may have one of the longest lines of any food truck I know, but I guarantee the flavor of your meal will be worth it. Not to mention that the line tends to move pretty quickly, as in addition to really knowing its various types of tacos and burritos, the staff also tends to be incredibly efficient. My personal favorite is this food truck's carnitas tacos, though its cabeza tacos and asada mulita tacos are also very much worth trying.
This taco truck usually operates in the evenings, starting at 6 p.m., with the exceptions of Sundays and Mondays, when it is closed. Best of all, at the time of this writing, you can buy each taco for $2 — making it one of the most affordable food truck dining experiences in Southern California. It's cash only, so be sure to hit the ATM first and come prepared. All information on upcoming locations and timetables can generally be found on the Brothers Cousins Tacos' Instagram account; usually, there are two food trucks alternating between Sawtelle and Sepulveda Boulevards.
instagram.com/brotherscousinstacos
Multiple locations
Underdog
Another "alternative" food truck in the Southern California area, Underdog has made a name for itself serving vegan street food to local San Diego residents. Over the years, it's amassed enough popularity and a big enough customer base that it got profiled on Fox 5 San Diego News in July 2024, and it has also been featured on San Diego Magazine's list of the best food trucks in the city, in addition to garnering stellar customer reviews.
Even if you don't particularly enjoy vegan food, I encourage you to check out this spot the next time you're in the area. The truck, which is typically located at Seek Beer Co. on El Cajon Boulevard, serves a whole lot of classic American comfort food with a barely noticeable vegan twist, such as burgers with Beyond patties, corndogs, and a ton of vegan frankfurters with excellent hot dog toppings. Try the chili cheeseburger, with cheddar, onion, and house-made chili on top of a Beyond patty, with a side of loaded Animal fries. The truck also incorporates flavors from other prominent Southern California cuisines, like kimchi and bánh mì influences, to create some truly innovative food truck delights.
(619) 404-1900
3052 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104
Yeastie Boys
Whoever said you can't get a good bagel on the West Coast has clearly never been to Yeastie Boys. Founded as a small upstart truck by Evan Fox in 2014, Yeastie Boys now serves all of LA and has become a city staple. Whether it's locals excited to try the many deli-inspired combos and creative bagel dishes, or New York transplants missing a taste of home, the customer base for the Yeastie Boys has only continued to grow.
Try anything from a classic bagel and schmear, which includes a bagel, cream cheese, and various toppings of your choice, or something more filling and hearty like the Reubenstein, which is pretty much a full meal. It's a favorite among many customers, including myself, and consists of pit-smoked pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, kraut, and Russian dressing, all piled on top of an everything bagel. For those who want to skip finding the food trucks' multiple locations and just order a bagel from a permanent brick-and-mortar spot, stop by Yeastie Boys Bagels shop on Melrose Place.
Multiple locations
MyPozole
Tacos aren't the only Mexican food popular with the street food crowd, even though they tend to be the most overrepresented type of Mexican cuisine — not only in Southern California, but in the country at large. The San Diego food truck MyPozole serves versions of this hearty popular Mexican soup, with a whole range of seasonings and flavors. Classic pozole is a kind of corn stew that comes in three different general varieties: red, green, and white pozole (which are, not coincidentally, the colors of the Mexican flag).
MyPozole's menu focuses on the red and green styles of pozole, and the food truck serves its stews in soup cups, making it a relatively easy meal to eat on the go. Choose from pork, chicken, and jackfruit proteins, along with various toppings like shredded cabbage, red pepper flakes, crunched tostadas, and avocado slices. These soups are also sold in several farmers' markets in the LA area, but if you want to catch the food truck and try a pozole directly from the source, the MyPozole Instagram page includes an updated schedule for the truck.
(858) 752-9566
Multiple locations
Methodology
After 12 years of living in Los Angeles, and with multiple trips out to the OC and San Diego with foodie friends, I have a good idea of which food trucks deserve your time. I have also personally tasted the vast majority of menu offerings from the food trucks listed here, including the dishes suggested for each one.
In addition to personal experience, these selections are based on a combination of general customer reviews, opinions from various food magazines and blogs (as well as some of the most unanimously upvoted food trucks by local Reddit users), local news mentions, and award-winning and popular food trucks in the Southern California area. In addition, several of these food trucks have been featured in "best of" lists curated by reliable local publications. The end result is a list of some of the best food trucks in this part of the U.S., all of which feature a variety of different cuisines.