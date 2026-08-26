The Cost Of Kirkland Signature Bourbon When It Was Released Vs 2026
It's no secret that groceries and other consumer goods have been getting progressively more expensive since the pandemic. According to data collated by Trace One, the price of steaks, ground beef, and eggs have all shot up by over 50% in the last five years. But it's not just meat and eggs; even the cost of candy is skyrocketing. Now, we're not suggesting this incessant inflation should drive anyone to drink, but if you do need something to calm the nerves, we'd suggest picking up a bottle of Kirkland Signature bourbon, the price of which has stayed largely the same since the time it launched.
Costco released three expressions of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey under the Kirkland Signature brand in 2021: Small Batch, Bottled-in-Bond, and Single Barrel. While in the past the chain had sourced its house-brand bourbon from distilleries like Jim Beam or Dickel, the decision to switch to Barton 1792 Distillery five years ago paid rich dividends, helping Costco provide these three high-quality variants at very reasonable rates. The Small Batch cost $19, the Bottled-in-Bond came in at $25, and the Single Barrel would set you back by just under $30. For whiskeys that were getting rave reviews, these were very palatable price points.
Incredibly, these bottles cost around the same in 2026. The average cost of a 1-liter bottle of Small Batch is about $21, while the Bottled-in-Bond averages roughly $26. Meanwhile, the Single Barrel — which we described as a smooth, high-proof winner last year — still retails at an average cost of under $33.
Three reasons bourbon prices have held steady
There are three reasons why Costco is able to sell premium bourbon at reasonable price points. The first is its model itself, which cuts costs across all goods. It was in 1995 that Costco brought all of its private label brands under one umbrella that stood for quality and value. One of the ways in which it keeps Kirkland Signature products affordable is by maintaining a strong relationship with its manufacturers. For Costco's line of bourbon, the chain seems to have found the perfect partner in Barton 1792 Distillery, which is the oldest fully-operating distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky. The whiskeys even got an appreciative nod from a bourbon expert, who said they were great value for money.
However, in the case of bourbon, strong relationships aren't the only reason that prices have held steady. While the cost of consumer goods have been shooting up over the last few years, inflation has been much lower on average when it comes to liquor. According to a report by Liquor Bros based on the Consumer Price Index over a 10-year period, the cost of all consumer goods rose by nearly 40%, while alcohol prices only went up by a shade over 25%.
To add to that, the bourbon industry itself has been going through a rough patch. According to a deep dive by Reuters, overseas demand has been hit in recent years, thanks to tariffs introduced first in 2018 and then in 2025. Even domestically, there's been a sharp drop in consumption from the highs of the pandemic, resulting in a massive oversupply crisis, the scale of which can be gauged from the fact that even Jim Beam stopped production at its flagship distillery for a full year.