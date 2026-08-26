The Cost Of Kirkland Signature Bourbon When It Was Released Vs 2026

It's no secret that groceries and other consumer goods have been getting progressively more expensive since the pandemic. According to data collated by Trace One, the price of steaks, ground beef, and eggs have all shot up by over 50% in the last five years. But it's not just meat and eggs; even the cost of candy is skyrocketing. Now, we're not suggesting this incessant inflation should drive anyone to drink, but if you do need something to calm the nerves, we'd suggest picking up a bottle of Kirkland Signature bourbon, the price of which has stayed largely the same since the time it launched.

Costco released three expressions of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey under the Kirkland Signature brand in 2021: Small Batch, Bottled-in-Bond, and Single Barrel. While in the past the chain had sourced its house-brand bourbon from distilleries like Jim Beam or Dickel, the decision to switch to Barton 1792 Distillery five years ago paid rich dividends, helping Costco provide these three high-quality variants at very reasonable rates. The Small Batch cost $19, the Bottled-in-Bond came in at $25, and the Single Barrel would set you back by just under $30. For whiskeys that were getting rave reviews, these were very palatable price points.

Incredibly, these bottles cost around the same in 2026. The average cost of a 1-liter bottle of Small Batch is about $21, while the Bottled-in-Bond averages roughly $26. Meanwhile, the Single Barrel — which we described as a smooth, high-proof winner last year — still retails at an average cost of under $33.