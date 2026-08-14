The 3 Types Of Bourbon In Costco's Kirkland Signature Line
Costco's liquor offering is often about finding great value on known brands. There obviously isn't big ol' still and a rack of barrels behind the Costco, so it's fairly well known that spirits in the store's own Kirkland Signature range are actually produced by other distillers. In the case of Kirkland's three bourbons, this is done by Barton 1792. The range comprises a Small Batch, Bottled in Bond, and Single Barrel offering, all Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey.
The bourbons range from around $19.99 to $28.99 for a liter, but are they any good? Luckily, the subject of value spirits always churns up passionate discussion online, and the feedback across the whiskeyverse suggests that while these aren't premium examples of their respective styles, they are all great value options at hard-to-beat prices.
All three, Small Batch, Bottled in Bond, and Single Barrel have counterparts released by its source, Barton 1792, and the range of quality is reflected. These name statements all promise a quality baseline. They're all straight Kentucky bourbons, meaning they must spend a minimum of two years in new charred American oak barrels, with no coloring or flavoring added, which matters when investigating the lowest priced whiskeys.
Bottled in Bond seems to be the fan favorite, as one redditor explains,"Costco BIB is an absolute steal of a bourbon. Easily some of the best value on the market for a mid tier bourbon." At around $25 per liter and bottled at 100 proof, this bourbon shines as a bang-for-buck option.
Zooming in on these three bourbons
Bottled in Bond delivers the usual suspects of caramel, vanilla, and oak, with brown sugar and rye-derived spice and cinnamon emerging. Being "bottled in bond" is another seal of quality, meaning it's aged for at least four years under government supervision, produced by the same distiller in the same season, with nothing added except water.
Kirkland's Small Batch is 92 proof, and the cheapest at $19.99 for a liter bottle. Of the three, this is the most basic and a tad hotter, while still delivering classic bourbon flavors of caramel and vanilla with a pop of spice and winter fruit. This makes it the preference for great mixing and cocktails without wasting your top shelf pours. One redditor sums up the value in it's pricing: "Best bourbon for that price, hands down." A small batch whiskey is typically blended from a select few barrels chosen for their quality, but it's hard to know how small this "batch" actually was. Small Batch is different to the Single Barrel, which selects from a single chosen cask.
The Single Barrel costs around $28.99 per liter, once again delivering typical bourbon notes of oak and vanilla, but with a touch of banana. Despite its high proof of 120, the extra alcohol is reportedly well integrated. There are a few online who prefer this of the three, warranting its higher price. "The small batch and BIB are fine for the money. The SiB is an unbelievable value." says one redditor.