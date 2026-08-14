The 3 Types Of Bourbon In Costco's Kirkland Signature Line

Costco's liquor offering is often about finding great value on known brands. There obviously isn't big ol' still and a rack of barrels behind the Costco, so it's fairly well known that spirits in the store's own Kirkland Signature range are actually produced by other distillers. In the case of Kirkland's three bourbons, this is done by Barton 1792. The range comprises a Small Batch, Bottled in Bond, and Single Barrel offering, all Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey.

The bourbons range from around $19.99 to $28.99 for a liter, but are they any good? Luckily, the subject of value spirits always churns up passionate discussion online, and the feedback across the whiskeyverse suggests that while these aren't premium examples of their respective styles, they are all great value options at hard-to-beat prices.

All three, Small Batch, Bottled in Bond, and Single Barrel have counterparts released by its source, Barton 1792, and the range of quality is reflected. These name statements all promise a quality baseline. They're all straight Kentucky bourbons, meaning they must spend a minimum of two years in new charred American oak barrels, with no coloring or flavoring added, which matters when investigating the lowest priced whiskeys.

Bottled in Bond seems to be the fan favorite, as one redditor explains,"Costco BIB is an absolute steal of a bourbon. Easily some of the best value on the market for a mid tier bourbon." At around $25 per liter and bottled at 100 proof, this bourbon shines as a bang-for-buck option.