Kirkland's Best Bourbon Is A Smooth, High-Proof Winner
Whether you like your bourbon neat or in a cocktail, you know how full of depth and smoothness a good bottle can be. And most of the time, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get that well-balanced, premium experience. For many, Costco's Kirkland house label delivers high-end quality at a price that feels like a steal. And if you're looking for the best of its bourbon offerings, look no further than the Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
Made by Barton 1792 — a historic distillery that dates back to 1879 — this bourbon ranked number one on our ranking of Costco's Kirkland whiskeys. Because it's single-barrel, every drop comes from one cask. While you won't get the brand's oldest or most select barrels, you will get a high-quality whiskey bottled at 120 proof (60% ABV) with premium flavor and unbeatable value at just $30 for a 750-milliliter bottle.
It's not just the price tag that makes this bottle a hit. You get a complex array of rich, layered notes. Our taste tester noted "plenty of smooth vanilla, luxurious caramel, and toasted oak, countered by Barton's signature rye spice and hints of nuts." On the palate, it's rich and full, with a warm finish. While our tester found it a bit strong to drink neat, it makes an excellent base for classic bourbon cocktails like an Old Fashioned or Manhattan.
Why you should run to buy this bourbon
We're not the only ones loving this single-barrel bourbon. Whiskey drinkers are pleasantly surprised by its depth and balance, especially at such an affordable price. While cost shouldn't be the only factor in choosing a good whiskey, many fans cite its value as a major selling point. If you let the bourbon breathe for a few minutes, you'll find the high-proof spirit softens, letting more of those caramel and oak notes shine through. You can even add a splash of water or an ice cube to help it open up — just enough to tone down the sharpness and bring out the bourbon's sweeter side.
If you look closely at the bottle, you'll notice Barton 1792 is prominently listed on the Kirkland label — something you rarely see with private-label spirits. That transparency suggests the historic distillery is proud to put its name behind Costco's house brand, confident that it meets the same quality and taste standards as its own products. In fact, some drinkers say this single barrel version tastes remarkably similar to Barton 1792's Small Batch, though slightly less complex. Bourbon experts also agree that Costco's Kirkland Signature spirits are must-buys. It may not be the most premium bourbon on the shelf, but it delivers impressive smoothness — perfect for an evening nightcap, an easy session bourbon, or a base for mixed drinks. If you're a bourbon fan, you'll want to keep a few of these bottles on hand.