Kirkland's Best Bourbon Is A Smooth, High-Proof Winner

Whether you like your bourbon neat or in a cocktail, you know how full of depth and smoothness a good bottle can be. And most of the time, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get that well-balanced, premium experience. For many, Costco's Kirkland house label delivers high-end quality at a price that feels like a steal. And if you're looking for the best of its bourbon offerings, look no further than the Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Made by Barton 1792 — a historic distillery that dates back to 1879 — this bourbon ranked number one on our ranking of Costco's Kirkland whiskeys. Because it's single-barrel, every drop comes from one cask. While you won't get the brand's oldest or most select barrels, you will get a high-quality whiskey bottled at 120 proof (60% ABV) with premium flavor and unbeatable value at just $30 for a 750-milliliter bottle.

It's not just the price tag that makes this bottle a hit. You get a complex array of rich, layered notes. Our taste tester noted "plenty of smooth vanilla, luxurious caramel, and toasted oak, countered by Barton's signature rye spice and hints of nuts." On the palate, it's rich and full, with a warm finish. While our tester found it a bit strong to drink neat, it makes an excellent base for classic bourbon cocktails like an Old Fashioned or Manhattan.