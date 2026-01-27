It's Not Just Meat And Eggs: This Sweet Grocery Staple Is Costing You Way More Now

A sharp increase in grocery bills arrived soon after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. As supply chains all around the world were suddenly disrupted, the cost of pantry and fridge staples noticeably increased. But once the pandemic was over, prices kept climbing, resulting in a sharp and rapid inflation, the likes of which we haven't seen in half a century. Although grocery prices have spiked overall, there are some items in particular that were hit the hardest. Candy, for example, has seen a 43% increase in price since March 2020, as reported by Trace One.

There's a staggering difference between grocery prices now versus the 1950s, but it's easier to wrap your mind around the prices increasing when you're looking back several decades. In the current case, however, the prices have climbed exponentially within a mere six years, barely giving the shoppers time to adjust. Just recently, shoppers have noticed a steep price increase on chocolate, even at Costco. In concrete numbers, the cost of candy has gone up 20.7% in the last three years, 13.6% in the last two, and 10.1% in the last year alone.

This might, in part, be connected to the rising costs of sugar and sweeteners, the price of which has risen by 38.3% since 2020. Americans are also paying 33.2% more for cakes, cupcakes, and cookies. Ice cream, another sweet treat, costs us 19% more than it did six years ago, too.