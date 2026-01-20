Shoppers Are Noticing Steep Price Increases On This Sweet Treat, Even At Costco

As a recipe developer and cookbook author of two baking books, recently I've been noticing a steep price increase of one particular sweet treat every time I go grocery shopping. In fact, it is one of seven Costco products that now cost a lot more than they used to – I'm talking about none other than chocolate.

It turns out I'm not the only one detecting this trend. Over on Reddit, one commenter states, "Now at Costco the 2kg bag of chocolate chips retails for $41.99 CAD or $29.53 USD. Two years ago that same bag was about $17.00 Canadian. [Over] 40 [CAD] dollars for a bag of chocolate chips is mind baffling." This commenter also remarks how their anxiety has been spiking lately due to surging chocolate prices, saying, "I just feel like a bakery won't be able to survive without chocolate." Another commenter adds, "A lot of bakers are feeling this right now. Chocolate prices have jumped so fast it's genuinely shocking, especially when it's such a core ingredient."

So why exactly is chocolate getting more expensive? First of all, in West Africa, the biggest supplier of cocoa, poor weather has diminished cocoa crop yields. Crops have also succumbed to disease and it takes cocoa trees years to grow and bear cocoa pods.