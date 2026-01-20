Shoppers Are Noticing Steep Price Increases On This Sweet Treat, Even At Costco
As a recipe developer and cookbook author of two baking books, recently I've been noticing a steep price increase of one particular sweet treat every time I go grocery shopping. In fact, it is one of seven Costco products that now cost a lot more than they used to – I'm talking about none other than chocolate.
It turns out I'm not the only one detecting this trend. Over on Reddit, one commenter states, "Now at Costco the 2kg bag of chocolate chips retails for $41.99 CAD or $29.53 USD. Two years ago that same bag was about $17.00 Canadian. [Over] 40 [CAD] dollars for a bag of chocolate chips is mind baffling." This commenter also remarks how their anxiety has been spiking lately due to surging chocolate prices, saying, "I just feel like a bakery won't be able to survive without chocolate." Another commenter adds, "A lot of bakers are feeling this right now. Chocolate prices have jumped so fast it's genuinely shocking, especially when it's such a core ingredient."
So why exactly is chocolate getting more expensive? First of all, in West Africa, the biggest supplier of cocoa, poor weather has diminished cocoa crop yields. Crops have also succumbed to disease and it takes cocoa trees years to grow and bear cocoa pods.
Strained cocoa supply chains mean expensive chocolate
So, when the world's demand for a luxury commodity exceeds its supply, its price rises. As is such, cocoa prices have surged. In fact, 2025 has already seen record chocolate price inflation. Additionally, prior to November 2025, there were U.S. tariffs on cocoa products, also leading to price surge and volatility. However, America has since lifted the tariffs on cocoa.
As a result of lower cocoa supply, chocolate and candy makers, like the Hershey Company, have no choice but to raise chocolate prices. One commenter on Reddit laments, "I have a chocolate company, been the roughest year of my life... The cost of cocoa butter alone as almost ruined me. Had to cut samples, get rid of my food truck, sprinter van, got rid of the shop and switched to remote locations and friends shops. I'm down to my last two boxes of packaging and after that, clueless as to what will happen after that but it's pretty bleak."
With this situation, bakers and manufacturers alike must adjust. Higher ingredient costs may mean fewer chocolate-flavored products and more selective use of cocoa. For now, chocolate remains on shelves at Costco and other retailers, but at a price that reflects just how strained the global cocoa supply chain has become.