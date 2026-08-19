Dunkin's New Berry Clementine Refreshers Don't Deliver On Either Fruit

Well, it must be a day that ends in "y," because Dunkin' has released new drinks ... yet again. The summer of 2026 has been a big season for America's favorite coffee-and-donut chain, but not necessarily because it's blown us away with some explosive new drops. In truth, Dunkin' has been favoring quantity over quality a lot lately, and it shows. Still, it wasn't all boring bevvies and sad sips this season; some of Dunkin's Fourth of July menu items sparkled, and we've been lucky to see plenty of that fan-favorite strawberry cold foam, one of the chain's best new additions. But lately, when Dunkin' announces a new drink, I can't help but feel a little pang of nervousness.

Now that summer's winding down, Dunkin' launched some new, ephemeral, autumn-ish Refreshers, and I got my hands on both. The Berry Clementine Refresher and the Berry Daydream Refresher both combine citrus and berry for, ideally, the perfect sweet treat for that special late-summer-early-fall time. I'm hoping these will be the go-to drinks at Dunkin' when it's way too hot out to reach for pumpkin, but the cool breeze and hoodie weather mean beachy strawberry lemonade is out of the question. So let's see if Dunkin' just dropped the panacea for the can't-wait-for-autumn jitters, or if these drinks are destined to fall into the "please, Dunkin' — just stop" camp.