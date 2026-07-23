One Of The Best New Dunkin' Items Of 2026 Captures Summer In Every Sip

There's nothing quite like a big iced coffee from Dunkin' to kick off a summer day — though if you're a New England native like me, it's always iced coffee season at Dunkin'. To celebrate the summer of 2026, the international coffee chain teamed up with Barbie to put out a line of drinks featuring a topping of Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam. And we think this sweet, fruity cloud is one of the best new Dunkin' items in 2026 so far.

The dairy-based, Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam is featured atop a variety of summer sippers, from the Ultimate Pink Daydream Refresher (pink pineapple, oat milk, and Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam) to our reviewer's favorite from the lineup, the Strawberries N' Cream Cloud Dunkalatte (espresso, coffee milk, vanilla flavors, and Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam). The seasonal topping adds a signature Barbie-pink hue along with a sweet, fruity strawberry flavor to a variety of drinks on Dunkin's summer menu.

If you're looking for something to sip in the sun, opt for the Pink Mango Daydream Refresher, finished with strawberry cream cold foam and a combination of mango, pineapple, and oat milk. "Light, tropical, and refreshing, the kind of drink that feels made for summer," says one Instagram reviewer. Or go for the Strawberry Cloud Matcha, which puts a sweet and fruity spin on an otherwise earthy drink with strawberry cold foam and a kiss of vanilla flavoring.