It's A Good Thing Dunkin's Latest Refresher Tastes Like Pepto-Bismol, Because I Might Get Sick

The summer of 2026 will officially be known as "the summer of so many new Dunkin' drinks that it's actually bordering on too many and we're overwhelmed." In early July, we saw a deluge of summer drinks that proved Dunkin' was focusing more on quantity than quality. This came on the heels of a tidal wave of Fourth of July drinks, some of which sparkled, others of which fizzled. Only days later, we're getting ready for yet another Dunkin' drop — and it's another doozy.

Dunkin' teamed up with Parke to launch the Parke Perfect Sips collection, which includes seven seasonal bevvies only available on the Dunkin' app, and one new Refresher you can order in-store. If you're unfamiliar with Parke, don't worry — I'm also old. Parke is a clothing brand that's all about being comfy while still looking trendy, so its vibe is a perfect match for Dunkin'. As part of the new summer collection, the coffee-and-donut chain unveiled some limited-edition sweatshirts that are sure to be collector's items in the near future. Plus, those who snag the new Parke-inspired Refresher on launch day get a free branded tumbler.

This time around, I got my hands on just one drink, the Parke Daydream Refresher, which is the star of this new launch. Here, I'll provide my honest, objective opinion and answer the all-important question: Will the new pink drink be the talk of summer menus everywhere, or will it be just another face in the crowd among Dunkin's vast repertoire of Refreshers?