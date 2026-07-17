It's A Good Thing Dunkin's Latest Refresher Tastes Like Pepto-Bismol, Because I Might Get Sick
The summer of 2026 will officially be known as "the summer of so many new Dunkin' drinks that it's actually bordering on too many and we're overwhelmed." In early July, we saw a deluge of summer drinks that proved Dunkin' was focusing more on quantity than quality. This came on the heels of a tidal wave of Fourth of July drinks, some of which sparkled, others of which fizzled. Only days later, we're getting ready for yet another Dunkin' drop — and it's another doozy.
Dunkin' teamed up with Parke to launch the Parke Perfect Sips collection, which includes seven seasonal bevvies only available on the Dunkin' app, and one new Refresher you can order in-store. If you're unfamiliar with Parke, don't worry — I'm also old. Parke is a clothing brand that's all about being comfy while still looking trendy, so its vibe is a perfect match for Dunkin'. As part of the new summer collection, the coffee-and-donut chain unveiled some limited-edition sweatshirts that are sure to be collector's items in the near future. Plus, those who snag the new Parke-inspired Refresher on launch day get a free branded tumbler.
This time around, I got my hands on just one drink, the Parke Daydream Refresher, which is the star of this new launch. Here, I'll provide my honest, objective opinion and answer the all-important question: Will the new pink drink be the talk of summer menus everywhere, or will it be just another face in the crowd among Dunkin's vast repertoire of Refreshers?
Methodology
To taste and review the new Parke Daydream Refresher, I tried the drink in-store immediately after it was made. I ordered it as is so I could taste exactly what Dunkin' was going for when it whipped up this pink drink recipe. After trying a few sips, I also gave it a chance to rest for a bit so I could see how a bit of melting affected its flavor; some like to sip a sugary drink like this slowly and deliberately, so I wanted to give those slow-sippers an idea of what the Parke Daydream Refresher would be like after some time had passed.
I judged this drink primarily on its flavor and perceived quality, forgoing any personal bias in this review. I wanted to see if this drink had complex enough taste to make it unique, but was still balanced enough to make it easy to sip all summer. I was looking for a fresh-fruit flavor, the right amount of creaminess, and some quality cold foam to give it a rich mouthfeel. I also judged this drink based on how well it can hold its own against Dunkin's best Refreshers. Can it stand out in the crowd, or is it destined to fade into the background?
Taste test
The Parke Daydream Refresher, built for summer, is yet another chain coffee shop pink drink, the concept of which was first made famous by Starbucks. This one features triple strawberry flavors — which includes a strawberry-dragonfruit base and strawberry flavor shots — plus oat milk and even more strawberry via Dunkin's legendary pink cold foam.
Let me tell you — this drink is pink. I don't know if I've ever laid eyes on something so pink and also so edible. Or so I thought. If you glimpse this drink and immediately think of Pepto-Bismol, I don't think anyone would blame you; it has the same rich, viscous look and an identical hue. So color me surprised when I found that it wasn't just the visual that brought Pepto to mind.
It was impossible not to be reminded of the infamous, milky-sweet taste of everyone's least-favorite nausea medicine after my first sip of the Parke Daydream Refresher. To add to the negative nostalgia (there should be a word for that), the flavor also reminded me of Necco Wafers, the candy that you only give out on Halloween if you want your house to get egged. The drink is less creamy and more chalky, and I don't think I'd be able to identify strawberry flavor here. The fruity taste is more like a nondescript berry-ish flavor, like the kind you always find in cheap dollar-store candy. It was a little bit more palatable after I let it sit for about 10 minutes; the ice melted and relaxed some of the chalky texture, and the cold foam (which was easily the best part of the drink) stayed intact.
Final thoughts
We've already seen so, so many similar drinks spawn from Dunkin' collabs, like Dunkin' x Barbie, which gave us a sea of pink drinks that left us pretty overwhelmed. This new Parke-inspired drink also reminds me of a more medicinal version of Sabrina's Strawberry Daydream Refresher from Dunkin's Sabrina Carpenter collab, and that's just naming a few. It would have been nice of Dunkin' to give us something that wasn't strawberry in this Parke collaboration.
It's easy to see that Dunkin' was aiming for a bold, strawberry-only drink that's both creamy and refreshing. But ultimately, its strawberry flavor shots, Refresher base, and cold foam don't taste fresh enough to make it the feature flavor in a drink. After trying so many of the chain's summer menu drinks, I've found that the best always involve a combination of flavors that combine to create their own unique taste.
But it wasn't just some lackluster strawberry that brought this drink to its knees. Its likeness to the infamous over-the-counter medicine used to treat digestive issues really killed any potentially appetizing qualities. I find it hard to believe that anyone who ever had to gulp down some of that thick, pink goop when their tummy was upset wouldn't immediately link the new Dunkin' drink with the medicine's taste and associated stomach ailments. The most palatable part of the Parke Daydream Refresher was easily the strawberry cold foam. It's equal parts airy and rich, so it gave my first few sips a nice thick-yet-bouncy texture — I just would have liked it to top something a little more pleasant to sip.
Price, nutrition, and availability
The Parke Daydream Refresher is available at Dunkin' starting on July 17. It's unclear how long it'll be around for, but it's probably safe to assume that it'll be gone as soon as the chain starts rolling out its famous fall menu (I won't lie, this drink really had me pining for a Dunkin' PSL). Those who grab the new drink on release day can get a Parke-branded tumbler free of charge at participating Dunkin' stores, while supplies last.
I picked up a small-sized Parke Daydream Refresher for $4.69 ($4.97 after tax) at my local Dunkin' in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Those in large cities can probably expect to shell out a little more dough for the drink.
A small Parke Daydream Refresher contains 220 calories, 4.5 grams of fat (2 grams of which are saturated fat), 80 milligrams of sodium, 41 grams of carbs, and 31 grams of sugar (29 grams of which are added sugar). The sugar and calorie content of the Parke Daydream is on par with Dunkin's other Refreshers, despite it having a sweeter flavor than many of the others.