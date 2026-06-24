I Tried Dunkin's 4th Of July Drinks. Here's What Sparkled — And What Fizzled

Dunkin' loves offering new sippers for various seasons and celebrations — and I can appreciate that. It's nice to have something fresh as a way to bring joy into one's life, even if it only lasts a few sips before you're back to reality. Today, June 24, the coffee chain debuted 11 new beverages, and you guessed it, I tried them all. Yep, every single one. I have some mixed reviews, but there's one drink that stands out among the rest. Which such a range of flavors to pick from, there's something for everyone, whether you want a drink that's fruity, tangy, or laced with espresso.

I reviewed each of these offerings in order to learn a few things; how they taste, what the pricing is, and if any of them are worth placing an order or simply deserve to be skipped. While I have my personal preferences, I include some information to better help you figure out if the drink is something you'd enjoy. We have a lot to go through, so I lumped similar drink bases together to help you scroll to something you're most interested in. Grab one of the limited-time drinks while they're available; they're specifically marketed as Fourth of July drinks — I'd go sooner than later if anything appeals to you.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.