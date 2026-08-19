The 10 Biggest Changes Texas Roadhouse Has Made Since Opening In 1993

In 1978, a duet with Waylon Jennings famously found Outlaw Country superstar Willie Nelson advising mammas against letting their babies grow up to be cowboys. More than two decades after the cover song, a new friendship featured the musician covering Texas Roadhouse's message, undoubtedly inspiring some to become roadies instead. After first meeting the steakhouse chain's founder Kent Taylor at a Farm Aid benefit concert, the philanthropic entertainer and the entrepreneur sparked up a friendship.

Time spent playing poker together led Nelson to become a spokesman for Texas Roadhouse in 2002. On top of appearing in commercials for the chain, Nelson became part owner of his own franchise location in Austin, Texas in 2004. While that location may be uniquely Nelson's, each steakhouse includes a special booth honoring the legendary country star, aptly dubbed Willie's Corner.

Of course, while Nelson's friendship with the late founder left an indelible mark on the seating, it isn't the only nod to the musician. Regular diners likely have noticed some servers adorned with a bandana and braids. The trademark style of Nelson is a wearable accessory for employees that has even been featured in memorabilia like the 2025 limited edition ornament. Further, Nelson has a connection to the Texas Roadhouse Armadillo mascot after the disappearance of his own mounted Ol' Dillo prompted Taylor to offer a $1,000 gift card reward for its return.