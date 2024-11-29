What Is Texas Roadhouse's VIP Club?
Restaurant loyalty programs have come a long way since the old punch-card free-sandwich model. These days, customers can sign up for perks online, access accounts via smartphone apps, and get more than one item at no cost — all of which applies to Texas Roadhouse's VIP Club. Not only do members score complimentary food, they also receive price breaks and exclusive updates on everything from menu additions to upcoming events (which more likely than not includes Texas Roadhouse employees line dancing).
Skeptics of rewards programs may view the whole ordeal as an elaborate marketing scheme — some industry research has indicated that those who sign up tend to rack up higher tabs. According to a study by PYMNTS, 57% of customers responding to a survey said that they would shell out more during a visit if the establishment had a loyalty initiative. And if you're already tucking into Texas Roadhouse's best-selling 6-ounce sirloins a couple of times per month, it's likely worth a few minutes of your time to enroll in the VIP Club to claim your rightful earnings. The best part: It's absolutely free.
How do I become a VIP Club member?
Texas Roadhouse wants you to join its VIP Club, and there's one clear way to tell: The company offers nearly half-a-dozen ways to sign up. The easiest route is its website, which features a succinct menu of links at the top of the page. The link for the VIP Club is smack dab in the middle, which leads to a digital form.
Those who are deterred by a litany of questions will be relieved to discover that the process is streamlined: You are prompted to enter your name, email, mobile phone number, ZIP code, and birthday (the latter is to ensure you are rewarded on your big day). The final segment of the questionnaire helps specify what restaurant you'll be frequenting by having users pinpoint their country, state, and city.
Would-be members can also go through the same process after downloading the business's app. In addition to that, certain restaurants have a pay-at-the-table tablet, which the chain began rolling out in 2022. Beyond using them to settle your bill, the devices give customers the option of registering for the VIP Club (and playing games, if you're so inclined). Menus also advertise a number that guests can text to get in. Finally, you can simply give your information to an employee in person at any location, and they'll help add you to the VIP roster.
What are the perks?
New enrollees receive their first reward almost immediately: a free appetizer offer, which will arrive within 24 to 48 hours of signing up. This could be the high-value Texas Red Chili or lightly fried balls of diced jalapeños and Monterey Jack cheese, known 'round these parts as Rattlesnake Bites.
To the delight of some and the chagrin of others, the Texas Roadhouse VIP Club does not use a point-based rewards system, but you'll also never need to worry about spending a certain amount of money to reap sweet deals. Beyond that, members receive discounted or free food on their birthdays and their VIP anniversary, price cuts on specific dishes throughout the year, and announcements about menu changes and special functions — so be sure to have your line dancing boots ready if you want to kick your heels up with the staff.