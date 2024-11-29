What Is Texas Roadhouse's VIP Club?

Texas Roadhouse wants you to join its VIP Club, and there's one clear way to tell: The company offers nearly half-a-dozen ways to sign up. The easiest route is its website, which features a succinct menu of links at the top of the page. The link for the VIP Club is smack dab in the middle, which leads to a digital form.

Those who are deterred by a litany of questions will be relieved to discover that the process is streamlined: You are prompted to enter your name, email, mobile phone number, ZIP code, and birthday (the latter is to ensure you are rewarded on your big day). The final segment of the questionnaire helps specify what restaurant you'll be frequenting by having users pinpoint their country, state, and city.

Would-be members can also go through the same process after downloading the business's app. In addition to that, certain restaurants have a pay-at-the-table tablet, which the chain began rolling out in 2022. Beyond using them to settle your bill, the devices give customers the option of registering for the VIP Club (and playing games, if you're so inclined). Menus also advertise a number that guests can text to get in. Finally, you can simply give your information to an employee in person at any location, and they'll help add you to the VIP roster.

