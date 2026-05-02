The Many Times Texas Roadhouse Made Headlines It Probably Didn't Want

While you're not going to find Texas Roadhouse getting included in roundups of the best steakhouses in every state, it's still a perfectly acceptable option for those nights when the craving for a straightforward steak hits. Opt for some of the oft-overlooked hidden gems of a Texas Roadhouse menu, order a perfectly delightful cocktail, and — of course — get those sweet, sweet rolls, and you'll get your steak fix in a comfortable restaurant at an affordable price point. There's nothing wrong with that, but that's not to say that Texas Roadhouse hasn't made its way into the spotlight in less than favorable ways.

There's an old saying that there's no such thing as bad publicity, but that's not entirely the case, is it? A story may go viral on mainstream or social media and turn customers away from a spot permanently, and in the cutthroat restaurant industry, that's something that even the largest chains just can't afford to have happen. Unfortunately for Texas Roadhouse, it's happened often.

Let's take a look at some of the times Texas Roadhouse found itself in the spotlight that it definitely didn't want. The chain has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons, making waves in national and local mainstream media, and in some cases, problems have repeated themselves with troubling frequency. From health inspections gone bad to labor disputes, concerns over food safety, and skyrocketing prices, here are some of the high-profile public incidents that Texas Roadhouse could have done without.