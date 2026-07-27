The Key Words Texas Roadhouse Servers Have To Say That Customers Rarely Pick Up On
If you frequent Texas Roadhouse and experience a wave of déjà vu when your server mentions hand-cut steaks or made-from-scratch sides, you're not delusional. According to anonymous staff discussions online, they're expected to integrate distinct buzzwords throughout their interactions, and in the process, upsell food and drinks to customers. Aside from the precise phrasing staff must use when offering steaks that are "hand cut" and sides that are "made from scratch," servers also have to mention "fall-off-the-bone ribs," "fresh-baked bread," and "ice-cold beer and/or legendary margaritas." They're required to say at least three out of five of these key words or phrases throughout your visit, and frequent secret shoppers test whether they're hitting the mark. If they fail, there are often repercussions for the server, according to discussion online.
This is a commercial tactic that standardizes how servers upsell at the table, described internally as "telling the story," and it seems to be contributing to the success of the business. Sales at Texas Road House have steadily increased, going from the first site making $2 million a year in 2006, to each restaurant making around $7 million a year in 2024, according to a piece by The Dutch Investors. The staff themselves, however, don't all seem to like the system, often finding it stressful or a hindrance. One server on Reddit explains, "I hate the secret shops. I hate telling the 'story' because nobody cares about it, I'd rather give good service than give a schpiel."
The repercussions of failing a secret shop
Servers at Texas Roadhouse can fail a secret shop for not following several rules, but it's common to fail for neglecting some of these key words. Repercussions vary for servers who fail, and they seem to depend on the restaurant and its management. One server on Reddit claims a pretty drastic punishment with real financial implications, saying, "Because of [failing the secret shop], I'm being offered to be moved to the host stand for a month (minimum wage no tips), then potential retraining and move back to being a server, or I can quit." Some servers claim to be reprimanded mildly by being made to run food for the weekend, while others report punishments being more personal. As another Redditor explains, "They put a bad [secret shopper result] up on our kitchen board for a week to shame the server who got it."
To really set the Texas Roadhouse story and other upsell talking points in servers' memory, there are even flashcard sets created online for staff to test themselves. Some servers report creating scripts of their own that integrate the key words, in order to knock those items off the list early. Even the Texas Roadhouse website has buzzwords baked into its foundation story, describing how Kent Taylor's original restaurant had hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, made-from-scratch sides, and fresh-baked bread. Along with some sketchy tipping strategies, these key words are just something that Texas Roadhouse servers know that diners don't.