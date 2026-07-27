The Key Words Texas Roadhouse Servers Have To Say That Customers Rarely Pick Up On

If you frequent Texas Roadhouse and experience a wave of déjà vu when your server mentions hand-cut steaks or made-from-scratch sides, you're not delusional. According to anonymous staff discussions online, they're expected to integrate distinct buzzwords throughout their interactions, and in the process, upsell food and drinks to customers. Aside from the precise phrasing staff must use when offering steaks that are "hand cut" and sides that are "made from scratch," servers also have to mention "fall-off-the-bone ribs," "fresh-baked bread," and "ice-cold beer and/or legendary margaritas." They're required to say at least three out of five of these key words or phrases throughout your visit, and frequent secret shoppers test whether they're hitting the mark. If they fail, there are often repercussions for the server, according to discussion online.

This is a commercial tactic that standardizes how servers upsell at the table, described internally as "telling the story," and it seems to be contributing to the success of the business. Sales at Texas Road House have steadily increased, going from the first site making $2 million a year in 2006, to each restaurant making around $7 million a year in 2024, according to a piece by The Dutch Investors. The staff themselves, however, don't all seem to like the system, often finding it stressful or a hindrance. One server on Reddit explains, "I hate the secret shops. I hate telling the 'story' because nobody cares about it, I'd rather give good service than give a schpiel."