The Sketchy Tipping Strategy Texas Roadhouse's Customers Are Noticing

Few things in the dining world can stir a debate as quickly as tipping. This practice, which is almost uniquely North American, is lauded by some as a way to help hospitality workers and derided by others as an unfair attempt by businesses to avoid paying their employees properly. You don't have to look far on social media to discover heated discussions about whether it's mandatory or for exemplary service only. Texas Roadhouse is drawing the ire of many customers with its habit of suggesting a gratuity after taxes have been calculated.

The whole point of a tip, despite tipping's storied history, is that it's meant to acknowledge service given. Whether that was food and drinks or the customer service of the restaurant employees, that is what's being compensated with a tip. Taxes are a mandatory government fee not related to the service. That money is paid to the government, so asking a customer for a tip on money charged by the government and unrelated to the products or service is a bit shady and unfair.

Some might argue that this isn't technically a big deal. Let's say you have a $100 bill, and 8% tax is added. If you're tipping 20%, you just went from a $20 tip to $21.60. That's a fairly small increase, but that's not the problem. That extra $1.60 should never have been part of the bill, so it's considered shifty. And, in a world of rising inflation and anger at tipping culture, this hurts employees most.