6 Things Texas Roadhouse Employees Know That Diners Don't
With nearly 700 locations across the country, Texas Roadhouse is one of the U.S.'s most popular sit-down chain restaurants. Some love the noisy, western vibes, while others are simply there for the prime rib (which many say is better than it is at other chains) or, like us, the Cactus Blossom, which one of our tasters ranked as the best appetizer at the chain. But, of course, working at Texas Roadhouse is an entirely different experience than being a customer.
If you've ever wondered what it's actually like to work at Texas Roadhouse, we have you covered. We combed through Reddit to find out what employees know about the chain that diners simply don't. We uncovered a few secrets relating to those infamous line dancing performances, the birthday saddle, and even the bread rolls.
Spoiler alert: Not everything we found out was all that positive. It turns out, the smiles (and the shirts) might not be telling the whole story, and not everyone feels like putting on a show when they've got tables to serve. Who knew?
Some have to attend line dancing classes
To understand why Texas Roadhouse employees have to attend line dancing classes, first, we have to go back more than a century. In the 1800s, German and Czech immigrants built dance halls where they could practice folk dancing, and at some point, those traditional routines likely morphed into line dancing. By the 1970s, line dancing was huge, and a big part of Texan culture. So, it's not all that surprising that a chain built around Texan identity loves a bit of line dancing.
In fact, it loves it so much, in some locations, it actually mandates that its employees take classes so they can perform for diners. Yes, really. Not all of them love this tradition, though, and are likely cursing those European immigrants and their folk dancing ways. "I used to get griped at all the time for not dancing," said one Reddit user in the r/TalesFromYourServer subreddit.
Not all Texas Roadhouse locations practice the line dancing tradition. When we conducted a thorough investigation in 2024 (ahem, a Google search) into where it was practiced, we found that most of the restaurants that ask employees to dance seem to be in Washington State, Illinois, and, as you'd expect, Texas. Some are stricter than others with the dancing policy. Some restaurants have been known to send in secret shoppers to ensure employees are dancing, while others have threatened to issue written warnings if servers don't participate.
They have to use certain buzz words
If you've ever thought that Texas Roadhouse servers all seem to use the same language when they're speaking to you, you're not imagining things: It's 100% deliberate. According to employees on Reddit, they are asked to use certain buzz words when they're speaking to customers. For example, they can't just say "steak," they must say "hand-cut steak," and they can't just offer you a "beer," it has to be an "ice-cold beer." The same goes for margaritas, which must all be "legendary."
If servers don't use the right buzz words, they risk being demoted or retrained. Remember the secret shoppers we mentioned earlier, who check everyone is line dancing? They're also hot on wording, too, and if servers don't say things correctly, management might hear about it. "You really have to hit those story points, the secret shoppers look for it," said one Reddit user in the r/Serverlife subreddit. They added: "Always ask if they want to try the hand-cut steaks or fall off the bone ribs, fresh baked bread and made from scratch sides."
They have secret tactics to get you to order more food
We're sorry to break it to you, but most of the conversation you have with a Texas Roadhouse server won't be organic. It's not their fault; it's how they're trained and how the company expects them to operate. "Anyone who's been there knows they really push up-selling for their servers," said one server in the r/AskMarketing subreddit. They added that they're encouraged to ask people if they want things "loaded" or "smothered," with extra ingredients, for example, and offering more beverages (especially alcoholic drinks) frequently is encouraged.
Some workers have figured out, though, that it's not enough to simply ask if a customer wants their baked potato loaded with cheese and bacon. No, they have to be cannier than that. Some say they'll lean on personal recommendations, for example, while others are extra careful about their phrasing. "I've learned not to say 'do you want' instead suggest 'mushrooms on that for ya?' Casual like," explained one Reddit user in the r/Serverlife subreddit. "It all depends on your market but the more you ask, tell people it tastes good, and assure them that they'll like it, the more they'll buy."
They don't all enjoy the birthday rituals
If you've visited Texas Roadhouse at some point in your life, the chances are you've come across the birthday saddle. If not, we'll give you a quick rundown: Servers bring over a saddle on a wooden sawhorse, and the birthday diner must sit on it while the server demands that the whole restaurant give them a round of applause and yell out a classic "yeehaw."
Depending on how you feel about birthdays and attention, that either sounds like fun or the most embarrassing thing to ever happen during a nice celebratory meal. If you're in the latter camp, it might not seem obvious, but many servers are right there with you. "Their birthday set up is humiliating," said one former employee in the r/Serverlife subreddit. "I never got used to putting excited middle aged people on a saw horse and making them yell 'yee haw.'"
According to some employees, it's particularly frustrating if the restaurant is full, and servers have, well, lots of serving to do. "It's so annoying, especially if everyone's busy and no one wants to help you," said one employee in the r/Serverlife subreddit. Some customers have noticed how uncomfortable servers can appear. "I do love me some Texas Roadhouse, but the servers who work there are forced to be like dancing monkeys for the customers," said one diner. "I do tip well, in general, but I always add more to the tip when I'm there."
You can ask for as much bread as you like
If you fall in the "bread is life" camp (we definitely do), then Texas Roadhouse is heaven on Earth. In between watching the line-dancing and sipping on those "legendary" margaritas, it seems you can fill up on as much of its iconic bread rolls and cinnamon butter as you like. That said, it's not always a dream for servers. When the restaurant is packed, free bread can be a little bit of a drag. "When it's really busy, bread is our enemy when it comes to refills," said one employee in the r/AMA subreddit. "When it's not busy I don't mind it."
That said, while bread is free, servers are wary if you take it too far. In 2022, a group of teenagers from Connecticut started the viral bread challenge, when they filmed a TikTok of themselves working their way through 33 baskets of bread at the restaurant. Many were inspired, but some probably left their local Texas Roadhouse disappointed. It turns out that if you're not buying any other food, the servers are less likely to appease your bread desires. "I worked at [Texas Roadhouse] during the peak of the whole bread challenge and it was [annoying]," said one person in the r/Serverlife subreddit. "Like huge groups of teens (usually guys) would come in and I just told them I was gonna have to charge them for all the bread if they weren't eating anything."
They have to wear the 'I love my job!' shirts
Servers are people, which means they get irked sometimes. The truth is that not everyone likes line dancing, yelling "yeehaw," or bringing teenagers multiple bowls of bread. As you probably know if you're a regular diner, servers often wear t-shirts with "I love my job" written on the back — and wearing them may not be optional.
Some employees say wearing these shirts is not a choice, but something that's actively encouraged by the company. In fact, in some locations, these are the only shirts available to servers, so staff members are effectively forced to wear them. "[Texas Roadhouse] claimed it was optional whenever they had inventory of their other roadhouse shirts to pick from, but they never had any other shirts besides those," explained one server.
Top tip: If you don't want to upset your server, it's a good idea to resist the urge to ask them if they actually love their job. They've probably heard it before, and there is a good chance they're tired of it. "It's not funny or clever," said one employee in the r/antiwork subreddit. "They've already had to fake smile and say they love their job 10 times today, leave them alone."