6 Things Texas Roadhouse Employees Know That Diners Don't

With nearly 700 locations across the country, Texas Roadhouse is one of the U.S.'s most popular sit-down chain restaurants. Some love the noisy, western vibes, while others are simply there for the prime rib (which many say is better than it is at other chains) or, like us, the Cactus Blossom, which one of our tasters ranked as the best appetizer at the chain. But, of course, working at Texas Roadhouse is an entirely different experience than being a customer.

If you've ever wondered what it's actually like to work at Texas Roadhouse, we have you covered. We combed through Reddit to find out what employees know about the chain that diners simply don't. We uncovered a few secrets relating to those infamous line dancing performances, the birthday saddle, and even the bread rolls.

Spoiler alert: Not everything we found out was all that positive. It turns out, the smiles (and the shirts) might not be telling the whole story, and not everyone feels like putting on a show when they've got tables to serve. Who knew?