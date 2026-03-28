The Texas Roadhouse Entree Customers Find 'Hard To Beat' At Any Other Chain Restaurant
If you're looking to eat good food and have a good time, there's no better restaurant chain to stop at than Texas Roadhouse. From its Old West roadhouse vibe to its consistency and value across locations, it's a no-brainer whether you're stopping in for a quick lunch or feeding a whole family on a road trip. And Texas Roadhouse fans know there's one entrée in particular that the chain does better than almost any competitor, even some fancy steakhouses: the slow roasted prime rib.
"The consistency of Texas Roadhouse prime rib is unmatched," one user wrote on Reddit. "It's always tender, flavorful and doesn't break the bank. Pretty hard to beat for a chain honestly." And this user isn't the only one who feels this way. "Roadhouse prime rib is the best I've ever had, and I've eaten at some of the "best" prime rib restaurants in the country," added another happy diner. Of course, the quality can vary by location and time of day, but more often than not, you'll leave with your belly full and a big smile on your face. There's a reason it's one of the most popular Texas Roadhouse menu items.
So, how does Texas Roadhouse keep its prime rib so tender and flavorful, sometimes even rivaling the high-end joints? It all comes down to the ingredients and technique. Indeed, the way your Texas Roadhouse prime rib is handled from roast to plate is the main reason why it's so darn good.
How Texas Roadhouse prepares the prime rib
Unlike other steaks that are hand-cut in-house, Roadhouse's prime rib is slow-roasted as a whole roast before being cut into individual slices in your choice of 12-, 14-, or 16-ounce options. Before it's popped in the oven, the meat is slathered in a signature rub made with soy sauce, minced garlic, granulated sugar, kosher salt, black pepper, liquid smoke, and honey to balance the acidity. It's left to marinate overnight so the flavors fully absorb into the meat.
After marinating for 24 hours, it's placed in an oven that's been preheated to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and monitored with a meat thermometer to ensure it's perfectly cooked before being pulled out. All prime rib "logs," as they're referred to in-house, are cooked rare/medium-rare or medium/medium-well done since they're not cooked to order.
The freshness of your prime rib will depend on how busy the location is, since it may sit in a warmer before being served. And here's a tip: you can ask for an end cut if you prefer more of the bark. If you get there pretty late, it may be harder to find a rare or medium rare entrée. Still, it's one of the best prime rib options from a chain steakhouse you'll ever have and one more reason why Texas Roadhouse is beating the competition as the fastest-growing steakhouse.