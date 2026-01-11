How Your Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib Is Handled From Roast To Plate

The prime rib at Texas Roadhouse isn't the least expensive item on the menu, and in our ranking of every Texas Roadhouse steak, it also didn't make number one. Despite that, it's a strong contender in the steakhouse chain universe. If you're a fan of this cut, you may have wondered how the restaurant prepares and serves this round of beef. Here's what you need to know.

Texas Roadhouse has remained at the top of the steakhouse industry in part because it never serves frozen steaks. Everything is fresh, and the steaks boast that USDA Choice label. The prime rib at Texas Roadhouse is hand-cut by in-house butchers and cooked as a roast. It's marinated for 24 hours and slow roasted at a temperature of 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Since the prime rib is served as a roast, it's the one cut of meat at the steakhouse chain that isn't exactly being cooked to order in real time.

According to one Redditor, who claims to have been a former employee, Texas Roadhouse roasts are called logs, with the center of the log being the rarest and the outer slices being more well done. "You can also request 'end cut' if you love the bark like me," the user explained, "and a good [Texas Roadhouse] sets these aside in the warmer, assuming someone will request it. No extra cost there." If there isn't an end cut available and you aren't a fan of rare prime rib, request a customization. The restaurant will gladly cook your slice to the doneness of your choosing.