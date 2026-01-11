How Your Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib Is Handled From Roast To Plate
The prime rib at Texas Roadhouse isn't the least expensive item on the menu, and in our ranking of every Texas Roadhouse steak, it also didn't make number one. Despite that, it's a strong contender in the steakhouse chain universe. If you're a fan of this cut, you may have wondered how the restaurant prepares and serves this round of beef. Here's what you need to know.
Texas Roadhouse has remained at the top of the steakhouse industry in part because it never serves frozen steaks. Everything is fresh, and the steaks boast that USDA Choice label. The prime rib at Texas Roadhouse is hand-cut by in-house butchers and cooked as a roast. It's marinated for 24 hours and slow roasted at a temperature of 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Since the prime rib is served as a roast, it's the one cut of meat at the steakhouse chain that isn't exactly being cooked to order in real time.
According to one Redditor, who claims to have been a former employee, Texas Roadhouse roasts are called logs, with the center of the log being the rarest and the outer slices being more well done. "You can also request 'end cut' if you love the bark like me," the user explained, "and a good [Texas Roadhouse] sets these aside in the warmer, assuming someone will request it. No extra cost there." If there isn't an end cut available and you aren't a fan of rare prime rib, request a customization. The restaurant will gladly cook your slice to the doneness of your choosing.
Other tips for a prime experience at Texas Roadhouse
Before your prime rib appears at the table, you have some other choices to make — namely, which sides you want. Inevitably, there are some mistakes that everyone makes when dining at a Texas Roadhouse, and ordering the wrong sides to accompany prime rib is among them. Your meal will come with two sides, and we suggest one of them should be a salad or vegetable. Prime rib is a rich cut of meat due to the marbling of fat that's included in the primal section of the cow. A good prime rib will have a creamy, buttery texture that deserves a bit of freshness to complement it.
To make the most of your prime rib meal, there are some other things you should know about Texas Roadhouse. Everything here is made from scratch, and the restaurant also offers a "gluten-friendly" menu that, while not completely gluten-free, provides options for a meal that's lower in gluten. If you aren't concerned about gluten or carbs, the fresh rolls served with honey-cinnamon butter are baked in-house. As a cautionary tale, do not fill up on too many of these before your meal. Another tip: you can ask for extra honey-cinnamon butter to take home, and pocket those rolls for later. The same Reddit user also suggests checking out the "sidekicks" offered. Sidekicks are add-on orders of proteins (shrimp, chicken, ribs, or fish) that can make for a great shared experience, especially if you want to split some prime rib.