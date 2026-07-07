13 Rules Texas Roadhouse Employees Have To Follow
What's a Roadie? No, it's probably not the term you're thinking of. This version isn't with the band; it's with Texas Roadhouse. Although it's a fun and light pseudonym, the road to being a Roadie is a surprisingly rigorous process with many firm requirements, like long training periods and difficult exams before hitting the floor. Once a server makes it in, they're met with a list of pretty rigid (and unusual) rules – often mandated by secret shoppers.
When conducting our research, we found that being a member of the Texas Roadhouse staff is a position not taken lightly. Being a Roadie comes with a lot of responsibility, but some carry the title with pride. For the Roadies who love working at Texas Roadhouse, accepting the bizarre and difficult requirements is just par for the course. With that said, tons of online Texas Roadhouse forums discuss the inner workings of this famous chain, and not all comments are good — not by a long shot. Is this discourse just post-shift commiseration, or are these rules really unreasonable?
The Virtual Doctor's Note
When a Texas Roadhouse employee gets sick, the agenda includes a lot more than just laying in bed and sending a text. In order to get a sick day cleared, workers are required to fill out a digital survey describing the reason they're calling in, as well as their symptoms. Once this survey is submitted, the employer reviews responses and the employee is deemed either eligible or ineligible to skip their shift.
Once Roadies log in to TRXHLIVE, they can access an app called Zero Hour Health. We couldn't view the actual survey, as it requires a company login. However, in the Zero Hour Health blog titled "Employee Wellness Checks Are Here to Stay," basic steps are outlined. First, the employee must fill out and submit the survey, making sure to include their manager's contact information. Next, the employee waits for a green checkmark to notify them that they can rest easy. If they don't hit the mark, Zero Hour Health sends an email asking for more information. The second level of symptom checks ultimately evaluates whether or not it's safe for the employee to be at work.
Because Texas Roadhouse is a big corporate chain, the efficiency and reliability of this process does make sense. However, having to rely on a robot to vouch for you isn't ideal to many. A concerned parent took to Reddit to explain her daughter's experience, saying, "The manager sent her a link to a survey asking her to check off all her symptoms, and told her that if she couldn't find someone to cover her shift she would have to come in anyway or get fired." Restaurants can be notoriously inflexible about sick days, but some wonder if this process is too invasive or even unethical.
Line Dancing, Whether You Like it or Not?
Nothing fits a Texas theme quite like a two-step performance, but are Texas Roadhouse workers forced to hit the dance floor during their shift? According to a general read of online forums, the answer is mixed. There are mentions of mandatory once-an-hour dancing — a pretty tall order for servers working physically demanding shifts. Past Roadie admit to refusing the dance, but we assume some managers may not be so flexible. On the same Reddit thread, some weigh in on how humiliating it is, while others consider it a reasonable trade-off for big tips when working in this Texas-themed restaurant.
There is one surefire way to get out of the line dancing debacle, and that's by working at a Texas Roadhouse that doesn't do the line dancing bit at all. Both customers and employees have reported several locations that, for whatever reason, opt out of the Texas Roadhouse tradition. At the locations that do have line dancing, some report there is a lot of pressure to participate — even if an option to refuse is on the table. However, this isn't a one-size-fits-all rule. One Texas Roadhouse Reddit user reveals "your experience will vary widely based on location."
Dancing on Days Off
An extension of the line dancing rule, employees are reportedly commanded to learn these routines during the hours outside of their shifts. These trainings are highly criticized in the online forums as they apparently do not pay fair wages for the time spent practicing choreography. This isn't the only gripe that concerns unfair pay — employees also complain about strenuous and over-the-top closing duties, also happening outside of tip-earning hours, for $2.13 an hour. On Reddit, the parent of Roadhouse employees divulged that closing duties were often not posted until after the restaurant was closed for business.
This discussion has taken place both in the deep web and in the courtroom. Sued for wage theft in 2025, Texas Roadhouse is currently in the middle of a class action lawsuit. The complaints include both of the aforementioned unpaid requirements — training sessions at $2.13 per hour and server duties that take up more than 20% of their work time.
Texas Roadhouse certainly isn't the first or only restaurant to pull this; however, its former and current employees take notice and clearly have the power to change some of the restaurant's odd and potentially unjust operations. It's important to note that some commenters blame these online claims of unfair pay on location, with one Reddit user stating, "this isn't how they're supposed to operate at all."
Upsell, Or Else
As one staff member mentions on Reddit, "anyone who's been there knows they really push upselling for their servers." Sure, an upsell benefits all paid members of a restaurant, from the CEO to the server. However, the steakhouse's strict and substantial upsell expectations create a climate of fear that may not be worth the added dough. The concerned server followed the previous statement by saying, "management clearly bases my value on how much I upsell."
Upselling is mentioned many times in Texas Roadhouse training materials; the word is found in every section of the menu. In fact, beefing up checks is so important to Texas Roadhouse that they use a method of "blast reports," a metric used to chart a server's efficiency in this area.
Although upselling is not technically a rule of Texas Roadhouse, it may as well be. If servers aren't up to speed on upsell expectations, they are penalized. They can lose points in secret shopper evaluations and be moved into sections with fewer tables. In general, not upselling reflects poorly on the server and their overall standing with the company. Stellar upsellers can be incentivized for their jobs well done; however, those who don't measure up are heavily scrutinized. This could create some pretty hardcore competition and favoritism.
The H.E.A.R.T of Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse keeps very clear steps of service, all which fit into an acronym: H.E.A.R.T. HEART stands for "howdy, engage, arrive, respond, thank you." At face value, these steps are pretty basic and predictable restaurant etiquette. But wait. Each one comes with detailed instructions.
For "howdy," servers are expected to greet the table in 15 to 45 seconds no matter what. During this initial meeting, Roadies are obligated to suggest two different drinks, tell the "Texas Roadhouse story," and more. "Engage" is more standard — worker bees get drinks to the table, take appetizer orders, and the like. As the pace kicks up, "arrive" details very specific rules for dish arrival timing. This step also asks servers to complete the "two-minute, two-bite" check, which is pretty self-explanatory (and pretty speedy.) When it's time to "respond," servers wrap the meal up in a bow by clearing tables and dropping checks promptly. "Thank you" describes the language to use as tables depart, encouraging them to visit Texas Roadhouse again.
A lot of these standards are totally realistic, understandable, and doable. However, things get tricky when it comes to unforgiving timing standards, and once again, upselling pressure. On Reddit, a recent trainee disclosed, "we're required to greet the table within 15-45 seconds, have drinks (alc and NA) within two minutes, salads within five minutes, appetizers within eight minutes, and entrees within 18 minutes."
The acronym doesn't leave a lot of room for variance in visitors, table sizes, or days of the week either. With that said, it's essential for servers to try their best. If they wait on a secret shopper and skip a step, they can expect to get points docked.
Story Points Pressure
We've already mentioned secret shoppers a few times, but we're not done yet. The franchise demands that hyper-specific words and phrasing are regurgitated every time a server lands a table.
"Story points," also known as "shop points," are specified phrases such as "hand-cut steaks" or "ice cold beer" that can light up a Roadie's score card when evaluated by a secret shopper. In one TikTok video, a seasoned Texas Roadhouse server describes how he gets through the tough story benchmarks by dropping as many buzz words as possible. "Yummy words, not money words" is another way to describe the expected discourse, as workers are required to use descriptive language, and a lot of it. One Redditor admits, "you just have to offer everything to every table every time and you get used to hearing no."
If a server doesn't stick to the points, they can, once again, be punished with lost points or small table sections. One employee relayed on Reddit that they were shifted to work the host stand for a month, which is paid at minimum wage no tips. There's not a whole lot of room for error or improvising in a Texas Roadhouse server's spiel.
Turning, Burning, and Table Counts
Restaurants undoubtedly benefit from speedy servers. However, Texas Roadhouse takes it over the top, expecting employees to accomplish a gauntlet of tasks in tiny intervals and under enormous pressure. This leads us to another touchstone titled "Strive for 55" in both testing materials and employee forum lore, which declares that tables should be sat, spieled, fed, and on their way within 55 minutes. It's a big ask, but not an impossible one. Texas Roadhouse limits sections to no more than three tables, making sure this system works like a well-oiled machine.
The tables-per-section discussion is full of mixed feelings. A past Roadie on Reddit remembers her time there fondly, stating, "I liked having three tables." However, this also limits servers from making as much money as possible. If this isn't their first rodeo and they can handle the heat, servers might prefer more tables.
Also, this is another rule that doesn't account for extenuating circumstances, ultimately prioritizing fast service above all. Whether it's a 12-top, family celebration, or romantic dinner for two, Roadies are required to "Strive for 55."
A Policy on Loyalty
From the looks of Texas Roadhouse's Code of Conduct, the chain has strong feelings about sharing the attention of their servers. Employees are allowed to have additional jobs and interests; however, if management deems that these affect a Roadie's performance in any way, they're in trouble.
To an extent, this is a reasonable standard of professionalism. But within this Conflict of Interest policy, it seems very much up to the company to decide what's considered a distraction and what's not. As stated in the document, "employees are required to avoid any activity, association, or financial relationship that creates even the appearance of conflicting loyalties or interests to those of Texas Roadhouse."
The phrasing mostly applies to any activity or behavior that might make the chain look bad – not necessarily dual employment (unless the business is a competitor.) Still, the language is vague and could easily be twisted towards employees showing a lack of availability. On the flip side, there's evidence of Texas Roadhouse employees effectively hacking dual employment, with some even mentioning a lot of flexibility with scheduling. This could just be the classic scenario of corporations piling on legal protection.
The Birthday Saddle
Shy customers might want to skip having their birthday at the Texas Roadhouse. Servers are required to bring over "the saddle" for the person of honor to sit in and mime rodeo antics. One Reddit Roadie describes the saddle as "a portable wood platform looks like a couple of sawhorses put together to make a makeshift seat — they drag it over to the table and have the birthday person sit on it." As you can imagine, the saddle has been the cause of many embarrassing and awkward situations for both Roadhouse servers and diners.
In one Reddit forum, users commiserate over shared cringey experiences and debate the contraption's ethics. One user proclaims, "some people do not want to have attention drawn to them through things like the birthday saddle. Restaurants should have a policy that asks that the server must ask the birthday person whether or not they want to do the birthday saddle." Nope, this policy does not exist at Texas Roadhouse. In fact, the saddle seems to be a pretty celebrated fixture, fitting in line with all of the eatery's other quirky activities.
Keeping up appearances
With birthday saddles, line dancing, and the hooting and hollering that comes with both, Texas Roadhouses hold a fun and exciting energy. However, when it comes to the appearance of staff members, the conservative side of Texan values come into the mix. The Roadhouse requires very conservative styling from its servers, especially in an age where alternative styling isn't, well, alternative. According to Texas Roadhouse training materials, employees are not allowed to have any hair color that looks unnatural. facial piercings of any kind, or visible tattoos.
The anti-ink policy seems to be a tough barrier to cross, with one Reddit user mentioning, " I didn't make it past the orientation because I had no idea I had to wear long sleeves because tattoos aren't allowed." In terms of dress, servers' uniforms have to meet narrow requirements including freshly ironed clothes, tucked-in shirts, and understated jewelry.
The chain absolutely has the right to make these rules, and they honestly make sense for the family-friendly franchise. With that said, this rule makes the path to Roadhouse employment even more difficult.
Chilly conditions
On the topic of styling, Texas Roadhouse butchers follow a different kind of dress code. Instead of pressed jeans and leather belts, the Roadhouse's back-of-house choppers dress like they're ready to climb Mt. Everest. Why do these butchers have to stay bundled up at all times? Because they're working their entire shifts in a 34-degree freezer. On Indeed, an insider confirms, "your entire job takes place inside of a cooler, which can be a shock to the system starting out."
Texas Roadhouse takes pride in this system and is candid about the conditions. However, although chilling in coolers is a familiar task for anyone in this line of work, the chain steakhouse takes it to a new extreme. Whether these employees are game for it or not, having to spend 10-12 hours a day in a fridge is definitely a rule worth noting.
Legendary hunger pains
At Texas Roadhouse, are breaks out of the picture? Staff members have flocked to Reddit to recount extra long shifts with no downtime in sight. It's hard to tell if this is a rule, an expectation, or just a human right that's fallen by the wayside, but one thing is for sure – they appear to be sparse in the world of Roadies.
One report on Reddit says, "I have never been offered a break, and my shifts are 5:30 AM to at least 2 PM, sometimes longer." A second veteran chimes, "when I worked at Roadhouse, they didn't give us breaks at all, not even on 11-11 doubles. The worst part was that we still had to pay for our food even though they didn't give us breaks." Providing a glimmer of hope, another Texas Roadhouse team member hints at possible snack breaks, but says staff can't eat during "Legendary Hours," otherwise known as peak dining room business. Nonetheless, this time window is up to management's discretion.
Granted, like many points on this list, expectations vary between locations and management. Still, taking into account many unified voices and a current wage theft lawsuit, it wouldn't be shocking if the slight was more on purpose than on accident.
High-stakes holidays
If you like celebrating holidays away from work, don't apply to Texas Roadhouse. Of course, anyone who has ever worked in a restaurant knows that taking holidays off is a luxury, not a given. But according to those working the floor, Texas Roadhouse takes this well-known principle up a notch.
"No, you will never get off for holidays," bluntly states one Indeed user. Employees do not get time and a half for holidays either, as another explains that you're expected to work through the season. Turns out it's just part of the gig.
More notably, Texas Roadhouse turns gift card sales into a massive ordeal during the holiday season. Similar to the themes of the previous rules mentioned, servers have to push gift cards as often as humanly possible. "Asking each table if they would like to purchase one is mandatory," reveals a Redditor.
Performance in this area is heavily monitored, and either rewarded or punished. What's more, another user claims that while managers get a bonus at the end of year based off how many gift cards the store sells, selling them isn't included in tip outs. Well, that's not very fair. Nevertheless, Texas Roadhouse staff follows this rule anyway, knowing that the risk of not selling gift cards could lead to termination.