13 Rules Texas Roadhouse Employees Have To Follow

When a Texas Roadhouse employee gets sick, the agenda includes a lot more than just laying in bed and sending a text. In order to get a sick day cleared, workers are required to fill out a digital survey describing the reason they're calling in, as well as their symptoms. Once this survey is submitted, the employer reviews responses and the employee is deemed either eligible or ineligible to skip their shift.

Once Roadies log in to TRXHLIVE, they can access an app called Zero Hour Health. We couldn't view the actual survey, as it requires a company login. However, in the Zero Hour Health blog titled "Employee Wellness Checks Are Here to Stay," basic steps are outlined. First, the employee must fill out and submit the survey, making sure to include their manager's contact information. Next, the employee waits for a green checkmark to notify them that they can rest easy. If they don't hit the mark, Zero Hour Health sends an email asking for more information. The second level of symptom checks ultimately evaluates whether or not it's safe for the employee to be at work.

Because Texas Roadhouse is a big corporate chain, the efficiency and reliability of this process does make sense. However, having to rely on a robot to vouch for you isn't ideal to many. A concerned parent took to Reddit to explain her daughter's experience, saying, "The manager sent her a link to a survey asking her to check off all her symptoms, and told her that if she couldn't find someone to cover her shift she would have to come in anyway or get fired." Restaurants can be notoriously inflexible about sick days, but some wonder if this process is too invasive or even unethical.