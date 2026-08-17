6 Frequent Customer Complaints About Cracker Barrel

The downfall of Cracker Barrel should be studied. Customers are saying the food quality isn't what it used to be, and it isn't just a handful of complaints here and there. On a Reddit thread with over 100 comments about its recent decline, most people point to COVID as a turning point in how the chain operates its business. "It's not just you. It's been terrible lately. I used to make special trips. Ever since Covid it's been trash," alleged one person, who also called attention to recent changes, such as adding alcohol to the menu. And while many agree, there are others who believe the downward spiral started much earlier.

"Food quality went down bad before Covid. Home-style chicken became McDonald's McChicken microwaved patties," another person said. Along with overly dry chicken, people say that the meatloaf tastes microwaved, the bacon is flimsy and cheap, the brown gravy resembles chocolate syrup, and that they've seen better food at a random gas station. Those, however, are just some of many complaints on Reddit.

A Facebook post with 100-plus comments underscores the growing discontent among Cracker Barrel's fanbase. From poorly cooked orders and rubbery pancakes to the removal of menu items that people actually enjoyed, the chain isn't just dropping the ball; it appears to no longer understand what customers want. When a chain receives over 590 reviews on Trustpilot but still only scores 2.1 stars out of 5, things are looking pretty bleak.